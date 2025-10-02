EA Trinity Gold

EA Trinity Gold is a sophisticated expert advisor designed for MetaTrader 4 that leverages advanced trend-following algorithms to capitalize on strong market movements. By combining dynamic risk management, adaptive position sizing, and intelligent trade execution, this EA delivers a robust trading experience tailored for both novice and experienced traders.

Live Signal:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2306346

The default settings of this EA are already optimized, so there's no need for any additional presets. It's plug and play

Key Features & Benefits:
  1. Triple MA Trend Detection
    Utilizes a unique triple moving average (MA) strategy to identify clear market trends. The EA analyzes three distinct MA periods to filter noise and focus on high-probability trend signals, ensuring trades align with the dominant market direction.
  2. Dynamic Profit & Risk Management
    • Flexible Take Profit & Stop Loss: Automatically adjusts take profit and stop loss levels based on recent market volatility and historical price action.
    • Trailing Stops: Locks in profits as the market moves in your favor, maximizing gains while protecting against reversalsBreakeven Function: Moves stop loss to breakeven once a predefined profit threshold is achieved, ensuring minimal risk exposure.
  3. Adaptive Lot Sizing
    Integrates automatic position sizing based on account equity and risk parameters. Traders can choose between fixed lots or auto-lot sizing to match their risk tolerance and account size.
  4. Smart Time Filters
    Restricts trading activity to user-defined time windows, allowing you to avoid low-volatility periods or focus on high-impact sessions (e.g., London/New York overlap).
  5. Daily & Equity Target Controls
    Automatically pauses trading once a daily profit target or equity growth percentage is achieved, helping preserve gains and enforce disciplined money management.
  6. Advanced Order Management
    Includes features like automatic order closing on opposing signals, post-trade pausing, and dynamic slippage monitoring to optimize execution quality.
  7. Customizable Interface
    Displays real-time performance metrics, balance/equity tracking, and system status directly on your chart for seamless monitoring.
Why Choose EA Trinity Gold?
This EA is ideal for traders seeking a low-maintenance yet effective trend-following solution that adapts to changing market conditions. Its emphasis on risk control and trend validation ensures trades are executed with precision, while automated features reduce emotional decision-making.

Disclaimer: While this EA employs robust strategies, no trading system guarantees profits. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
Supported Platforms: MetaTrader 4
Recommended Instruments: XAUUSD
Minimum deposit: XAUUSD
Leverage: 1:50 - 1:2000
Timeframe: M15
Use a VPS is a must


