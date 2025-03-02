SL Manager

Protect Your Stops from Spread Spikes!

Description:
This trading utility is designed to protect your stops during market closure periods and low liquidity phases. With this tool, you can hide your Stop Loss levels within a defined time frame, preventing brokers and extreme market conditions from prematurely triggering your SL due to an abnormally high spread.

Why Use It?
✔ Prevent your trades from being stopped out due to spread widening during market closures.
✔ Precisely control when your SL is hidden and when it becomes visible again.
✔ Extend the lifespan of your positions by filtering out false moves caused by low liquidity.
✔ Simple and fast to set up, ideal for all types of traders.

How Does It Work?

  • You define the time period during which you want to hide your Stop Loss.

  • During this period, the SL is invisible and will not be executed even if the price reaches it.

  • If the market reaches or exceeds your SL while it is hidden, your position will only be closed once the SL becomes visible again.

Example:
👉 You are trading EUR/USD and set an SL at 1.1000.
👉 Between 22:00 and 23:00 (market closure period in France), Stealth SL hides your Stop.
👉 If the price reaches 1.1000 during this period, the trade remains open.
👉 At 23:00, if the market is still below 1.1000, the trade closes immediately.
👉 If the price has risen above 1.1000, you keep your position!

Specifications:

  • Flexible activation mode (choose your protection hours).

  • Visual indicator of SL status (visible/invisible).

  • Compatible with all Forex pairs, indices, and crypto.


