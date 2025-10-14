AZ session scalper



A small but useful session indicator, designed primarily for scalping. Enable the session you plan to trade, watch the reaction of the M5/M15 candlesticks to the level of the previous trading session, and enter. We always look at the reaction of the current session to the previous one. For example, if you trade the Americas, enable the European session, and watch how one session takes away liquidity from another. Important: adjust the time to your broker's time zone in the indicator settings.





The indicator has a built-in search for standard candlestick patterns, but it rarely works, since I set quite strict search conditions.





This indicator is part of my main trading system. I look for the reaction in different sessions, but my main targets are based on the AZ Volzone SYSTEM indicator. On the one hand, it's a shame that no one pays attention to it, but on the other, if many people start using the inefficiencies I discovered five years ago, the market could swallow my system.