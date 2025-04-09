TopTrade A

TopTrade EA is a fully automated trading system that uses a martingale strategy based on account balance, designed for traders who prefer a straightforward and scalable approach.

  • Easy to use – Just drag it onto a chart and press "OK" to start.

  • Recommended minimum balance: 10,000 units (in your account currency) to support the strategy’s risk model.

  • Trades are calculated based on current account balance, adapting to your capital level.

  • Backtest it thoroughly to understand the behavior, and use it if it fits your trading style.

This is a martingale-based EA. Please ensure proper risk management and only use it on accounts that meet the recommended balance criteria.



















Produits recommandés
TopTrade B
Asadullah Habibi
Experts
TopTrade EA is a fully automated trading system that uses a martingale strategy based on account balance, designed for traders who prefer a straightforward and scalable approach. Easy to use   – Just drag it onto a chart and press "OK" to start. Recommended minimum balance: 10,000 units   (in your account currency) to support the strategy’s risk model. Trades are calculated based on current account balance , adapting to your capital level. Backtest it thoroughly   to understand the behavior, and
GOM Custom EA
Wannapach Chinnaprapa
Experts
GOM Custom EA is a customizable EA strategy builder. You can design your own EA from this product. It works on all instrument (forex, gold, etc.).  The product is designed to have highly customizable option on entry criteria, TP, SL, grid trade systems and also a safety exit option. A demonstration setting given with the EA has a return of 11x within 20 months ($1,000 to $11,000) (Tested from Jan 2024 - Aug 2025 on EURUSD) ***Please feel free to message me if you have any issue or questions***
Aussie Victor MT5
Jesper Christensen
4.46 (35)
Experts
Aussie Victor revolutionizes traditional grid trading by combining intelligent positioning with machine learning-powered entry signals, specifically engineered for the AUDCAD currency pair's unique price dynamics. Join my open group for questions related to any of my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01 What Makes Aussie Victor Different? Smart Grid Technology - Unlike basic grid systems that place orders at fixed intervals, Aussie Victor uses adaptive spacing and intel
Progressing ADX
Roland Aimua Akenuwa
Experts
Progressing ADX EA for MT5 Trade Strong Trends with Confidence Using the Power of ADX. The Progressing ADX EA is a trend-following expert advisor that leverages the Average Directional Index (ADX) to identify and trade only strong, momentum-backed trends. Designed for traders who prefer quality over quantity, this EA waits patiently for high-strength directional moves before executing trades. Core Features : ADX-Powered Trend Filter : Detects when the market shows a strong trend (above user-de
Ma Massaro
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Experts
The Ma Massaro automated trading system is a trading system that uses the cross between Ma and Alligator indicators. But powerful in finding the point, position, time of opening an order. A neural network method was used to find the crossover weights of the two Ma's going back 14 periods. The weights were obtained from a 20-year retrospective test. mistake make consistent profits by trying to find the value that has the least loss point from retrospective testing Find the weight of Ma's crossove
EuroDollar EdgeBot
Bob Godar
Experts
EuroDollar EdgeBot: Advanced EUR/USD Trading Algorithm Overview: EuroDollar EdgeBot is a state-of-the-art Forex trading algorithm designed specifically for the EUR/USD currency pair. Leveraging advanced strategies like linear regression, Kaufman's Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA), Heikin Ashi, and underlying price analysis, it aims to maximize returns while minimizing risks. Key Features: Linear Regression: Utilizes statistical analysis to predict price trends. Kaufman's Adaptive Moving Average (
Magnet Scalper Pro MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
Amaris EA MT5
Mohamed Kamel Touati
Experts
prix actuel 99 $ - sera augmenté bientôt- Adding on the attractive price  , I will give those who buy AMARIS an other  SUCCESSFUL BREAKOUT EA for free  AMARIS EA est un robot de trading entièrement automatisé qui utilise une stratégie de scalping nocturne très réussie qui a prouvé son efficacité au fil des ans, AMARIS ne tradera que pendant les heures très calmes et douces de la nuit en utilisant de nombreux filtres, mesures de sécurité et stop loss, il peut négocier sur plusieurs paires de d
RoundLock EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Experts
Round Lock est un conseiller intelligent avec verrouillage dynamique des positions. Ce conseiller de trading avancé met en œuvre une stratégie de verrouillage bidirectionnel des ordres avec une croissance progressive des positions et une adaptation dynamique au marché . Avantages du cadenas rond: Contrôle des risques par verrouillage de position, Croissance dynamique des volumes dans les secteurs tendances du marché, Paramètres de comportement flexibles en fonction des limites, Adapté aux phase
Gridge
Dirar Alzoubi
Experts
