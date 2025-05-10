FX Bot Builder

FX BOT BUILDER • PRO — Turn Trading Ideas into Actionable Strategies

Build. Customize. Dominate the market.

Whether you're a seasoned trader or just getting started, FX BOT BUILDER empowers you to craft fully automated strategies tailored exactly to your style — with zero limitations.


New Feature Update: Built-in Dynamic Trendline!

Say hello to smarter, cleaner charting and trend-based strategies!

What’s new:

Automatic Ascending/Descending Trendline — Dynamic trendlines are now drawn directly on the chart, updating in real time based on market highs/lows.
New Strategy Option  Price Cross Over Trendline
→ Now you can trigger entries when the price crosses above or below a trendline. Perfect for breakout or reversal setups!

No need to manually draw or adjust — it’s all handled by the engine, giving you faster EA builds and sharper logic.

Use case? Combine this with your favorite indicator (RSI, MACD, etc.) for advanced confirmation entries!


Now Includes Built-in Gold Preset!

We’ve just made FX Bot Builder even better — with a ready-to-use Gold preset included!

he built-in preset is designed for XAUUSD on H1 timeframe, optimized to help you start faster without the need for manual tuning. It’s a great starting point for anyone looking to trade Gold effectively.

lug and Play Ready
Simply load the preset and go — no need to create strategy from scratch. Ideal for beginner to intermediate traders who want quick deployment.



Win More Trades, Control Your Risk — With FX Bot Builder

re you tired of missing trade opportunities or struggling to manage multiple strategies?

What if you could build multiple Expert Advisors (EAs)—each with its own logic, risk rules, and timing—with your finger tip?

hat’s exactly what FX BOT BUILDER was made for.


Start Winning Smarter, Not Harder

Forex is competitive. But with the right tools, you don’t have to trade alone. FX Bot Builder gives you a powerful advantage—automation, precision, and control.

Ready to level up your trading?


Plug and Play in 1 Click!

Not sure where to start? No problem!

FX BOT BUILDER comes with ready-made strategy presets — perfect for users who don’t want to dive into custom settings. Just pick a preset, click once, and your trading bot is up and running. It’s that easy!

Whether you're new to trading or just want a fast setup, our presets save you time and effort. Each one is carefully designed to follow proven trading strategies, so you can focus on results — not configurations.

• No manual setup
• Get started in seconds

Let your bot do the work — with just one click.


Why FX BOT BUILDER is a Game-Changer for Forex Traders

  •  Build Unlimited Strategies — With Your Rules

With FX BOT BUILDER, you can easily design, test, and run as many trading strategies as you want. Scalping? Trend-following? Grid? You name it and set your rules.

  • Distribute Your Risk Like a Pro

Don’t rely on one system. Spread your risk across multiple bots, each optimized for different pairs, timeframes, or market conditions. It's like building your own automated hedge fund.

  • Powerful Money Management Tools Built In

Set custom stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, lot sizes, and more. FX BOT BUILDER gives you full control over your risk—without the headache.

  • Test Everything Before You Go Live

Use built-in backtesting tools to see how your bot would’ve performed in the past. No more guessing or emotional trading—make decisions based on data.


Why Traders Love FX BOT BUILDER

  • Build strategies in under a minute — no technical skills needed

  • 30+ powerful indicators for creating unique, intelligent EAs

  • Choose your mode — single trades or DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging)

  • Smart exit tools — trailing stops, break-even triggers, or loss coverage

  • Flexible profit-taking — set TP/SL per trade or apply an average take-profit

  • Full control — manage trading hours, days, and dynamic position sizing

  • Telegram alerts — get instant trade signal notifications on your channels


Who Is FX BOT BUILDER For?

  • Beginners who want to trade smart but don’t know how to code

  • Experienced traders looking to automate and diversify their strategies

  • Anyone who wants to save time, reduce mistakes, and let the market work for them 24/7


Packed With Proven Indicators

FX BOT BUILDER includes 30+ built-in indicators for deep strategy customization:

ADX, AMA, Bollinger Bands, DEMA, Ichimoku, MACD, RSI, SuperTrend, QQE, and many more — a comprehensive toolkit to test and refine any trading idea.

