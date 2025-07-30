Moving min max Indicator

Moving MinMax is a custom trend indicator that helps you easily identify the current market direction, reversals, and high-probability trade setups.

This tool uses a unique calculation method that measures price pressure from both buyers and sellers, helping you see who is in control and when the market is likely to change direction.

Unlike basic oscillators or moving averages, this indicator computes trend likelihoods using a distribution-based exponential model applied over a moving price window. It visually marks:

Dominant bullish or bearish phases

Major turning points

Early trend shifts

Momentum bursts

It calculates and displays multiple statistical features in a dedicated sub-window for easier analysis.

How to Use

Add the indicator to your chart. Use the histogram colors to see current trend direction. Red = Bullish trend

Blue = Bearish trend Look for arrows – they signal possible trend reversals. Watch the yellow bars – they highlight strong momentum areas.