Gridge: MT5 Expert Advisor for Hedging Grid Scalping Gridge is an expert advisor for MT5 that employs a hedging grid scalping strategy based on the mean reversion concept. This strategy assumes that prices will revert to their average value after deviations. The EA utilizes the Keltner Channel Custom (KCC) indicator to identify market tops and bottoms for optimal trade entries. Indicator Parameters: Period: Number of bars for moving average and average true range calculation. Deviation: Multipli
Eye of Ra
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
5 (1)
Experts
Expert advisor based on a widely tested   price action strategy The EA already incorporates all the variables in its programming, it is enough to let it run on the graph with the values ​​it incorporates by default. ACCOUNT: - This AE has been optimized to work on a STANDARD account - This AE is suitable for accounts of 3,000 USD - Default settings suitable for EUR/USD (any Timeframe) DESCRIPTION OF THE STRATEGY Price action trading analyzes the performance of a currency to predict what it mi
M5GoldenX
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
M5GoldenX >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Minimum Leverage to use this EA is 1:500 <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<< Best Performance:   XAUUSD (Gold) – 5-Minute Timeframe   Consistent Scalping & Swing Opportunities   – Captures short-term gold movements.   Tested with Strong Risk-Reward Ratio   – Designed to maximize gains while minimizing losses. Key Features:   Fu Risk Management  – Smart stop-loss and trailing features. Ideal For:   Gold Traders  – Specifically tuned for XAUUSD.   5-Min Scalpers & Day T
AW Donchian Trend EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Experts
AW Donchian Trend EA - un conseiller qui négocie sur les signaux de l'indicateur de tendance AW Donchian Trend. Il utilise les stratégies d'indicateurs TakeProfit et StopLoss, en plus, le conseiller dispose d'une fonction intégrée de suivi, de chevauchement et de seuil de rentabilité. Il peut utiliser le filtrage multi-périodes, le calcul automatique des lots pour économiser le pourcentage de risque du dépôt. Sur le plan fonctionnel, il est possible de travailler par heure et différentes options
MMM Zig Zag and CCI
Andre Tavares
Experts
Warning! The default input values are already optimized for EURUSD at time frame M1, spread at 16 and hedged account mode with leverage 1:100 and initial deposit of US$ 500. Always use the strategy tester optimization to set the best values for your assets, time frame, spread and account mode. It is very important and strongly recommended for successful trading. Optimize the input values as your needs. The EA's Strategy: This expert advisor uses 2 built in indicators (Zig Zag and CCI) in order t
Max
Carlos Alfonso Barboza Espinoza
Experts
·          MAX   En este producto se utiliza una estrategia de trading con uno de los indicadores comúnmente utilizados en el mercado, esto en conjunto con otro indicador no tan utilizado en el mercado, pero al utilizarlo en conjunto con el primer indicador entrega resultados que podrá ver a continuación. Los indicadores de los que hablamos son SMMA y ADX. Por otro lado, el Take Profit, así como el Stop Loss serán fijados en ciertos pips que pueden ser modificados por el usuario si este así lo
Requiem MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed setup instructions! Requiem MT5 Advisor is your reliable assistant in the Forex market. It uses key market patterns such as price reversal after a sharp movement in any direction. Simply run the advisor on the NZDCAD chart, and let the other currency pairs trade automatically. This is a fully automated trading system that requires no special knowledge or experience from you. Just start the advisor and enjoy your free time – it
MoMo Trade MT5
Dmitry Homenkov
Experts
MoMo Trade MT5 (MT4 version https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/57354 )   - trading system based on one of the momentum strategies. It uses simple and reliable tools like MACD and EMA to find entry points. The trading strategy looks for reversal patterns after trend area. The EA has implemented to work on M5 timeframe and focuses on short-term profit targets. But it also can be used on any timeframe. Volume calculation The volume amount is fixed ( Fixed volume ) or calculated based on risk pe
Gold Engine Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Gold Engine Signal - Advanced Multi-Timeframe Trading System Gold Engine Signal is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD) and other financial instruments using advanced confluence-based signal detection. This EA combines multiple technical indicators across different timeframes to identify high-probability trading opportunities with superior risk-to-reward ratios. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis:   The system analyzes market conditions across three
Smart Neuro Trade Robot MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The initial price is 150 USD, the future price is 250 USD Smart Neuro Trade Robot   -  The EA does not use the usual strategies for trading. The  EA   traps the price, gradually adding it up from orders opened using a safe and profitable strategy. He does not use dangerous strategies like martingale and its varieties. In whatever direction the market moves, the adviser will in any case close a series of orders in plus, because he will open deals in both directions and when he gets a profit he
MachineTrader EA
Timothy Chuma Ifiora
Experts