(Full list available below)


Intuitive Yet Powerful

Launch fast with default settings for EURUSD (H1) — ideal for beginners.
Then dig deeper. Tweak every parameter to match your trading instincts and goals.


Your Rules. Your Strategy. Your Edge.

Whether you're testing the waters or fine-tuning a pro-level system, FX BOT BUILDER gives you the freedom to experiment, optimize, and evolve with confidence.


Need Help Adding Your Custom Indicator to FX BOT BUILDER? I'm Here for You!

If you’ve purchased FX BOT BUILDER and you have your own custom indicator that you'd like to use with it, I’m happy to help!

Whether your indicator gives special signals or follows your own unique strategy, I can work with you to integrate it into FX BOT BUILDER so you can automate your trades just the way you want.

Just send me your indicator file (the .ex5  or .mq5 file) along with a short explanation of how it works or what signals you’d like to use—and I’ll take care of the rest.


Please contact me on MQL5 chat message.

I’ll be glad to assist you!

If you have any questions or aren’t sure where to start, feel free to reach out. I’m here to make it easy for you.


Complete Indicator List

(Use these to build and refine your strategy)

  1. ADX

  2. ADX Wilder

  3. Adaptive Moving Average (AMA)

  4. Bollinger Bands (BB)

  5. Double EMA (DEMA)

  6. Envelopes

  7. Fractal AMA (FrAMA)

  8. Ichimoku

  9. Moving Average (MA)

  10. Triple EMA (TEMA)

  11. Variable Index Dynamic Avg (VIDyA)

  12. ATR

  13. Bears Power

  14. Bulls Power

  15. Chaikin Oscillator

  16. Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

  17. DeMarker

  18. Force Index

  19. MACD

  20. Momentum

  21. OsMA

  22. RSI

  23. Relative Vigor Index (RVI)

  24. Stochastic Oscillator

  25. TRIX

  26. Williams %R

  27. Money Flow Index (MFI)

  28. Accelerator Oscillator

  29. Alligator

  30. Awesome Oscillator

  31. SuperTrend

  32. QQE

  33. MACD Divergence

  34. Reversal Point

  35. Linear Regression Channel


Keywords : EA Builder / Strategy Builder / Hedging / Telegram Signals / Alert / Notify / Notification / Buy Sell Signals / Auto Trading / Custom Algo / Algorithm / Forex Tools / RSI / MACD / CCI / Momentum / Moving Average / Stochastic / Oscillator / Bull / Bear / Powerful / Accurate / Accuracy / Scalper / Scalping / Trendline / Bot / Hedging / Risk / Low Drawdown / Easy to use / Backtest / Grid / Martingale / Management / Utility / VPS / Server / AI / Smart / Control / Best / Excellent / Free / DCA / Signal Synergy Suite / Best / Trend / Quantum / AI / Bitcoin / Ethereum / XRP / BTC / USD / Crypto / Cryptocurrency / Currency


