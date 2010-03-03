MartingaleFusionT

                                                                    MartingaleFusion EA: Intelligent Adaptive Grid Trading System

Frustrated by simplistic EAs failing in dynamic markets? MartingaleFusion is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for enhanced performance through advanced analysis and adaptive execution.

This EA utilizes a  multi-indicator confluence entry protocol, requiring alignment from EMAs, RSI, and MACD to identify higher-probability initial trade setups and reduce false signals.

When managing open positions, MartingaleFusion employs an  adaptive martingale averaging grid. It strategically adds positions during adverse market movements using a configurable multiplier and parameters, aiming to optimize the average entry price for potential recovery or profitability upon market reversal.

Furthermore, it features a  selectable exit strategy: choose between closing the entire grid at a fixed  Take Profit target based on the average entry price, or utilizing a classic  Trailing Stop (also based on the average price) to potentially capture larger trends while securing accrued profit.

MartingaleFusion offers  extensive customization of entry, averaging, and exit parameters, allowing traders to tailor its behavior to specific instruments, timeframes, and individual risk tolerance. Achieve  fully automated trade management, handling complex logic consistently and without emotion.

MartingaleFusion provides a robust, adaptive alternative to basic automated strategies.   

                                                                                                --- Input Parameter Guide ---

(GROUP: Entry Signal - Indicator Settings)
Defines conditions for the initial trade entry.

  • Entry_FastMA_Period: Period for faster entry EMA. (Shorter = Faster)

  • Entry_SlowMA_Period: Period for slower entry EMA. (Longer = Smoother)

  • Entry_FilterMA_Period: Period for long-term trend filter EMA. (Longer = Stricter Filter)

  • Entry_RSI_Period: Period for RSI momentum oscillator.

  • Entry_MACD_Fast/_Slow/_Signal: Standard MACD indicator periods.

  • Entry_MA_Method: Moving Average calculation method (EMA recommended).

  • Entry_AppliedPrice: Price source for indicator calculations (PRICE_CLOSE standard).

(GROUP: Martingale & Averaging)
Controls how the EA adds subsequent trades to the grid.

  • LotSize: Size of the initial trade in the series.

  • MartingaleMultiplier: Factor by which to multiply the last lot size for the next grid trade (e.g., 1.5).  Use with caution.

  • MaxMartingaleLotSize: Hard cap on the maximum size of any single trade within the grid.

  • AveragingDistancePips: Pips the market must move  against the last entry before adding the next grid trade.

  • MaxAveragingLevels: Maximum number of trades allowed in a single series (initial + averaging trades).

(GROUP: Basket Exit Strategy)
Determines how a profitable series is closed.

  • ExitStrategy: Choose exit logic:

    • EXIT_BY_TAKE_PROFIT: Closes basket at fixed profit target. Ignores Trailing inputs.  (Default)

    • EXIT_BY_TRAILING_STOP: Closes basket via trailing stop only. Ignores TP input.

  • TakeProfitPipsFromAvg: Fixed profit target in pips from the average entry price.  (Used if ExitStrategy = TAKE_PROFIT).

  • TrailingActivationPipsFromAvg: Pips profit from average price required to activate the trailing stop.  (Used if ExitStrategy = TRAILING_STOP).

  • TrailingDistancePips: Pips the trailing stop follows behind the best price after activation.  (Used if ExitStrategy = TRAILING_STOP).


(GROUP: Risk Management - Basket Stop Loss)

Controls the overall safety net for the entire grid based on account equity.

  • UseBasketStopLoss Enable Equity Stop Loss? Set to true to activate the basket stop loss feature, or false to disable it.

  • StopLossPercentEquity Max Basket Loss (% Equity). If UseBasketStopLoss is true, this defines the maximum floating loss the entire series is allowed to reach, expressed as a percentage of your account equity (e.g., 10.0 means 10%). If the loss hits this level, all trades in the series are immediately closed.

                                                                               
                                                                                                 Timeframe Considerations:

    The  Timeframe used is critical. Settings optimized for one timeframe (e.g., H1) will perform differently on another (e.g., M15).