MachineTrader EA Trading intelligent propulsé par l'IA. Conçu pour reconnaître, réagir et gagner. MachineTrader EA est un système de trading automatisé à la fois puissant et facile à utiliser, basé sur une technologie avancée de reconnaissance de motifs par intelligence artificielle. Il vise à capturer des opportunités à forte probabilité tout en réduisant le bruit du marché. Optimisé pour les graphiques de 30 minutes (M30) Négocie principalement le GBPUSD (également EURUSD ; support AUD
Money Magnet
Farhad Kia
Experts
is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.  If you are a long-term investor looking at yearly profits with high Sharpe-ratio then Money magnet is a good option. Please check the comment part to share your settings with others and enjoy the latest optimal settings uploaded by other users.  Expert Advisor Advantages High Sharpe-ratio The EA does not use such systems as martingale, hedging,  gr
Statistical Arbitrage EA
Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
Experts
Hello friend, this is  Statistical Arbitrage EA for MetaTrader 5 that trades price inefficiencies between correlated pairs like EURUSD and GBPUSD . It uses mean reversion, dynamic risk controls to deliver consistent, and   low risk returns. Market-neutral strategy with hedge-style positions. Perfect for traders seeking stable performance with minimal directional risk.
Trade Station
Chidiebere Daniel Iwu
Experts
Rencontrez Trade Station : Révolutionner le Trading Automatisé avec une technologie robotique de pointe sur le marché des Forex ! "Prix actuel avec 50 % de réduction pour les acheteurs pour la première fois !" Ne manquez pas cette occasion de réduction exceptionnelle ! La façon de notre EA : "Cet EA utilise une stratégie de contre-tendance, détectant les moments où le marché est surétendu et prêt à inverser. En entrant dans des transactions contre la tendance dominante à des moments précis, il
Trade Lines mt5
Aleksey Semenov
Experts
The Trade Lines EA is an auxiliary Expert Advisor for automated trading based on levels. The EA opens deals at the specified lines when the price crosses them on the chart - the lines are active, they can and must be moved for the EA to operate with the greatest efficiency. The EA also includes the averaging, trailing stop and take profit setting functions. For the EA to work, it is necessary to select the required number of lines and the type of lines for the EA to trade. It is possible to enab
Abab RSI
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Abab RSI is a professional expert system designed to analyze markets based on the RSI indicator and a special system of restrictions. The Expert Advisor works with one order (not a series), each order is accompanied by a trailing stop activated by a trailing start, and each order is insured by stop loss and take profit. Thus, the expert system uses safe orders to work. The indicator entry itself can also be considered reliable, since the standard RSI indicator is used, just keep in mind that it
Prop Firm Friendly Range Breakout EA
Allen Delid
Experts
PropFirm Friendly Range Breakout EA est un robot de trading sophistiqué spécialement conçu pour les environnements de prop firm. Il fonctionne automatiquement : Stratégie principale : Identifie des plages de breakout à des heures précises (1h15 – 3h30) Attend la confirmation par des clôtures de bougies consécutives Place des ordres d'achat/vente lors de la cassure de la plage Ajoute des ordres limites opposés pour des retournements potentiels Fonctionnalités pour prop firms : Gestion intelli
Time based Range Breakout
Chi Chung Lam
5 (1)
Experts
Message me if any issue or settings question. I am pleased to help! Time-based Range Breakout EA – Version 2.00 (English Version) 1. Overview Time-based Range Breakout EA (v2.00) is an intraday breakout strategy that defines a daily high/low zone based on a specified start time plus duration . Once the price breaks out of this zone, the EA automatically places Buy Stop / Sell Stop orders to capture potential continuation moves. In this version, multiple new calculation modes and logic have been
MA and MACD EA
Nanthachak Khamhung
Experts
MA and MACD EA (MAXD) , a powerful and reliable trading tool designed for traders who want to enhance their trading strategy using a combination of Moving Average (MA) and MACD indicators. MAXD offers customizable settings that can be adapted to any asset, ensuring flexibility across various market conditions. With built-in risk management features, MAXD allows traders to set precise Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, control daily positions, and adjust lot sizes based on account growth. Whether
TradeRanger MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! TradeRanger MT5 Advisor is your reliable assistant in the Forex market. It uses key market patterns, such as price retracements after sharp movements in any direction, to effectively generate profit. Launch the advisor on a single chart with the AUDCAD pair selected, and let it automatically handle other currency pairs. This is a fully automated trading system that requires no special skills from you. Simply install
Trendy Boom and Crash Trader
Felix Kenechi Onodu
3 (1)
Experts
INTRODUCTION Conçu pour échanger les indices de boom et de crash de deriv.com sur mt5, Trendy EA est un scalpeur cohérent. Il utilise une ou deux moyennes mobiles pour déterminer la tendance, puis l'oscillateur génial est utilisé pour identifier les points d'entrée. Toutes les analyses sont effectuées sur la période d'une minute et chaque position est ouverte avec des niveaux de stop loss et de take profit. CARACTÉRISTIQUES Configuration rapide à l'aide des modes de trading Négociez tous