Produits recommandés
Jess Livermore Pro
Nguyen Danh
Experts
Introduce: I’m a trader legendary lover of Jess Livermore, with extremely effective rules to nowaday. So finally I wrote EA Jess Livermore using the strategy of Jess Livermore and his trading system. Specificity of EA JessLivermore Pro: ·         Profits and risks are always greater than 1: R:R > 1 ( EA always works on R:R principle) ·         Use price action with Pivot points along with Jess Livermore's strategic system. ·         Capital management and risk management are an integral part o
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
Experts
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5   is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair   BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced   BTC Scalper EA specifically designed for the   BTCUSD   pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensi
Requiem MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed setup instructions! Requiem MT5 Advisor is your reliable assistant in the Forex market. It uses key market patterns such as price reversal after a sharp movement in any direction. Simply run the advisor on the NZDCAD chart, and let the other currency pairs trade automatically. This is a fully automated trading system that requires no special knowledge or experience from you. Just start the advisor and enjoy your free time – it
Money Magnet
Farhad Kia
Experts
is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.  If you are a long-term investor looking at yearly profits with high Sharpe-ratio then Money magnet is a good option. Please check the comment part to share your settings with others and enjoy the latest optimal settings uploaded by other users.  Expert Advisor Advantages High Sharpe-ratio The EA does not use such systems as martingale, hedging,  gr
Nova Bot AUD
Cem Ummak
5 (1)
Experts
Meet Nova Trading Bot Nova is a powerful automated trading system that combines hedge and grid strategies. It adapts intelligently to market conditions and manages your trades with discipline, precision, and efficiency — all on your behalf. Key Features That Put You Ahead: Hybrid Strategy: Nova merges hedge and grid mechanics into a balanced and effective structure. While optimized for AUD pairs (with a focus on AUDCAD), it can be easily customized for other pairs. Full User Control: All setti
Triton
Marek Kvarda
5 (4)
Experts
This robot is designed for major currency pairs and trades three strategies. 1- swing, 2- gap, 3- support and resistance. It uses the algorithm for analysis of price data and finds the best parameters. Trades are filtered by results of analysis of daily and monthly chart for the last 12 periods. The Swing strategy can be used on TF H1 or M30, or also on M15 or M5 (more trades but higher risk) The Gap strategy is recommended on M30 or H1 The Sup./Res. strategy is recommended on M30, H1 or H4 Defa
RoboInvest
Vasil Georgiev Todorov
Experts
# RoboInvest RoboInvest is a professional grid-based Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It combines moving average crossovers, ATR volatility filter, and optional RSI confirmation to deliver highly adaptive entries during trending conditions. --- ## Strategy Overview - Entry signals based on fast MA vs slow MA (3 / 20 by default) - Optional RSI filter (entry when RSI confirms trend bias) - Grid logic with lot multiplier (default: 1.12) - Works during sp
Smart Candle
Wanchai Phonphromchot
Experts
Introduction This EA is designed to survive the one-year testing period with a low drawdown and a high Sharpe ratio. The calculation concepts are new, but they are easily understood. Here are the best results. On the test period of 1 year (Jan 2023 - Jan 2024), the profit at the end is about 900% of the initial deposit with a maximum drawdown of 22%, and the Sharpe ratio is greater than 3.74. (Results tested on version V1.4) Note that the 22% drawdown mentioned above is the result from the stra
Unbeatable hunter for xaueur
Fahd Hammoune
Experts
Discover the unbeatable Hunter for XAUEUR, the ultimate trading robot specializing in XAUEUR. If you are looking for a complete solution to maximize your profits while preserving your capital, look no further.  Many talk about a robot that opens positions, but few talk about a sound strategy to protect your capital during market reversals. This is where the unbeatable Hunter for XAUEUR stands out. Equipped with a dynamic stop loss based on supports and resistances, this robot intelligently adju
AW Recovery EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.23 (39)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor est un système conçu pour récupérer les positions non rentables. L'algorithme de l'auteur verrouille une position perdante, la divise en plusieurs parties distinctes et ferme chacune d'elles séparément. Une configuration facile, un lancement différé en cas de baisse, un verrouillage, la désactivation d'autres Expert Advisors, une moyenne avec filtrage des tendances et la fermeture partielle d'une position perdante sont intégrés dans un seul outil C'est l'utilisation des pertes
