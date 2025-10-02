EA Trinity Gold
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Rizalal Amin
- Sürüm: 4.0
- Güncellendi: 2 Ekim 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
EA Trinity Gold is a sophisticated expert advisor designed for MetaTrader 4 that leverages advanced trend-following algorithms to capitalize on strong market movements. By combining dynamic risk management, adaptive position sizing, and intelligent trade execution, this EA delivers a robust trading experience tailored for both novice and experienced traders.
Live Signal:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2306346
The default settings of this EA are already optimized, so there's no need for any additional presets. It's plug and play
Key Features & Benefits:
- Triple MA Trend Detection
Utilizes a unique triple moving average (MA) strategy to identify clear market trends. The EA analyzes three distinct MA periods to filter noise and focus on high-probability trend signals, ensuring trades align with the dominant market direction.
- Dynamic Profit & Risk Management
- Flexible Take Profit & Stop Loss: Automatically adjusts take profit and stop loss levels based on recent market volatility and historical price action.
- Trailing Stops: Locks in profits as the market moves in your favor, maximizing gains while protecting against reversalsBreakeven Function: Moves stop loss to breakeven once a predefined profit threshold is achieved, ensuring minimal risk exposure.
- Adaptive Lot Sizing
Integrates automatic position sizing based on account equity and risk parameters. Traders can choose between fixed lots or auto-lot sizing to match their risk tolerance and account size.
- Smart Time Filters
Restricts trading activity to user-defined time windows, allowing you to avoid low-volatility periods or focus on high-impact sessions (e.g., London/New York overlap).
- Daily & Equity Target Controls
Automatically pauses trading once a daily profit target or equity growth percentage is achieved, helping preserve gains and enforce disciplined money management.
- Advanced Order Management
Includes features like automatic order closing on opposing signals, post-trade pausing, and dynamic slippage monitoring to optimize execution quality.
- Customizable Interface
Displays real-time performance metrics, balance/equity tracking, and system status directly on your chart for seamless monitoring.
Why Choose EA Trinity Gold?
This EA is ideal for traders seeking a low-maintenance yet effective trend-following solution that adapts to changing market conditions. Its emphasis on risk control and trend validation ensures trades are executed with precision, while automated features reduce emotional decision-making.
Disclaimer: While this EA employs robust strategies, no trading system guarantees profits. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
Supported Platforms: MetaTrader 4
Recommended Instruments: XAUUSD
Minimum deposit: XAUUSD
Leverage: 1:50 - 1:2000
Timeframe: M15
Use a VPS is a must