Önerilen ürünler
Bybit BTC Scalper
STANTON ROUX
4 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BTC Scalper - Automated RSI Breakout Strategy for BTCUSD Unlock the power of automated trading with BTC Scalper! This expert advisor is a fully autonomous trading strategy, designed to capitalize on fast-moving BTCUSD markets. It leverages a potent combination of RSI Breakouts and two Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) to find high-probability trade entries, ensuring optimal confluence for success. Key Features: Fully Automated Trading : Set it, forget it, and let BTC Scalper handle your trades 2
FREE
Golden Square X
Huynh Tan Linh N
4 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is my latest Free version for Gold. With optimized parameters and user-friendly features, this version is likely very easy to use and highly effective. You can customize TP and SL parameters as you wish, but the default settings should work well for you without the need for further adjustments.  This version is designed for the M5. This version does not require a large capital investment; only $100-$200 is sufficient for Golden Square X to run and generate profits for you. Based on backtest
FREE
Kemet Pro Gold Scaping
Ibrahim Murad Ibrahim Awad
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
KEMET PRO GOLD – MT5 EXPERT ADVISOR MetaTrader 5 platformu için geliştirilmiş, ağırlıklı olarak Altın (XAUUSD) işlemlerine yönelik otomatik bir scalping Uzman Danışman SİSTEM GEREKSİNİMLERİ Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Ana Sembol: XAUUSD Kabul Edilen: XAUUSD (standart haneli sembol) Test edilmemiştir: XAUUSD.s, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD., GOLD veya herhangi bir değiştirilmiş sembol Diğer altın sembolleri: Desteklenir, ancak performans değişebilir ve optimize edilmemiştir Zaman Dilimi:
FREE
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
Brent Trend Bot
Maksim Kononenko
4.46 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Brent Trend Bot special feature is simple basic tools and logic of operation. There are no many strategies and dozens of settings, like other EAs, it works according to one algorithm. The operating principle is a trend-following strategy with an attempt to get the maximum profitability adjusted for risk. Therefore, it can be recommended for beginners. Its strong point is the principle of closing transactions. Its goal is not to chase profits, but to minimize the number of unprofitable trans
FREE
Show Pips for MT5
Roman Podpora
4.67 (24)
Göstergeler
Bu bilgi göstergesi her zaman hesaptaki güncel durumdan haberdar olmak isteyenler için faydalı olacaktır. -   Daha kullanışlı göstergeler Gösterge, puan cinsinden kâr, yüzde ve para birimi gibi verilerin yanı sıra mevcut çiftin spreadini ve mevcut zaman diliminde çubuğun kapanmasına kadar geçen süreyi görüntüler. Bilgi satırını grafiğe yerleştirmek için birkaç seçenek vardır: Fiyatın sağında (fiyatın arkasında); Yorum olarak (grafiğin sol üst köşesinde); Ekranın seçilen köşesinde. Bilgi ayırıcı
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.67 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (49)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
MultiTrend Commander
Джованни Орсани
Uzman Danışmanlar
MultiTrend Commander - Automated Trading System What is it? An automated trading software that: Intelligently identifies market trends Makes decisions based on multiple timeframes Automatically manages risk What does it do? Identify Trends Analyze the market in real time Combine signals from different time frames (15 min, 1 hr, 4 hr) Confirm the trend direction before entering Protect Your Capital Automatically calculates stop losses Adjusts trade size to your risk Stops trading if
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
OpenAllSymbols
Roman Lomaev
Yardımcı programlar
Amaç: Market Watch 'taki tüm sembolleri default.tpl şablonu ile mevcut zaman diliminde (TF) otomatik olarak açar ve aktif olmayan tüm grafikleri kapatır. Manuel işlem gerektirmeden birden fazla enstrümanı hızlı analiz etmek için idealdir! Özellikler: Otomasyon: Tek tıklamayla onlarca grafiği açar. Güvenlik: Gereksiz grafikleri kapatır, aktif grafiği korur. Esneklik: Özel default.tpl şablonunuzu kullanır (önceden yapılandırın!). Mevcut Zaman Dilimi: Grafikler, script çalıştırıldığı
FREE
News Expert MT5
Maksim Neimerik
Yardımcı programlar
Introduction Welcome to the world of Forex trading, where every tick of the market can be influenced by news events. Introducing our expert advisor for MetaTrader, your ultimate tool for navigating the complexities of news trading. This innovative advisor is specifically designed to automate your trading strategy during key macroeconomic releases, ensuring you never miss an opportunity.  When important indicators are announced, volatility often spikes, creating potential for profit. Our expert
FREE
UsdJpy RangeBot Pro
Kwaku Appenteng Wiredu
Uzman Danışmanlar
UsdJpy RangeBot Pro – Expert Advisor for Breakout Trading UsdJpy RangeBot Pro is a breakout-based Expert Advisor developed for the USDJPY pair. It identifies trading opportunities during the early hours of the London session by analyzing a defined range and executing pending orders above or below it. The EA applies fixed logic, clear visual elements, and built-in risk controls. This tool is designed for disciplined breakout trading without the use of breakeven, martingale, or grid systems.
