MaSonic MT4

Quickly search for matching Moving Averages (MAs) at any point you click on the chart!

This tool is an advanced version of MaSonar. By instantly displaying the MAs that pass through any selected point, it’s excellent for identifying trend peaks and supporting better trading decisions.
I’d really appreciate your likes and shares!

Features:

  • Simple Operation: Click on any point where you want to find the MA.

  • Instant Results: Displays matching MAs if found.

  • Sleep Function: Hide buttons when not in use for a cleaner interface.

  • Manual Control: Adjust MAs manually with on-screen buttons.

  • Fixate MAs: After discovering an MA, you can lock it in place, independent of the search.

  • Scan Button: Start the process with just one click.

Experience the speed and ease of MA search today!


---------Parameter Settings----------

MA Settings:

  • Moving Average Type

  • MA Minimum Value

  • MA Maximum Value

  • Manual Mode Initial Value

    • Applies when MA is not displayed.

  • MA Color

  • MA Style

  • MA Thickness

  • Show/Hide Fixed Display MA Key

    • Key to toggle fixed display of searched MA.

    • Same key for deletion.

  • Fixed Display MA Color

  • Fixed Display MA Style

  • Fixed Display MA Thickness

  • Proximity Judgment to Each Peak (Pixels)

    • Margin of error for specified points.

    • Too small may pinpoint inaccurately.

Display Settings:

  • Toggle Search Mode and Display MA Info/Operation Button Key

    • Toggle search mode and display MA info/operation button.

  • Key Operation to Hide MA Info/Operation Button

    • Toggle display of MA info/operation button.

  • Automatic Search Mode Toggle or Hide Time (Seconds)

    • Time without action for automatic search mode toggle or hide info.

    • Set to 0 when not in use.

  • Search Mode Toggle Button Display Name

  • Info Display X Coordinate

  • Info Display Y Coordinate

  • Info Display Color

  • Info Display Size

  • Button X Coordinate

  • Button Y Coordinate

  • Button Background Color

  • Button Text Color

  • Button Border Color

  • MA Manual Mode Button Background Color

  • Button Font Size

  • Button Symbol (False if arrows display incorrectly)

Notes:

  • During search mode, clicking an empty candle area on the right side of the chart resets searched MAs.

  • Clicking the search button resets in non-search mode.

  • Disable search mode by clicking the search button or pressing the configured key.

  • Only searched MAs can be arbitrarily changed using left/right buttons.

  • When MA is not displayed, displays MA25 and changes accordingly.

  • Clear the right side of the screen for button operations.

  • Quickly search for MAs (moving averages) that match any point clicked on the chart!

  • Depending on your environment, it may not function properly or may experience issues, but please note that support will generally not be provided.

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
MA ZigZag Finalizer For closing only
Tadanori Tsugaya
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA is dedicated to exit-only operations. You can choose between two types of exit conditions: one based on two MA evaluations, and another based on ZigZag trend reversal detection. One option confirms the MA condition with a candle close at the crossover, using a selectable execution timeframe. The MA timeframe and the candlestick timeframe used for evaluation can be set separately. Two types of trend reversal detection are available: one based on Dow Theory and the other based on the most
FREE
Mtf 3MA with the 200MA
Tadanori Tsugaya
Göstergeler
In addition to the MA of the set period, the MAs of the two higher timeframes with the same period are displayed on the chart simultaneously (though in a simulated way). No matter which timeframe you switch to, it will display the MA for that timeframe as well as the MAs for the two higher timeframes. Additionally, it will show the 200 MA as well! To display the MA for the higher timeframes on the current chart, you need to set the MA calculated using the Moving Average indicator. If you try to
FREE
MaSonar MT4
Tadanori Tsugaya
Göstergeler
MaSonar is a powerful indicator designed to automatically detect and display the relevant Moving Averages (MA) that align with the peaks of a ZigZag. It quickly searches for the most suitable MA at each ZigZag peak, helping you analyze the market trend and its momentum with ease. Key Features: ZigZag Peak Matching: Automatically identifies and displays the MAs that match the ZigZag peaks. Quick Button Search: Simply press a button to search for the matching MA from the most recent peaks. Adjusta
FREE
MA Semi Automated EA
Tadanori Tsugaya
Uzman Danışmanlar
"The settings are intricate, but make sure to take full advantage of them." MA Touch and Cross Trade Focused Semi-Automated EA This EA is specialized in MA touch and cross trades, with two MA exit conditions, one of which can also be used as a trailing stop! The usage is entirely up to you! I’ve never seen an MA trade EA with so many adjustable settings! MA Entry and Mass MA Exit for Open Positions Not only can this EA handle MA entry , but it can also be used for mass MA exits on open position
FREE
MaSonic MT4 Japanese Version
Tadanori Tsugaya
Göstergeler
MaSonic MT4 日本語バージョン チャート上の任意のポイントをクリックして、一致する移動平均 (MA) をすばやく検索できます。 このツールは、MaSonarの上位バージョンです。 高評価、コメント、拡散いただけると嬉しいです。 特徴： 簡単な操作:   MA を見つけたい任意のポイントをクリックします。 即時結果: 一致する MA が見つかった場合は表示します。 スリープ機能: 使用していないときにボタンを非表示にして、インターフェースをすっきりさせます。 手動制御: 画面上のボタンを使用して MA を手動で調整します。 MA を固定:   MA を発見したら、検索とは関係なくその場所に固定できます。 スキャン ボタン:   1 回のクリックでプロセスを開始します。 今すぐ MA 検索のスピードと使いやすさを体験してください。 ---------パラメータ設定---------- MA設定: 移動平均線の種類 MA最小値 MA最大値 マニュアルモードのＭＡ初期値 MAが表示されていない場合に適用されます。 MAの色 MAのスタイル MAの太さ 表示したMAを固定表示、それ
FREE