FundPass Pro
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
5 (1)
Experts
Expert Advisor noté 5 étoiles — FundPass Pro Présentation de FundPass Pro : le système de trading IA ultime pour tous les types de comptes et les défis des prop firms ️ Important : Pour fonctionner avec tous les types de comptes (comptes personnels et comptes d’évaluation de prop firms inclus), il est impératif d’activer l’option « Mode Prop Firm » dans les paramètres de l'utilisateur. Si cette option n’est pas activée, vous risquez de ne pas respecter les règles strictes imposées par les
Candle Range EA MT5
Mihai Eduard Banea
5 (2)
Experts
The Candle Range EA is a highly customizable trading robot specifically designed for experienced traders seeking to automate their market strategies. With 40 customisable parameters, traders can fine-tune its behaviour to suit their individual approach and market conditions, by optimizing every aspect of the trade, from entry to management to exit. Please see screenshots for detailed explanation of the strategy and back-test results. Special Offer: 8 sales left at $195 next price $395 Promo: W
Grid Machine MT5
Ivan Grachev
3.96 (45)
Experts
EA finds the largest volume in the market and determines the level for entry. After crossing the level towards the breakdown, a market order is opened. The EA builds a two-sided grid of orders, adapting to the market. Each direction of orders works separately and has its own take-profit. Thus, the adviser covers the whole trend, starting from its start, while the adviser perfectly passes the flat market condition, trading both directions. Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/user
FREE
Moving Regression Bands
Fillipe Dos Santos
Experts
Moving Regression Bands EA  Description The Moving Regression Bands EA is a robust automated trading system that uses polynomial regression analysis to identify market opportunities. Based on moving regression bands, this EA offers a mathematical and statistical approach to trading. Key Features Advanced Analysis : Uses polynomial regression to calculate trends and volatility bands Operational Flexibility : Normal and Inverse modes for different market strategies Risk Management : Configurable S
Gold Prop Firm Challenge EA
Wilfred Lau Sin Choon
Experts
Gold Prop Firm Challenge EA Overview This  EA is a powerful Expert Advisor optimized for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe, specifically designed to help traders pass proprietary trading firm (prop firm) challenges. It combines a robust Triple Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossover strategy with a sophisticated news filter to avoid high-volatility events, ensuring disciplined and consistent trading. With strict risk management, customizable trading rules, and a clear display panel,
Intersection EA
Kalinka Capital OU
Experts
Intersection EA is a fully automated software (trading robot), executing trading orders on the currency market in accordance with the algorithm and unique trading settings for each currency pair. Intersection EA is perfectly suitable for beginner traders as well as for professionals who got solid experience in trading on financial markets. Traders and programmers of Kalinka Capital OU company, worked hard developing the Intersection EA forex robot, starting from the year 2011. Initially, this s
Lemm Scalper EA MT5
Fabio Sanna
Experts
Lemm is a scalper designed for intraday trading in M1 timeframe, therefore very fast and aggressive. It can be configured in a quieter version with higher timeframes or on different assets simultaneously using different magic numbers. The default configuration is for  forex pairs, but by changing the parameters, it can be used on any pair (it has had excellent results on XauUsd and DjiUsd). It is equipped with a movable and minimized summary panel and push notifications on the smartphone. Recom
Audit Edge
Phinius Mutethia Maore
Experts
AUDIT EDGE - The Apex of Precision Trading Automation Introduction to Audit Edge: A New Paradigm in Algorithmic Scalping In the intricate domain of algorithmic trading, where microsecond-level decisions delineate success from obscurity, Audit Edge emerges as an exceptionally engineered Expert Advisor (EA) for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. Conceived explicitly for scalping methodologies, Audit Edge transcends conventional automation by fusing advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) frameworks, c
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
EA Scalper BigBoss Ultra Z
Ipan Effendi
Experts
Le BigBoss Ultra Z Scalper EA est un EA de scalping précis pour la paire EUR/USD sur l'unité de temps M5 (5 minutes). BigBoss Scalper Ultra Z est un Expert Advisor (EA) spécialement conçu pour les stratégies de scalping de précision sur la paire EUR/USD, fonctionnant sur la plateforme MetaTrader 5 avec l'unité de temps M5 (5 minutes). Cet EA est conçu pour les traders recherchant une exécution rapide et une gestion du risque maîtrisée, car il utilise un Take Profit de 12 pips et un Stop Loss d
