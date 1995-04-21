One Click Order Gadget

Enough with all these complex and confusing trade assistants and trade managers!

Go simple and user-friendly!

With One Click Order you set your risk, prepare your long or short trade and submit, DONE in seconds!


One Click Order is very easy to use

  • Set your default risk (in % or amount)
  • Select if you want to go long or short
  • Drag the Open Price to your desired level, or leave as is for market orders
  • Drag the SL to your desired Stop Loss
  • Drag the TP to your desired Take Profit

The tool will calculate automatically the position size, the order type and show you the risk, reward and ratio

Finally, with a click you can submit the order, all in seconds!


The simple interface and Drag and Drop feature makes it easy and quick to use.


Features:

  • Visual interface
  • Drag and Drop panel
  • Ease of use
  • Quick order submission
