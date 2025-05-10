FX Bot Builder

FX BOT BUILDER • PRO — Turn Trading Ideas into Actionable Strategies

Build. Customize. Dominate the market.

Whether you're a seasoned trader or just getting started, FX BOT BUILDER empowers you to craft fully automated strategies tailored exactly to your style — with zero limitations.


New Feature Update: Built-in Dynamic Trendline!

Say hello to smarter, cleaner charting and trend-based strategies!

What’s new:

Automatic Ascending/Descending Trendline — Dynamic trendlines are now drawn directly on the chart, updating in real time based on market highs/lows.
New Strategy Option  Price Cross Over Trendline
→ Now you can trigger entries when the price crosses above or below a trendline. Perfect for breakout or reversal setups!

No need to manually draw or adjust — it’s all handled by the engine, giving you faster EA builds and sharper logic.

Use case? Combine this with your favorite indicator (RSI, MACD, etc.) for advanced confirmation entries!


Now Includes Built-in Gold Preset!

We’ve just made FX Bot Builder even better — with a ready-to-use Gold preset included!

he built-in preset is designed for XAUUSD on H1 timeframe, optimized to help you start faster without the need for manual tuning. It’s a great starting point for anyone looking to trade Gold effectively.

lug and Play Ready
Simply load the preset and go — no need to create strategy from scratch. Ideal for beginner to intermediate traders who want quick deployment.



Win More Trades, Control Your Risk — With FX Bot Builder

re you tired of missing trade opportunities or struggling to manage multiple strategies?

What if you could build multiple Expert Advisors (EAs)—each with its own logic, risk rules, and timing—with your finger tip?

hat’s exactly what FX BOT BUILDER was made for.


Start Winning Smarter, Not Harder

Forex is competitive. But with the right tools, you don’t have to trade alone. FX Bot Builder gives you a powerful advantage—automation, precision, and control.

Ready to level up your trading?


Plug and Play in 1 Click!

Not sure where to start? No problem!

FX BOT BUILDER comes with ready-made strategy presets — perfect for users who don’t want to dive into custom settings. Just pick a preset, click once, and your trading bot is up and running. It’s that easy!

Whether you're new to trading or just want a fast setup, our presets save you time and effort. Each one is carefully designed to follow proven trading strategies, so you can focus on results — not configurations.

• No manual setup
• Get started in seconds

Let your bot do the work — with just one click.


Why FX BOT BUILDER is a Game-Changer for Forex Traders

  •  Build Unlimited Strategies — With Your Rules

With FX BOT BUILDER, you can easily design, test, and run as many trading strategies as you want. Scalping? Trend-following? Grid? You name it and set your rules.

  • Distribute Your Risk Like a Pro

Don’t rely on one system. Spread your risk across multiple bots, each optimized for different pairs, timeframes, or market conditions. It's like building your own automated hedge fund.

  • Powerful Money Management Tools Built In

Set custom stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, lot sizes, and more. FX BOT BUILDER gives you full control over your risk—without the headache.

  • Test Everything Before You Go Live

Use built-in backtesting tools to see how your bot would’ve performed in the past. No more guessing or emotional trading—make decisions based on data.


Why Traders Love FX BOT BUILDER

  • Build strategies in under a minute — no technical skills needed

  • 30+ powerful indicators for creating unique, intelligent EAs

  • Choose your mode — single trades or DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging)

  • Smart exit tools — trailing stops, break-even triggers, or loss coverage

  • Flexible profit-taking — set TP/SL per trade or apply an average take-profit

  • Full control — manage trading hours, days, and dynamic position sizing

  • Telegram alerts — get instant trade signal notifications on your channels


Who Is FX BOT BUILDER For?

  • Beginners who want to trade smart but don’t know how to code

  • Experienced traders looking to automate and diversify their strategies

  • Anyone who wants to save time, reduce mistakes, and let the market work for them 24/7


Packed With Proven Indicators

FX BOT BUILDER includes 30+ built-in indicators for deep strategy customization:

ADX, AMA, Bollinger Bands, DEMA, Ichimoku, MACD, RSI, SuperTrend, QQE, and many more — a comprehensive toolkit to test and refine any trading idea.

(Full list available below)


Intuitive Yet Powerful

Launch fast with default settings for EURUSD (H1) — ideal for beginners.
Then dig deeper. Tweak every parameter to match your trading instincts and goals.


Your Rules. Your Strategy. Your Edge.

Whether you're testing the waters or fine-tuning a pro-level system, FX BOT BUILDER gives you the freedom to experiment, optimize, and evolve with confidence.


Need Help Adding Your Custom Indicator to FX BOT BUILDER? I'm Here for You!

If you’ve purchased FX BOT BUILDER and you have your own custom indicator that you'd like to use with it, I’m happy to help!

Whether your indicator gives special signals or follows your own unique strategy, I can work with you to integrate it into FX BOT BUILDER so you can automate your trades just the way you want.

Just send me your indicator file (the .ex5  or .mq5 file) along with a short explanation of how it works or what signals you’d like to use—and I’ll take care of the rest.


Please contact me on MQL5 chat message.

I’ll be glad to assist you!

If you have any questions or aren’t sure where to start, feel free to reach out. I’m here to make it easy for you.


Complete Indicator List

(Use these to build and refine your strategy)

  1. ADX

  2. ADX Wilder

  3. Adaptive Moving Average (AMA)

  4. Bollinger Bands (BB)

  5. Double EMA (DEMA)

  6. Envelopes

  7. Fractal AMA (FrAMA)

  8. Ichimoku

  9. Moving Average (MA)

  10. Triple EMA (TEMA)

  11. Variable Index Dynamic Avg (VIDyA)

  12. ATR

  13. Bears Power

  14. Bulls Power

  15. Chaikin Oscillator

  16. Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

  17. DeMarker

  18. Force Index

  19. MACD

  20. Momentum

  21. OsMA

  22. RSI

  23. Relative Vigor Index (RVI)

  24. Stochastic Oscillator

  25. TRIX

  26. Williams %R

  27. Money Flow Index (MFI)

  28. Accelerator Oscillator

  29. Alligator

  30. Awesome Oscillator

  31. SuperTrend

  32. QQE

  33. MACD Divergence

  34. Reversal Point

  35. Linear Regression Channel