Simple Time range breakout
Catherine Njeri Muriithi
Experts
This strategy takes place in the first 20 to 60 minutes of the market opening as the markets are very volatile during this period. The currency pair price’s distance from the high or low price will indicate if you can enter a buy position or a sell position. You are advised to use this tester with caution. All the input variable are fairly simple optimize and try it out with different currency pairs and once comfortable use it in a real account. All the best.
Ma Massaro
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Experts
The Ma Massaro automated trading system is a trading system that uses the cross between Ma and Alligator indicators. But powerful in finding the point, position, time of opening an order. A neural network method was used to find the crossover weights of the two Ma's going back 14 periods. The weights were obtained from a 20-year retrospective test. mistake make consistent profits by trying to find the value that has the least loss point from retrospective testing Find the weight of Ma's crossove
Classic Lock MT5
Oleksandr Vlasenko
5 (1)
Experts
Classic Lock is a trading system that combines several different algorithms: both for opening a transaction and for its support. The system uses averaging, hedging, and in its essence, is a breakout strategy that trades with the trend. The strategy can trade on almost any instrument: gold, oil, currency pairs, etc. Good for trading in volatile markets. Features: •    The Expert Advisor can be attached to ANY TIMEFRAME, since the settings already contain the trading parameter for the required tim
Silkyway MT5
Segun Oladipo
Experts
Silkyway MT5 is an advanced expert advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 platform which complies strictly with the core rules of successful trading that isolate few winners from the majority of the investors. This is the MetaTrader 5 version of Silkyway MT4 The core strength of Silkway lies in its ability to preserve initial capital while sustainably growing investors equity. The strategy behind Silkway calculates how orders flow in the market and quickly reacts to the flow when it is safe to do so
Bitcoin Scalping Robot MT5
Yan Zhen Du
1 (1)
Experts
This is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for BTCUSD on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe.   It uses smart price action analysis to capture short-term opportunities in the highly volatile crypto market, providing efficiency and discipline for traders. Built for traders looking for a fast and effective scalping strategy, this expert advisor executes over 10-60 trades per day, providing users with stable and scalable account growth. No complicated settings are required; the defa
Magnet Scalper Pro MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
FTMO Trading EA MT5
Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
5 (1)
Experts
Enhance your trading with ftmo trading ea , the cutting-edge price action expert advisor designed to elevate your trading experience to new heights. Harnessing the power of advanced algorithms and meticulous analysis of price movements, ftmo trading ea empowers traders with unparalleled insights into the market. Gone are the days of relying solely on indicators or lagging signals. With ftmo trading ea, you gain access to real-time data interpretation, it makes informed decisions swiftly and con
Iconic Breakout Pro
Maurice Prang
Experts
ICONIC BREAKOUT PRO EA de cassure de session NAS100 — désormais avec trades sur le plus haut/plus bas de la veille Discipline plutôt que drame. Le capital d’abord. L’idée derrière ICONIC – conçu pour le jour qui, sinon, efface tout Tant que le marché reste ordonné, presque toute stratégie paraît convaincante. Mais il existe ce jour inévitable : la liquidité saute, le spread s’élargit, l’exécution glisse, et les gens commencent à tordre les règles. Pour de nombreux systèmes, c’est le début de l
Quick Solution MT5
Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
Experts
Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be increase at any time. Final price will be 999 USD. Set files for  Quick Solution MT5         Live Signal   Please just change Risk Level (1-100) No need other field change.  It's only good works on  XAUUSD  H1  Timeframe.  This robot requires minimum deposit of $350. It will increase the volume in a certain ratio as the equity increases. You don't need to increase the volume by yourself. IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't hesit
GL Scalper EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Experts
GL Scalper EA uses Pure Price Action and Linear Gradient Strategy to identify a market entry signal.  This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, GL Scalper EA is for you.  GL Scalper EA   does not use AI or martingale, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable. The GL Scalper EA has been subjected to a long period of more than ten years of Backtesting with Tick