FREE
Morning Range Breakout
Vladimir Kuzmin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) is a straightforward trading advisor that implements a breakout strategy based on the morning range. It identifies the high and low within a specified time interval (e.g., 08:00–10:00 UTC) and opens a trade on a breakout upward or downward. The free version includes core functionality without restrictions. All parameters and messages are in English, per MQL5 Market requirements. Key Features Detects morning range based
FREE
HydraAlchemist
Haruki Teranaka
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor examines signals from indicators such as MACD, Stochastic, and RSI to identify market trends and turning points. It incorporates multiple strategies and works seamlessly together. The Advisor analyzes the market situation in real time and automatically executes trades at predefined stop loss and take profit levels. HydraAlchemist is also easy to use. The intuitive and easy-to-understand setup screen allows you to execute trading strategies with few parameters. When trading Go
FREE
Neuro Edge
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Please give review to support development of this Expert Advisor NeuroEdge EA is an advanced trend-following scalper designed to adapt dynamically to market behavior. Built with precision algorithms and smart averaging logic, it maintains minimal drawdown while capturing high-probability setups in trending conditions. NeuroEdge continuously analyzes market flow to ensure optimal entries and exits — giving traders the edge they need in volatile markets. ️ Core Features: Adaptive Trend Detection
FREE
NasCore Scalper
Mbuso Nkosi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Welcome to the future of algorithmic trading. The Nascore Scalper EA is a precision-engineered, AI-inspired scalping robot built exclusively for trading NAS100 (US Tech 100 Index) . It analyzes smart money footprints, breakout zones, and high-timeframe bias to capture high-probability scalping entries. Key Features: Optimized for NAS100 (US100) – Fast-moving Nasdaq-based index trading Smart Money Concepts – Integrates structure, breakout logic, and bias Minimal Margin Usage – Ideal for traders
FREE
ATH Library
Giacomo Ghinelli
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is the first EA built using the free and open source library AlgoTradingHub that i develop and mantain. The library aims to simplify and streamline the development of Expert Advisors (EAs) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) using the MQL5 programming language. By providing reusable components, developers can quickly create highly customized and maintainable trading strategies, reducing the complexity of building EAs from scratch. It can be found on my GitHub profile at: GiacomoGhi/AlgoTradingHub
FREE
ForceBB Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Uzman Danışmanlar
ForceBB_Expert   is structured based on two specifics technical analysis indicators ( Bollinger Bands and  Force Index ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
Pullback ATR
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
2 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing our innovative Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on pullback opportunities in the forex market, with the support of the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This strategy focuses on identifying moments when the price temporarily retraces within a dominant trend, offering potential entry points with controlled risk. The ATR is a volatility indicator that measures the amplitude of price movements over a given period of time. By integrating the ATR into our EA, we can assess the
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
Göstergeler
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
FxS Moving Average EA
Churchill Sipho Mashinini
Uzman Danışmanlar
FxS Moving Average EA  MetaTrader 5 için Çok Stratejili Hareketli Ortalama Uzman Danışmanı       Genel Bakış FxS Hareketli Ortalama EA, altı kanıtlanmış Hareketli Ortalama stratejisini tek bir esnek işlem sistemine entegre eden güçlü, kullanımı kolay bir Uzman Danışmandır. Basitliğe, performansa ve özelleştirmeye değer veren yatırımcılar için tasarlanan bu EA, tercih ettiğiniz işlem yaklaşımı, risk parametreleri ve zaman filtreleri üzerinde tam kontrol sağlar — hepsi tek bir kullanı
FREE
Bitbot V6 Ultimate Grid
Roelof Roy Methorst
Uzman Danışmanlar
30-DAY FULLY FUNCTIONAL TRIAL – EXPERIENCE THE POWER OF BITBOT V6 ULTIMATE GRID & NEURAL MODEL BRAIN! Bitbot V6 Ultimate Grid is the most advanced and flexible grid trading system for MetaTrader 5, now enhanced with our AI-driven Neural Model Brain for truly adaptive and intelligent trading decisions. Whether you’re a professional algorithmic trader or an ambitious newcomer, Bitbot V6 gives you the performance, safety and transparency you need to scale your results to the next level. Key Featur
FREE
Accounts Protector MT5
Vladimir Mametov
5 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
The Expert Advisor is designed to protect the account, fix profit (loss) and display current information about the account. Trading account protection is carried out by closing all open orders in the terminal and/or closing all charts. When running the Expert Advisor with default parameters, it will only display your account information and will be reduced in size. Next, you can set the conditions under which your trading account will be protected. Profit and loss limits can be set for daily pro
FREE
Expert Alligator
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.17 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The strategy is based on the Alligator technical indicator, described by Bill Williams in "Trading Chaos". The system is based on three moving averages (Lips, Teeth and Jaw lines), and oscillators, calculated using the difference between them. The trading signals are generated after crossover of the Alligator lines, depending on trend, determined by order of these lines. In the case of upward trend the Lips line (with minimal period) is the highest, the next is the Teeth line, and the lowest is
FREE
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
Göstergeler
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
Macd STO Forex by Gerega
Illia Hereha
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Dual MACD & Stochastic Expert Advisor (EA)  is a fully automated trading system that utilizes two  MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicators along with the  Stochastic Oscillator  to identify high-probability trading opportunities. By combining trend confirmation from MACD with momentum analysis from Stochastic, this EA provides precise entry and exit points for optimized trading performance. Key Features: • Dual MACD Strategy – Uses two MACD indicators with different setting
FREE
RenkoExpert
Andrey Goida
3.8 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Renko Expert Advisor based on Renko bar simulation.    The EA has two options for building Renko bars. Classic and ATR. In the classic version, renko bars are marked with areas on the main chart; in the ATR version, renko bars are modeled and drawn in the indicator window. Modeling renko bars inside the EA allows you to optimize the robot better than drawing renko bars offline.   Our new product based on artificial intelligence   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/127820   Telegramm channel
FREE
Three Moving Averages
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.2 (25)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The trade strategy is based on three moving averages. To determine the trend, it uses three exponentially smoothed moving averages: FastEMA, MediumEMA and SlowEMA. Trade signals: Buy signal: FastEMA>MediumEMA>SlowEMA (upward trend). Sell signal: FastEMA<MediumEMA<SlowEMA (downward trend). Input parameters: Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_FastPeriod = 8; Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_MediumPeriod = 38; Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_SlowPeriod = 48; Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_StopLoss = 400; Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_TakeProfit = 900; Inp_
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Yardımcı programlar
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (581)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (147)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Yardımcı programlar
Local Trade Copier EA MT5   ile olağanüstü hızlı işlem kopyalama deneyimi yaşayın. Kolay 1 dakikalık kurulumuyla bu işlem kopyalayıcısı, aynı Windows bilgisayarda veya Windows VPS'te birden fazla MetaTrader terminali arasında işlemleri kopyalamanıza olanak tanır ve 0.5 saniyenin altındaki şimşek hızında kopyalama hızları sunar. Başlangıç seviyesinde veya profesyonel bir tüccar olsanız da,   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 , spesifik ihtiyaçlarınıza göre özelleştirmek için geniş bir seçenek yelpazesi s
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Yardımcı programlar
Beta Sürümü Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader resmi alfa sürümüne neredeyse hazır. Bazı özellikler hâlâ geliştirilmekte olup küçük hatalarla karşılaşabilirsiniz. Sorun yaşarsanız lütfen bildirin, geri bildiriminiz yazılımın herkes için gelişmesine yardımcı olur. Fiyat 20 satıştan sonra artacaktır. Kalan $90 kopya: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader , Telegram kanallarından veya gruplarından gelen işlem sinyallerini otomatik olarak MetaTrader 5 hesabınıza kopyalayan güçlü bir araçtır. Herkese açı
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (104)
Yardımcı programlar
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Smart Stop Scanner – Gerçek piyasa yapısına dayalı çoklu varlık stop-loss analizi Genel Bakış Smart Stop Scanner, birden fazla piyasadaki stop-loss seviyelerini profesyonel bir şekilde takip etmek için tasarlanmıştır. Sistem, gerçek piyasa yapısına dayanan breakout’ları, daha yüksek zirveleri ve daha düşük dipleri otomatik olarak algılar ve en önemli stop bölgelerini tespit eder. Tüm bilgiler, yüksek çözünürlüklü ekranlarla uyumlu (DPI-aware) net ve düzenli bir panelde sunulur. Forex, Altın, E
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Yardımcı programlar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Kopyalayıcı Kedi MT5) , günümüzün ticaret zorluklarına yönelik tasarlanmış yerel bir ticaret kopyalayıcısı ve eksiksiz risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firması zorluklarından kişisel portföy yönetimine kadar, sağlam yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş ticaret işleme kombinasyonu ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modunda çalışır, piyasa ve bekleyen emirlerin, ticaret değişikliklerini
