SmartPass

Smart Pass – The Ultimate Prop Firm Challenge EA

Are you ready to crush prop firm challenges with confidence and control?

Smart Pass is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously engineered to aggressively pass prop firm challenges while strictly adhering to risk management rules. Designed for high-performance trading on indices like NASDAQ (NQ), DAX, S&P 500, and cryptocurrencies such as #BTC, this bot combines intelligent strategy execution with robust capital protection.

🚀 Key Features:

🔹 Optimized for Prop Firm Challenges
Smart Pass was built with prop firm rules in mind—handling daily drawdowns, profit targets, and risk exposure like a pro. The EA halts trading immediately if equity drops beyond the set daily risk threshold, helping you stay within challenge limits.

🔹 Smart Risk Scaling
Our adaptive risk engine reduces lot sizes as the account goes into drawdown and increases risk gradually as profits build. This dynamic approach protects your equity while maximizing opportunity during favorable market conditions.

🔹 No Configuration Needed for NQ
Out of the box, Smart Pass is fully optimized to trade NASDAQ (NQ). No need for complicated setups—simply plug, play, and let the EA handle the rest.

🔹 Auto Stop on Profit Target
The EA is designed to stop trading once the profit target is hit, locking in your success without risking further exposure.

🔹 High-Performance Symbols
While optimized for NQ, Smart Pass also performs exceptionally on other popular challenge assets:

  • US100 / NASDAQ

  • DE40 / DAX

  • SP500 / US500

  • #BTC / Bitcoin

⚠️ News Trading Disclaimer:

Smart Pass does not include a news filter, so it's best suited for prop firms that allow news trading—such as FTMO. Use caution if you're trading with firms that restrict trading during high-impact news events.

🔒 Risk Management Built for Challenges:

  • Daily Drawdown Guard: Trading stops instantly when equity falls below your preset risk percentage.

  • Consistent Trade Logic: Trades only during optimal sessions, minimizing exposure to low-volume or erratic periods.

  • No Martingale / Grid: Pure strategy, no gambling.

💼 Who is Smart Pass for?

Smart Pass is ideal for:

  • Traders looking to pass prop firm challenges quickly and safely

  • Scalpers and intraday traders focused on indices and crypto

  • Traders who value automated risk control and set-it-and-forget-it logic

✅ Final Notes:

Smart Pass is built for speed, precision, and account safety. Whether you’re aiming to pass FTMO, FundedNext, FundingPips, or any other challenge—this EA gives you the edge.

🎯 Take control of your challenge and let Smart Pass do the heavy lifting.