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (17)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 50 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’étu
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (8)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant strat
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.89 (9)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 199 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : E
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (3)
Experts
Promotion de fin d'été – Offre limitée ! Un modèle de tarification par paliers s'applique : chaque cinquième achat augmente le prix de 50 $. À chaque nouvel acheteur, le niveau de prix suivant se rapproche, rendant votre entrée plus coûteuse. Sécurisez SGear au prix actuel avant que la prochaine augmentation de prix ne soit déclenchée. Cette vente est limitée, tant en temps qu'en quantité. Après cela, le prix du marché régulier s'appliquera. Cliquez ici -> SGear Signal pour suivre le signal en
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Conseiller en trading nouvelle génération Offre spéciale dès le lancement : 10 premiers exemplaires : 350 $, 20 exemplaires suivants : 500 $. EA New Player est un conseiller en trading unique pour MT5, basé sur 7 stratégies de trading classiques différentes. Ce conseiller a été créé sans intelligence artificielle, uniquement à partir d'outils d'analyse technique éprouvés. Sa principale caractéristique est la transparence de sa logique, la simplicité de ses paramètres et sa polyv
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.25 (56)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA est un système de trading de pointe qui surmonte la complexité des marchés financiers grâce à une combinaison d’analyses pilotées par l’IA et d’algorithmes basés sur les données. En intégrant ChatGPT-o1 , le tout dernier GPT-4.5 , des modèles avancés de machine learning et une approche Big Data robuste, AlphaCore X atteint un nouveau niveau de précision, d’adaptabilité et d’efficacité. Cet Expert Advisor impressionne par sa stratégie innovante, son interaction fluide
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Je suis ravi de vous présenter l'Expert Advisor que j'ai développé suite à de nombreuses demandes d'utilisateurs de ma stratégie de trading et de mon indicateur propriétaires, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link J'ai donc créé l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basé sur mon algorithme original pour identifier et trader les divergences MACD. C'est un système de trading automatisé qui : Est conforme aux réglementatio
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prix : 404$ -> 550$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Voici un EA puissant que je te présente, construit sur mon système de trading manuel — Algo Pumping . J'ai sérieusement boosté cette stratégie, ajouté plein d'améliorations, de filtres et de technologies de pointe, et maintenant je lance ce robot de trading qui : Trade avec l'algorithme avancé Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Pose systématiquement des Stop Loss pour protéger ton capital, Est parfait pour le "Prop Firm Trading" comme pour le "Trading personnel", Ne fait pas de martingale ni de gros gr
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (42)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Plus de l'auteur
EU Striker
Jakrawut Pratoom
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing EU STRIKER The Ultimate Trading Weapon — Engineered for EURUSD. Optimized for You. In the world of Forex trading, precision, timing, and strategy are everything. And when it comes to the most traded pair in the world — EURUSD — you need a tool that’s not just powerful, but also smart, reliable, and insanely easy to use. Say hello to EU STRIKER — the trading solution built from the ground up to give you a serious edge in EURUSD. Whether you're a beginner trying to take your first tra
Trinity X
Jakrawut Pratoom
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Limited Time Offer! Just $59 — valid until the end of this month! Trinity-X : The Next Generation of Trend Intelligence Imagine having a professional market analyst sitting beside you 24/7 — one who never gets tired, never misses a signal, and speaks your language. That’s exactly what Trinity-X delivers. This AI-optimized, rule-based trend intelligence system is built on years of trading expertise, powered by a proprietary Rule-Based AI Optimization Engine . It doesn’t just react to price movem
Filtrer:
Eri Ant
33
Eri Ant 2025.06.13 12:07 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Jakrawut Pratoom
749
Réponse du développeur Jakrawut Pratoom 2025.06.13 12:28
Thanks a lot for your kind words! 🙏
I’m really glad FX Bot Builder is helping you build and test ideas without coding. The Telegram feature should make live trading even smoother—hope you enjoy it! Appreciate your support, and I’m always here if you need anything. Wishing you great results with your custom strategy! 🚀
Répondre à l'avis