All Moving Averages MT4

  • Purpose: The AllAverages indicator plots a moving average line on the chart, with options to select from a wide range of MA types and price applications. It also displays buy and sell signals as arrows when the trend changes, and supports alerts (sound, email, push notifications) for these signals.
  • Key Features:
    • Supports multiple moving average types (e.g., SMA, EMA, HMA, TEMA, etc.).
    • Allows customization of the price type (e.g., Close, Open, High, Low, Heiken Ashi variants).
    • Displays a colored MA line (yellow for neutral, blue for uptrend, red for downtrend when ShowInColor is enabled).
    • Generates buy (lime arrows) and sell (red arrows) signals based on trend direction changes.
    • Configurable alerts for trend changes (sound, email, push notifications).
    • Supports multi-timeframe (MTF) analysis.

    • General Settings

    • TimeFrame: Select the timeframe for the indicator (e.g., M1, M5, H1, D1, or 0 for the current chart timeframe).
    • Price: Choose the price type for calculations:
      • Options include Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted Close, Heiken Ashi variants, etc.
      • Example: Select close for standard close price or haClose for Heiken Ashi close.
    • MA_Period: Set the period for the moving average (default: 14). This determines the number of bars used in the calculation.
    • MA_Shift: Shift the MA line forward or backward on the chart (default: 0). Positive values shift forward, negative values shift backward.
    • MA_Method: Select the moving average type:
      • Options include SMA, EMA, Wilder, LWMA, HMA, TEMA, T3, Laguerre, etc. (see ENUM_MA_MODE in the code for the full list).
      • Example: SMA for Simple Moving Average, HMA for Hull Moving Average.
    • ShowInColor: Enable/disable color changes for the MA line (default: true).
      • Yellow: Neutral trend.
      • DeepSkyBlue: Uptrend (MA rising).
      • OrangeRed: Downtrend (MA falling).
    • CountBars: Number of bars to calculate (default: 0, meaning all available bars).

    Alert Settings

    • AlertOn: Enable/disable sound alerts for trend changes (default: false).
    • AlertShift: Bar to check for signals (0 = current bar, 1 = previous bar, default: 1).
    • SoundsNumber: Number of times to play the sound alert (default: 5).
    • SoundsPause: Pause in seconds between sound alerts (default: 5).
    • UpTrendSound: Sound file for uptrend signals (default: "alert.wav").
    • DnTrendSound: Sound file for downtrend signals (default: "alert2.wav").
    • EmailOn: Enable/disable email alerts (default: false).
    • EmailsNumber: Number of email notifications to send (default: 1).
    • PushNotificationOn: Enable/disable push notifications to mobile devices (default: false).

    4. How the Indicator Works

    • Moving Average Line:
      • The indicator plots a single MA line on the chart based on the selected MA_Method and Price.
      • The line changes color if ShowInColor is enabled:
        • Yellow: Neutral (no clear trend).
        • DeepSkyBlue: Uptrend (current MA value > previous MA value).
        • OrangeRed: Downtrend (current MA value < previous MA value).
    • Buy/Sell Signals:
      • Buy Signal: A lime arrow (symbol code 233) appears below the candle when the trend changes from downtrend (trend = 2) to uptrend (trend = 1).
      • Sell Signal: A red arrow (symbol code 234) appears above the candle when the trend changes from uptrend (trend = 1) to downtrend (trend = 2).
      • Signals are generated when the MA direction changes, indicating a potential trend reversal.
    • Multi-Timeframe (MTF):
      • If a higher timeframe is selected (e.g., H1 on an M15 chart), the indicator calculates the MA based on the higher timeframe data.
    • Alerts:
      • When a trend change occurs, the indicator can trigger:
        • Sound Alerts: Plays the specified sound file (UpTrendSound or DnTrendSound) up to SoundsNumber times with a pause of SoundsPause seconds.
        • Email Alerts: Sends an email with the signal details (up to EmailsNumber times).
        • Push Notifications: Sends a notification to your mobile device via the MT5 app.

    1. Example Configuration

    For a trend-following strategy on a daily chart (D1):

    • TimeFrame: D1 (or 0 for current chart).
    • Price: close.
    • MA_Period: 21.
    • MA_Shift: 0.
    • MA_Method: HMA (Hull Moving Average, for smoother and faster trend detection).
    • ShowInColor: true.
    • CountBars: 0 (calculate all bars).
    • AlertOn: true.
    • AlertShift: 1 (signals on the previous bar for confirmation).
    • UpTrendSound: "alert.wav".
    • DnTrendSound: "alert2.wav".
    • EmailOn: false.
    • PushNotificationOn: true.

    Expected Behavior:

    • The chart displays a Hull MA (HMA) line that changes color based on trend direction.
    • Lime arrows appear below candles for buy signals (trend turns up).
    • Red arrows appear above candles for sell signals (trend turns down).
    • Push notifications are sent to your mobile device when a new signal occurs.