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier, ticaret hesapları arasındaki işlemleri kopyalamak ve senkronize etmek için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir yardımcı programdır. Kopyalama, tedarikçinin hesabından/terminalinden alıcının aynı bilgisayarda veya vps'de kurulu olan hesabına/terminaline gerçekleşir. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo versiyonu burada . Tüm talimatlar burada . Ana işlevler ve avantajlar: Emirlerin kopyalanmasını destekler: МТ5> МТ5, МТ4> МТ5, МТ5> МТ4. Emirlerin kopy
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 için ticari kopyalayıcı, МetaТrader 5 platformu için bir ticari kopyalayıcıdır   . arasındaki   forex işlemlerini kopyalar.       COPYLOT MT5 sürümü için   herhangi bir hesap   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 (veya COPYLOT MT4 sürümü için   MT4 -   MT4 MT5   -  MT4) Güvenilir fotokopi makinesi! MT4 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri Ayrıca МТ4 terminali   (МТ4   -  
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Smart Stop Manager – Profesyonel hassasiyetle otomatik stop-loss yönetimi Genel Bakış Smart Stop Manager, Smart Stop ürün serisinin yürütme katmanıdır. Birden fazla açık pozisyonda yapılandırılmış, güvenilir ve tamamen otomatik stop-loss yönetimi isteyen trader’lar için tasarlanmıştır. Tüm açık işlemleri sürekli izler, Smart Stop piyasa yapısı mantığını kullanarak en uygun stop seviyesini hesaplar ve stopları net ve şeffaf kurallarla otomatik olarak günceller. İster tek bir varlıkla işlem yapı
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
Yardımcı programlar
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider , hesabınızı bir sinyal sağlayıcı haline getirerek belirtilen sinyalleri Telegram'ın sohbetine, kanalına veya grubuna göndermeyi sağlayan kullanımı kolay, tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir araçtır. Rakip ürünlerin çoğunun aksine, DLL içe aktarması yapmaz. [ Demo ] [ Kılavuz ] [ MT4 Versiyonu ] [ Discord Versiyonu ] [ Telegram Kanalı ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Kurulum Adım adım bir kullanıcı kılavuzu mevcuttur. Telegram API'si hakkında bilgi gerekmemektedir; ihtiyac
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Yardımcı programlar
1 tıklama ile ticaret için Ticaret Paneli.   Pozisyonlar ve emirlerle çalışmak!   Grafikten veya klavyeden alım satım. Alım satım panelimizi kullanarak, grafikten tek bir tıklamayla alım satım yapabilir ve alım satım işlemlerini standart MetaTrader kontrolünden 30 kat daha hızlı gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Bir tüccar için hayatı kolaylaştıran ve bir tüccarın ticaret faaliyetlerini çok daha hızlı ve daha rahat gerçekleştirmesine yardımcı olan parametrelerin ve işlevlerin otomatik hesaplamaları. Graf
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Yardımcı programlar
Bu ürün, haber saatlerinde tüm uzman danışmanları ve manüel grafikleri filtreler, böylece manüel ticaret kurulumlarınızı veya diğer uzman danışmanlar tarafından girilen işlemleri yok edebilecek ani fiyat dalgalanmaları konusunda endişelenmenize gerek kalmaz. Bu ürün, herhangi bir haber yayınlanmadan önce açık pozisyonlarınızı ve bekleyen emirlerinizi yönetebilen tam bir sipariş yönetim sistemi ile birlikte gelir.   The News Filter'ı   satın aldığınızda, gelecekteki uzman danışmanlar için yerleşi
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Yardımcı programlar
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 5 için saniye bazlı grafikler oluşturmanıza olanak sağlayan eşsiz bir araçtır. Seconds Chart sayesinde saniye cinsinden zaman dilimleriyle grafik oluşturabilir, standart dakika veya saatlik grafiklerde mümkün olmayan esneklik ve analiz hassasiyetine ulaşabilirsiniz. Örneğin, S15 zaman dilimi 15 saniyelik mum çubuklarını ifade eder. Desteklenen özel sembollerle herhangi bir gösterge ve danışman kullanabilirsiniz. Onlarla çalışmak, standart grafiklerde işlem yapmak kadar
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Yatırım Sermayenizi Zahmetsizce Koruyun Yatırım sermayenizi korumak, onu büyütmek kadar önemlidir. KT Equity Protector, kişisel risk yöneticiniz olarak hesabınızın öz sermayesini sürekli izler ve önceden belirlenmiş kar hedeflerine veya zarar durdur seviyelerine ulaşıldığında tüm açık ve bekleyen emirleri kapatarak kayıpları önler veya karları güvence altına alır. Duygusal kararlar yok, tahmin yürütmeye gerek yok — sadece sizin yerinize yorulmadan çalışan güvenilir bir sermaye koruma sistemi. KT
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Chart Sync - terminal pencerelerindeki grafik nesnelerini senkronize etmek için tasarlanmıştır. TradePanel'e ek olarak kullanılabilir. Satın almadan önce Demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo burada . Çalışmak için, nesneleri diğer grafiklere kopyalamanız gereken göstergeyi grafiğe yükleyin. Bu grafikte oluşturulan grafik nesneler, aynı sembole sahip tüm grafiklere otomatik olarak kopyalanacaktır. Ayrıca grafik nesnelerinde yapılan değişiklikleri de kopyalayacaktır. Giriş par
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Yardımcı programlar
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
Custom Alerts: Birden Fazla Piyasayı Takip Edin ve Hiçbir Önemli Sinyali Kaçırmayın Genel Bakış Custom Alerts , birden fazla enstrümanı tek bir yerden takip etmek isteyen yatırımcılar için dinamik bir çözümdür. FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels ve IX Power gibi önde gelen araçlarımızdan gelen verileri entegre ederek, Custom Alerts sizi grafikler arasında geçiş yapmak zorunda kalmadan önemli piyasa gelişmeleri hakkında otomatik olarak bilgilendirir. Artık broker’ınızın sunduğu tüm varl
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Yardımcı programlar
Riskinizi otomatik olarak hesaplarken işlemlere hızlı bir şekilde girip çıkmanıza yardımcı olacak Ticaret Yöneticisi. Aşırı Ticaret, İntikam Ticareti ve Duygusal Ticaretten korunmanıza yardımcı olacak özellikler içerir. İşlemler otomatik olarak yönetilebilir ve hesap performans ölçümleri bir grafikte görselleştirilebilir. Bu özellikler, bu paneli tüm manuel yatırımcılar için ideal kılar ve MetaTrader 5 platformunun geliştirilmesine yardımcı olur. Çoklu Dil desteği. MT4 Sürümü  |  Kullanım Kılavu
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Yardımcı programlar
Grid Manual, sipariş ızgarasıyla çalışmak için kullanılan bir ticaret yardımcı programıdır. Yardımcı program evrenseldir, esnek ayarlara ve sezgisel bir arayüze sahiptir. Sadece kayıpların ortalaması yönünde değil, aynı zamanda kazanç artışı yönünde de bir emir ızgarası ile çalışır. Tüccarın bir emir ızgarası oluşturmasına ve eşlik etmesine gerek yoktur, bu yardımcı programı yapacaktır. Emri açmanız yeterlidir ve Grid manual otomatik olarak ona bir emir ızgarası oluşturacak ve kapanana kadar ona
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Crypto Charting for MT5 – MetaTrader 5 için Kripto Para Grafikleri Genel Bakış Crypto Charting for MT5, WebSocket üzerinden gerçek zamanlı OHLC verisi sağlar. Birçok borsa desteklenir ve MT5 içinde otomatik veri senkronizasyonu yapılır. Özellikler WebSocket ile canlı veri akışı Otomatik geçmiş veri güncellemesi Bağlantı kesintilerinde planlı senkronizasyon Tüm MT5 zaman dilimleriyle uyumlu Tam OHLCV veri yapısı Strateji testine destek Otomatik yeniden bağlanma Desteklenen Borsalar Binance, Byb
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Yardımcı programlar
OrderManager 'ı Tanıtıyoruz: MT5 için Devrim Niteliğinde Bir Yardımcı Program Yepyeni Order Manager yardımcı programı ile MetaTrader 5 için işlemlerinizi bir profesyonel gibi yönetin. Basitlik ve kullanım kolaylığı göz önünde bulundurularak tasarlanmış olan Order Manager, her işlemle ilişkilendirilen riski kolayca tanımlamanıza ve görselleştirmenize olanak tanır, böylece bilinçli kararlar alabilir ve ticaret stratejinizi optimize edebilirsiniz. OrderManager hakkında daha fazla bilgi için lütfen
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Crypto Ticks and Depth
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
MetaTrader 5 için Crypto Ticks – Gerçek Zamanlı Kripto Tick Verisi ve Emir Defteri Entegrasyonu Genel Bakış Crypto Ticks, önde gelen kripto borsalarından gelen gerçek zamanlı tick verilerini ve emir defteri derinliğini doğrudan MetaTrader 5'e aktarır. Scalping, algoritmik stratejiler ve test için hassas veriler arayan trader'lar için tasarlanmıştır. Desteklenen Borsalar Binance: Spot (aktif grafik penceresinde emir defteri derinliği) ve Vadeli İşlemler (çoklu sembol desteği) KuCoin: Spot ve Vad
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
Yardımcı programlar
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT5
Runwise Limited
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-u
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Arbitrage Forex
Gabriel Paul Ange Perrin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Based on an analysis of over 20 years of historical data, a simple and formidable strategy. I have earned a total of €9,500 in real profits on my personal trading account over the past year using my bot. Forget about complex and risky approaches. Our strategy is based on robust statistics (the major pair market is a very liquid market that does not perform out of the ordinary and gives us the perfect opportunity to hedge while arbitraging the pairs that go in the opposite direction). A formidab
Breakeven Bot
Gabriel Paul Ange Perrin
Yardımcı programlar
Optimize your trading management with Breakeven Bot, the essential tool for active traders managing multiple positions at once. No more wasting time manually adjusting your stops—one click is all it takes to secure your profits! Main Feature: ️ "BREAKEVEN" Button – Instantly set all profitable positions to breakeven and protect your gains quickly. ️ Customization Options: Set breakeven in pips or currency, depending on your preference. Choose whether breakeven should be at the entr
FREE
Daily PnL Notifier
Gabriel Paul Ange Perrin
Yardımcı programlar
Daily PnL Notifier – Get Telegram alerts when your daily profit or loss target is reached! Looking for a simple, fast, and reliable way to monitor your daily performance on MetaTrader 5? Daily PnL Notifier is the tool you need. ️ Key features : Sends an instant Telegram notification when your account hits a custom profit or loss threshold . Fully customizable : you set your own daily gain or loss limits. Ultra simple: minimal interface , no useless settings. Works on all accounts (demo or li
FREE
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt