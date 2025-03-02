SL Manager

Protect Your Stops from Spread Spikes!

Description:

This trading utility is designed to protect your stops during market closure periods and low liquidity phases. With this tool, you can hide your Stop Loss levels within a defined time frame, preventing brokers and extreme market conditions from prematurely triggering your SL due to an abnormally high spread.

Why Use It?

✔ Prevent your trades from being stopped out due to spread widening during market closures.

✔ Precisely control when your SL is hidden and when it becomes visible again.

✔ Extend the lifespan of your positions by filtering out false moves caused by low liquidity.

✔ Simple and fast to set up, ideal for all types of traders.

How Does It Work?

You define the time period during which you want to hide your Stop Loss.

During this period, the SL is invisible and will not be executed even if the price reaches it.

If the market reaches or exceeds your SL while it is hidden, your position will only be closed once the SL becomes visible again.

Example:

👉 You are trading EUR/USD and set an SL at 1.1000.

👉 Between 22:00 and 23:00 (market closure period in France), Stealth SL hides your Stop.

👉 If the price reaches 1.1000 during this period, the trade remains open.

👉 At 23:00, if the market is still below 1.1000, the trade closes immediately.

👉 If the price has risen above 1.1000, you keep your position!

Specifications:

Flexible activation mode (choose your protection hours).

Visual indicator of SL status (visible/invisible).

Compatible with all Forex pairs, indices, and crypto.



