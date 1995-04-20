Two indicator

A fair value gap (FVG) is a temporary price gap that occurs when the price of a stock or security is out of line with its fair value. This gap is often caused by an imbalance between buyers and sellers. How it works Price imbalance When there is an imbalance between buyers and sellers, the price of a security can move too quickly. Price gap This creates an unadjusted area on the price chart, known as the fair value gap Price correction The price is often drawn back to the fair value gap, as i