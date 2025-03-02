SL Manager
- Utilitários
- Gabriel Paul Ange Perrin
- Versão: 1.0
Protect Your Stops from Spread Spikes!
Description:
This trading utility is designed to protect your stops during market closure periods and low liquidity phases. With this tool, you can hide your Stop Loss levels within a defined time frame, preventing brokers and extreme market conditions from prematurely triggering your SL due to an abnormally high spread.
Why Use It?
✔ Prevent your trades from being stopped out due to spread widening during market closures.
✔ Precisely control when your SL is hidden and when it becomes visible again.
✔ Extend the lifespan of your positions by filtering out false moves caused by low liquidity.
✔ Simple and fast to set up, ideal for all types of traders.
How Does It Work?
-
You define the time period during which you want to hide your Stop Loss.
-
During this period, the SL is invisible and will not be executed even if the price reaches it.
-
If the market reaches or exceeds your SL while it is hidden, your position will only be closed once the SL becomes visible again.
Example:
👉 You are trading EUR/USD and set an SL at 1.1000.
👉 Between 22:00 and 23:00 (market closure period in France), Stealth SL hides your Stop.
👉 If the price reaches 1.1000 during this period, the trade remains open.
👉 At 23:00, if the market is still below 1.1000, the trade closes immediately.
👉 If the price has risen above 1.1000, you keep your position!
Specifications:
-
Flexible activation mode (choose your protection hours).
-
Visual indicator of SL status (visible/invisible).
-
Compatible with all Forex pairs, indices, and crypto.