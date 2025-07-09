SETTINGS FOR MY EA

Settings for My Trinity Gold EA





1. EA Trinity Gold V4 XAUUSD M15 Normal Risk SL 1000 MT5

Risk Ratios:

Risk Ratio 1:1 when hitting stop loss or trailing stop loss (SL+)

Risk Ratio 1:2 when hitting take profit

Advantages: Suitable for long-term trading as profit is larger than stop loss

Disadvantages: More prone to hitting stop loss compared to medium risk preset

2. EA Trinity Gold V4 XAUUSD M15 Medium Risk SL 2000 MT5

Risk Ratios:

Risk Ratio 1:1 when hitting take profit and stop loss

Risk Ratio 1:2 when hitting SL+

Advantages: Higher win rate due to wider stop loss



Backtest results using recovery et





Disadvantages: Wider stop loss compared to normal risk preset

3. EA Trinity Gold V4 XAUUSD M15 Recovery SL 2000 MT5

Risk Ratios:

Risk Ratio 1:1 when hitting take profit and stop loss

Risk Ratio 1:2 when hitting SL+

Advantages: If stop loss is hit, the next position will open with 2x larger lot size to recover previous losses when winning. Highly suitable for long-term trading due to compounding effect.

Disadvantages: Requires larger deposit

Note for High Risk Preset: Minimum recommended deposit of $500-$1000, or converting to a cent account is also excellent when using this high risk preset.



Important: All presets provided above are suitable for long-term trading. The EA must be installed on a VPS or computer running 24 hours nonstop during market hours.



IF YOU WANT EA HAVE MORE TRADE, USE

EA Trinity Gold V4 XAUUSD M15 Recovery SL 2000 MT4 NEW Frequent Trading.set for MT4

EA Trinity Gold V4 XAUUSD M15 Recovery SL 2000 MT5 NEW Frequent Trading.set for MT5



IF YOU WANT HIGHER WINRATE BUT LESS TRADE, USE

EA Trinity Gold V4 XAUUSD M15 Recovery SL 2000 MT4 NEW Recommended.set for MT4

EA Trinity Gold V4 XAUUSD M15 Recovery SL 2000 MT5 NEW Recommended.set for MT5





Contact Information

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Reseller Program: We also offer reseller opportunities for EA Trinity Gold if you wish to use your own robot brand name.