Multi Symbol RSI with alert indicator gives you overall overview of all symbols at once allowing you to compare, and contrast market for broader and simultaneous analysis of various assets at once. You can select categorized pairs from Major, Minors, All or from specific currency like all EUR pairs, USD pairs etc, You can even add your own custom list of symbols is case you want to monitor specific symbols . All of this can be done from the user friendly chart buttons.





Indicator helps in various aspects of analyzing the overall market structure like comparing divergences and getting the overview of selected symbols. It can also alert in case of momentum shift on reversal to perfectly catching the tops and bottoms for more prominent entries. This simple yet powerful indicator let you know which symbol to trade at what time without looking individual charts or even looking at screen all the time by setting up alerts.