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (17)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 50 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’étu
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (8)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant strat
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.89 (9)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 199 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : E
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (3)
Experts
Promotion de fin d'été – Offre limitée ! Un modèle de tarification par paliers s'applique : chaque cinquième achat augmente le prix de 50 $. À chaque nouvel acheteur, le niveau de prix suivant se rapproche, rendant votre entrée plus coûteuse. Sécurisez SGear au prix actuel avant que la prochaine augmentation de prix ne soit déclenchée. Cette vente est limitée, tant en temps qu'en quantité. Après cela, le prix du marché régulier s'appliquera. Cliquez ici -> SGear Signal pour suivre le signal en
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Conseiller en trading nouvelle génération Offre spéciale dès le lancement : 10 premiers exemplaires : 350 $, 20 exemplaires suivants : 500 $. EA New Player est un conseiller en trading unique pour MT5, basé sur 7 stratégies de trading classiques différentes. Ce conseiller a été créé sans intelligence artificielle, uniquement à partir d'outils d'analyse technique éprouvés. Sa principale caractéristique est la transparence de sa logique, la simplicité de ses paramètres et sa polyv
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.25 (56)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA est un système de trading de pointe qui surmonte la complexité des marchés financiers grâce à une combinaison d’analyses pilotées par l’IA et d’algorithmes basés sur les données. En intégrant ChatGPT-o1 , le tout dernier GPT-4.5 , des modèles avancés de machine learning et une approche Big Data robuste, AlphaCore X atteint un nouveau niveau de précision, d’adaptabilité et d’efficacité. Cet Expert Advisor impressionne par sa stratégie innovante, son interaction fluide
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Je suis ravi de vous présenter l'Expert Advisor que j'ai développé suite à de nombreuses demandes d'utilisateurs de ma stratégie de trading et de mon indicateur propriétaires, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link J'ai donc créé l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basé sur mon algorithme original pour identifier et trader les divergences MACD. C'est un système de trading automatisé qui : Est conforme aux réglementatio
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prix : 404$ -> 550$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Voici un EA puissant que je te présente, construit sur mon système de trading manuel — Algo Pumping . J'ai sérieusement boosté cette stratégie, ajouté plein d'améliorations, de filtres et de technologies de pointe, et maintenant je lance ce robot de trading qui : Trade avec l'algorithme avancé Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Pose systématiquement des Stop Loss pour protéger ton capital, Est parfait pour le "Prop Firm Trading" comme pour le "Trading personnel", Ne fait pas de martingale ni de gros gr
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (42)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Plus de l'auteur
GoldScalpX
Asadullah Habibi
Experts
GoldScalpX – Scalping XAUUSD Like a golden trader!   This EA is designed only for Gold (XAUUSD) and trades during the London and New York sessions using ultra-fast latency scalping. Requirements: Zero Spread Account Only Must have 0% Stop-Out and no more than 30% Margin Call Leverage 1:1000+ (the higher, the better) Use with VPS latency 0–5ms Backtest only on real accounts for accurate results (uses real tick data) This EA needs speed, precision, and the right setup. To get the best out of this
TopTradeA
Asadullah Habibi
Experts
TopTrade EA is a fully automated trading system that uses a martingale strategy based on account balance, designed for traders who prefer a straightforward and scalable approach. Easy to use   – Just drag it onto a chart and press "OK" to start. Recommended minimum balance: 10,000 units   (in your account currency) to support the strategy’s risk model. Trades are calculated based on current account balance , adapting to your capital level. Backtest it thoroughly   to understand the behavior, and
TopTradeB
Asadullah Habibi
Experts
TopTrade EA is a fully automated trading system that uses a martingale strategy based on account balance, designed for traders who prefer a straightforward and scalable approach. Easy to use   – Just drag it onto a chart and press "OK" to start. Recommended minimum balance: 10,000 units   (in your account currency) to support the strategy’s risk model. Trades are calculated based on current account balance , adapting to your capital level. Backtest it thoroughly   to understand the behavior, and
TopTrade B
Asadullah Habibi
Experts
TopTrade EA is a fully automated trading system that uses a martingale strategy based on account balance, designed for traders who prefer a straightforward and scalable approach. Easy to use   – Just drag it onto a chart and press "OK" to start. Recommended minimum balance: 10,000 units   (in your account currency) to support the strategy’s risk model. Trades are calculated based on current account balance , adapting to your capital level. Backtest it thoroughly   to understand the behavior, and
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis