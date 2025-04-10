🚀 ProMartingale EA – Automated Martingale Strategy with Risk Control



Experience precision trading with ProMartingale EA, a meticulously designed MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that combines the power of Martingale strategies with disciplined risk management. Ideal for traders seeking automated recovery systems, this EA has been rigorously tested on M15 timeframe with default settings to balance aggression and stability.

🔥 Key Features

Martingale Automation : Doubles lot sizes sequentially to recover losses and maximize gains.

Daily Profit Target : Halts trading upon reaching your profit goal (e.g., $200/day).

Smart Order Sequencing : Places alternating BuyStop/SellStop orders at user-defined pip intervals.

Built-In Safeguards : Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) on every trade. Automatic orphaned order cleanup to reset broken sequences. Magic Number protection for conflict-free trading.

Customizable Settings : Adjust lot sizes, multipliers, distances, and profit targets effortlessly.

Timeframe Optimized: Tested and tuned for M15 charts with default parameters.

🎯 Ideal For

Traders who prefer automated recovery strategies.

Short-term market opportunities on volatile instruments.

Users valuing strict daily profit discipline.

📊 Technical Specifications

Platform : MetaTrader 4

Recommended Timeframe : M15 (tested extensively).

Currency Pairs : All pairs (optimized for major pairs).

Default Settings: Pre-configured for immediate use (adjustable as needed).

📈 Why Choose ProMartingale EA?

Tested Reliability : Proven performance on M15 with default parameters.

Transparent Risk Management : SL/TP on every trade limits downside.

User-Friendly: Attach to your chart, input preferences, and automate.

⚠️ Risk Warning

Trading leveraged instruments involves high risk and may result in partial or total loss of capital. The ProMartingale EA employs a high-risk Martingale strategy that can amplify losses during unfavorable market conditions. Key risks include:

Account drawdown : Rapid lot multiplication during losing streaks.

Margin requirements: Aggressive position sizing demands sufficient equity.

Critical Guidelines:

Always test in a demo account for 1–2 months before live use.

Start with micro lots (e.g., 0.01) to assess performance.

Monitor daily and adjust settings to match market volatility.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

🚨 Disclaimer

This product is for educational purposes only. The developer is not responsible for financial losses. Trading decisions remain the user’s sole responsibility.

📥 Start Smart Today!

Download ProMartingale EA from the MQL Market and automate your strategy with confidence. Demo version included for risk-free backtesting!