    • Lower Timeframes (e.g., M5, M15): More frequent signals/averaging, higher sensitivity to noise. Generally require  tighter pip distance settings (AveragingDistance, TP/Trailing).

    • Higher Timeframes (e.g., H1, H4): Fewer, more filtered signals. Generally require  wider pip distance settings.

    Action Required: You  must test and optimize input settings specifically for your chosen  Instrument AND Timeframe. Defaults are generic starting points.

    M15 Defaults Note: The standard indicator periods (e.g., 12/26 EMA, 14 RSI) are reasonable starting points for M15 testing. However, pip distance inputs (AveragingDistance, TP/Trailing Activation/Distance) likely need adjustment (potentially downwards) compared to H1 defaults. Focus optimization on these distances first for M15.


    Önerilen ürünler
    GoldenRatioX
    Serhii Sharlai
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
    Investopedia FIVE
    Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Investopedia FIVE EA bu ​​makaleye dayanmaktadır: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/beş-dakika-momo.asp TİCARET KOŞULLARI - Negatif bölgede olmak için X dönemi EMA ve MACD'nin altında döviz çifti ticareti arayın. - Fiyatın X dönemi EMA'sının üzerine çıkmasını bekleyin, ardından MACD'nin negatiften pozitife geçiş sürecinde olduğundan veya beş çubuk içinde pozitif bölgeye geçtiğinden emin olun. - 20 dönemlik EMA'nın 10 pip üzerinde uzun gidin. - Girişteki pozisyonun X'ini artı r
    News Trading Ultimate Robot
    FXRaid UK Ltd
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Introducing the ultimate news trading robot for forex MetaTrader 5 - designed specifically for traders who want to profit from market volatility during news events. With this robot, you can easily set up two pending orders - buy stop and sell stop - just 10 minutes before the news release. Simply set the time on the robot to 10 minutes prior to the news release time (for example, if the news is scheduled for 6:30, set the time on the robot to 6:20), and the robot will take care of the rest. But
    EA Ela MT5
    Richard Kofi Anim Darko
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EA ELA MT5 is a unique fully automated Expert Advisor which is built on the backbone of a simple trend following trading system. It’s a powerful price action EA which uses well known and extremely efficient Indicators like MA, AD and ATR to find the most profitable trades hence making it suitable for beginners and experienced traders. The EA was designed to trade Indices and Synthetic Index.   With the right settings, using the recommended broker with a low spread and a fast VPS, EA Ela MT5 has
    Prop Lifetime Ea MT5
    Suleyman Ozturk
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Prop-Lifetime EA MT5 – Entwickelt für Prop-Firm-Challenges (z. B. FTMO) „Please send me a message after your purchase and let me know which prop firm you are using, so that I can provide you with the correct settings.“ Prop-Lifetime ist ein präziser, stabiler Expert Advisor, spezialisiert auf XAUUSD (Gold) im M1-Chart. Er wurde gezielt für das sichere Bestehen von Prop-Firm-Challenges wie FTMO entwickelt – mit minimalem Drawdown, ohne Martingale oder Grid. Er handelt diszipliniert, nur bei opti
    Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
    Percival David
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
    Alpha Trigger
    Ming Ying Lee
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Alpha Trigger - Advanced Precision Trading System Harness the Power of Strategic Market Timing The Alpha Trigger system is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed to capture high-probability market movements during key trading sessions. By leveraging advanced price action analysis and precise entry timing, Alpha Trigger aims to capitalize on institutional market flows and breakout opportunities. Introductory Price - $299, will go up $100 every 10 purchases Live Signal - https
    Risk management discipline
    Md Rubel Islam
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MT4 Version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89114 For Deriv Synthetic indices MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95814  Hello traders, I believe you all know that risk and money management along with psychology are the keys to success in trading. No matter how strong one’s strategy is, without these 3 criteria they will always face losses in the long run. I have created an EA to control our human behaviors. This EA will force us to be discipline exactly the way you will s
    USD Scalper MT5
    Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    DİĞER EA'ları ÜCRETSİZ EDİNİN!!! DİĞER EA'ları ÜCRETSİZ EDİNİN!!! DİĞER EA'ları ÜCRETSİZ EDİNİN!!! DİĞER EA'ları ÜCRETSİZ EDİNİN!!! DİĞER EA'ları ÜCRETSİZ EDİNİN!!! USD Scalper MT5, USD Çiftleri için bir Sinirsel EA'dır. Bu ürün GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD için üretilmiştir. Gelecekte eklenen yeni ÇİFTLER olabilir. MEVCUT ÇİFTLER: GBPUSD EURUSD AUDUSD NZDUSD - SONRAKİ VERSİYONDA EKLENECEKTİR GİRİŞLER: ZARAR DURDUR'A GÖRE RİSK YÜZDESİ (1 seçilirse İşlem başına maksimum risk %1'dir
    GbpUsd Range Break Breakout EA
    Ray Pracious Chidhungwana
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Master the London Breakout: Automate Your Edge with GBPUSD Twilight OB EA GBPUSD Twilight OB EA GBPUSD Twilight OB EA is a robust, precision-engineered Expert Advisor tailored for traders seeking to exploit early London session breakouts. It harnesses a sophisticated blend of range-based logic, advanced order block detection, and price action confirmations to deliver high-probability trade entries. This EA is meticulously optimized for the GBPUSD pair on the M1 timeframe , automatically pinpoin
    HMA Scalper Pro EA
    Vladimir Shumikhin
    5 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    HMA Scalper Pro EA   , en çok talep gören finansal enstrümanlarda (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD gibi popüler döviz çiftleri, XAU/USD altın işlemleri, Brent ve WTI petrol işlemleri ile BTC, ETH, LTC vb. kripto paralar) aktif işlem yapmaya yönelik çok fonksiyonlu bir trading robotudur. Bu robotun algoritmasının temelinde, klasik Moving Average’lara kıyasla daha net sinyaller sağlayan modernize edilmiş bir Hull Moving Average (HMA) versiyonu yer alır. Uzman Danışman, kısa vadeli fiya
    Matrix Arrow EA MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (7)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Matrix Arrow EA MT5 , Matrix Arrow Göstergesinin MT5 sinyallerini grafikteki bir ticaret paneli ile manuel olarak veya %100 otomatik olarak takas edebilen benzersiz bir uzman danışmandır.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Heiken Ashi mumları Hareketli ortalama Hareketli Ortalama Yakınsama Iraksaklığı (M
    AI SpectraCore Genesis EA MT5
    Dolores Martin Munoz
    4.5 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    SpectraCore Genesis Altın için tasarlandı. Hassasiyet için geliştirildi. Diğerleri tereddüt ederken o harekete geçer. SpectraCore Genesis , sıradan bir uzman danışman (EA) değildir. Bu sistem, sadece XAU/USD (altın) işlemleri için geliştirilmiş profesyonel bir algoritmik ticaret aracıdır. Genel geçer stratejiler yok, taviz yok — sadece yapılandırılmış mantık, risk kontrolü ve hassas algoritmik uygulama. Piyasaya körü körüne girmez. Bekler. Ve doğru an geldiğinde harekete geçer. Gerçek zamanlı v
    BTC Mine
    Yurii Yasny
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Only 5 copies at a price of 199 USD. Last price 1000 USD BTC Mine is a scalping trading strategy based on artificial intelligence, specially designed for the cryptocurrency market. It is based on years of experience in analyzing and trading BTC, taking into account all possible scenarios! The strategy does not require any optimization. Installed on the chart according to the recommendation and enjoy trading!!! Advantages of BTC Mine: - self-learning parameters - optimal SL/TP ratio - low SL,
    IPgbpusd5
    ANO IDS
    3 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The EA is recommended for trading GBPUSD M5. It is based on the strategy of "waiting out", the market entry (and exit) points are determined on the basis of correlation of a number of indicators. The trading volume for opening a position depends on results of previous trades. It is possible to limit the amount of risk (the AutoMM parameter). It is also possible to set the maximum spread, above which the EA will automatically suspend trading (the MaxSpread parameter). It also has advanced feature
    GCA Scalping Ranges EA
    James Peyton Jr Page
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    General Description In the simplest terms this is a contrarian intra-day scalping system. Built to try and let correct trades run as far as possible and flip the trade when indicated. Join the conversation over at our Discord channel  -  https://discord.gg/ScsdkTnwyA I will do my best to be around to answer any questions and help set up. If you want to add your settings screenshots its more than welcome! The EA looks at historical daily trading ranges to lay out levels at which it takes long an
    Surf EA MT5
    Rustem Gabetdinov
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Surf EA  is a fully automatic grid based Expert Advisor that looks for reversal areas on the chart MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/96627 Nature of work: The EA uses several patterns, indicators and other important conditions to search for signals Buy and sell positions are independent of each other Only one order can be opened on one bar of the current period The indicators used in the EA are included in the standard set of the terminal Recommendations: Trading pair: AUDCA
    FREE
    Deriv Risk management discipline
    Md Rubel Islam
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    This EA is for only Deriv Synthetic indices.  Forex MT4 Version here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89114 Forex MT5 version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89113 Hello traders, I believe you all know that risk and money management along with psychology are the keys to success in trading. No matter how strong one’s strategy is, without these 3 criteria they will always face losses in the long run. I have created an EA to control our human behaviors. This EA will force u
    Fibonacci Grid Genius
    Mohamed Fouad Daoud Ahmed Daoud
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Unlock Your Trading Potential with Our Breakthrough Grid EA Are you ready to transform your trading results and experience the power of consistent profitability? Say goodbye to uncertainty and hello to a proven strategy that capitalizes on what the market does best: moving up and down! Our cutting-edge Grid EA is designed to turn every price fluctuation into an opportunity, using time-tested trading principles combined with smart technology. Why Our Grid EA Stands Out 1. Simple Yet Powerful Stra
    Indicators Trader MT5
    Konstantin Nikitin
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Automated multicurrency Expert Advisor with an unlimited number of currency pairs. In this case, it is possible to indicate on each individual currency pair how the adviser will work with it. You can add orders manually. The expert does not have a specific strategy. Everyone chooses what features he will use. And on what indicators and on which TF to work with them. Real account, which is fully led by an expert. MACD and Envelopes are used . Индикаторы Two Moving Average Envelopes RSI Force I
    MartiMax Pro
    Dorian Okan Froissart
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Take Control with a Versatile and Effective Expert Advisor MartiMax Pro stands out for its elaborate trading strategy and extensive backtesting history. Indeed, the backtests show a very promising growth curve with well-controlled drawdowns. One of the key elements that makes MartiMax Pro unique is its integrated martingale system. Unlike traditional martingales, which are often criticized for their risky management, our system has been specially designed to enhance risk management. By intellig
    Nusantara MT5
    Agus Santoso
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MT4 Sürümü : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117011 MT5 Sürümü : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117012 Nusantara EA – Bekleyen Emir Hassasiyetiyle Akıllı Kopuş "Nusantara", mesafeli bekleyen emir yürütme ile geliştirilmiş ve risk yönetimi değiştirme sistemiyle donatılmış bir kopuş kutusu stratejisine dayalı bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Değişen piyasa özellikleri karşısında esnek kalan otomatik, güvenli bir strateji isteyen ciddi yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Ana Strateji: Ko
    News Advisor MT5 Pro
    Zakaria Rachid
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    This Expert Advisor is designed for news trading. This version is the professional version for MT5. The price of this version is going to be 50 USD for a limited number of copies. The Final price is 99 USD. Please find below the MT4 version of the expert: News Advisor MT4 Pro. The main advantage of this expert is that it’s offering backtesting capabilities (something that is not found in most news expert advisors). This ability gives you the opportunity to optimize and test the efficacity, the s
    Grid Averaging Pro MT5
    Mean Pichponreay
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English  :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descri
    Rice Martingale
    Quang Dang Tong
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Rice Martingale is an EA, which uses the Martingale algorithm with a low DD rate (not for XAUUSD, not TimeFrame M1) Rice Martingale can open two sides:   buy and sell at the same time. We can set the maximum number of orders, the number of Martingale, and the number of the first orders. Especially, if the number of orders reach the point that users want to start the risk parameters, Rice Martingale can manage risks. It will cut loss at the point of the nearest average price which users set befor
    SyntheticaFX Dex 900 Down EA
    Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    SyntheticaFX Dex 900 Down EA The SyntheticaFX Dex 900 Down EA is a specialized trading tool designed exclusively for the Dex 900 Down index. This Expert Advisor is engineered to deliver steady, long-term account growth by leveraging a strategic approach tailored to this unique market. For optimal performance, it is recommended to run the EA on a Virtual Private Server (VPS) with a minimum account balance of $300 using default settings. Ideal for traders seeking consistent progress, SyntheticaF
    Gridingale MT5
    Arthur Hatchiguian
    4.5 (6)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Gridingale is a new complex  Expert Advisor that combines grid and martingale . It will create an order grid according to the settings but also add a martingale on it. So it will take profits on little and big movements .  A loss covering system is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price. It is possible to filter the opening of a new cycle with an indicator. It can work on both sides at the same time, but it is interesting to have it work on markets
    FREE
    HFT AOs GOLD
    Murad Nagiev
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    HFT AOs  Canlı Ticaret Sinyali -  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2324741 HFT AOs, volatil piyasalarda hızlı ve uyarlanabilir yürütme için tasarlanmış otomatik bir yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) sistemidir. Algoritma, gün boyunca mikro fırsatları belirlemek için gelişmiş emir akışı analizi ve kısa vadeli momentum stratejileri kullanır. Temel Özellikler: Manuel müdahale olmadan tamamen otomatik ticaret Düşük gecikmeli yürütme ve hızlı karar alma Düşük zaman dilimlerinde (M1–M5) en iyi performans
    Grid Beast
    Irina Selezneva
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Sayın Hanımefendiler ve Beyefendiler, FOREX piyasasında başarılı işlemler yapmak için tasarlanmış gelişmiş makine öğrenimi teknolojimizi sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyoruz. Finans ve derin öğrenme alanındaki uzmanlarımız, EURGBP para çifti için bir ortalama geri dönüş stratejisi geliştirdi. Bu strateji, geleneksel göstergelere dayalı sistemlere kıyasla 10 kat daha iyi performans sergilemektedir. Stratejimiz, aşırı uyumu önlemek ve istikrarlı sonuçlar sağlamak için yalnızca fiyatları ve türevlerini öz
    Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.97 (280)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
    Argos Fury
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    5 (9)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    5 (17)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
    ARIA Connector EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    4.93 (14)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
    Quantum Baron
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (32)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    5 (18)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 50 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıyo
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (477)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
    Golden Synapse
    Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
    5 (9)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.75 (118)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Quantum Bitcoin EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.95 (118)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.43 (83)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
    SGear
    Olesia Kusmenko
    5 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin. S
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (6)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
    VolumeHedger
    Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
    5 (19)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
    Scalp Unscalp
    Connor Michael Woodson
    3.3 (10)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 199 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yön
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
    EA New Player
    Vitali Vasilenka
    5 (9)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 350$, Sonraki 20 kopya 500$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
    SmartChoise
    Gabriel Costin Floricel
    4.26 (57)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
    Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.5 (131)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (23)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
    AlphaCore X
    Arseny Potyekhin
    3.69 (26)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
    ENEA mt5
    Vitalii Tkachenko
    5 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
    VectorPrime EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    5 (9)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
    Burning Grid
    Magma Software Solutions UG
    4.54 (26)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
    Bomber Corporation EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.42 (12)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
    Stock Indexes EA MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.78 (18)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
    Aurum Sentinel Pro
    Christian Da Costa
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
    Swing Master EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.78 (67)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.21 (87)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    Prometheus MT5
    Evgenii Aksenov
    5 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
    Yazarın diğer ürünleri
    TrailingFusion
    Christos Iakovou
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    FusionTrailing EA – Your Ultimate Weapon for Market Domination! Transform your trading and crush every market move with the most advanced trailing stop system available. FusionTrailing EA delivers unstoppable power with its dual-mode setup: • Fusion Mode: Automatically sets a bulletproof stop loss using a maximum loss threshold and activates smart trailing
    FREE
    Filtrele:
    İnceleme yok
    İncelemeye yanıt