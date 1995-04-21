One Click Order Gadget
- Utilitaires
- Luca Spinello
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Enough with all these complex and confusing trade assistants and trade managers!
Go simple and user-friendly!
With One Click Order you set your risk, prepare your long or short trade and submit, DONE in seconds!
One Click Order is very easy to use
- Set your default risk (in % or amount)
- Select if you want to go long or short
- Drag the Open Price to your desired level, or leave as is for market orders
- Drag the SL to your desired Stop Loss
- Drag the TP to your desired Take Profit
The tool will calculate automatically the position size, the order type and show you the risk, reward and ratio
Finally, with a click you can submit the order, all in seconds!
The simple interface and Drag and Drop feature makes it easy and quick to use.
Features:
- Visual interface
- Drag and Drop panel
- Ease of use
- Quick order submission