RSIEntryTimeMTF

Did you know that additional telegram info panel will reduce your trade loosing?

Today I was interested in completing a Telegram bot that shows the time of a confirmed exit from the overbought / oversold zones inside the buttons.

Each button with timeframe will show where was used trade entry time signal. 

This happens at the close of the RSI period and also the closing of the bar in the opposite direction of the previous bar.

There is also an indication of ATR level, Daily close price, Weekly close price, Current price, Moving Average level for any period (for example I love Weekly MA), as well as an indication of whether we are above or below the level.

🔹 - Overslold level, wait for entry signal.

🔹 ✅ - Long is confirmed, we can buy.

🔻 - Overbough level, wait for entry signal.

🔻 ✅ - Short is confirmed, we can sell.

Everything setting up inside a MT4 menu and looks easy, here must be inserted your bot API as well.

Buttons 2 and 3 switchable for additional parameters when use.

As with my previous works, any personalization and filters can be added individually.

I thought about just such a utility, but did not find it for convenient use.

Enjoy!

Left4Trade MT4 Script
Oleksandr Tsedryk
Yardımcı programlar
Left4Trade MT4 Script  A script allows displaying the closure of a trade on the current chart. It helps to see where the trade was opened and closed and how it affects the overall trading result. When using this script, arrows indicating the opening and closing of trades are displayed on the chart. They can be configured with different colors according to your preferences. One of the main advantages of using this script is the ability to quickly analyze trading operations, which allows you to
FREE
Master Order Sender CSV MT4
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Yardımcı programlar
This Expert Advisor monitors all open trades and saves them to a CSV file whenever a change is detected. It’s a lightweight tool for exporting trade data from MetaTrader 4 in real time. What it does: Monitors all open positions on the terminal Detects changes (order type, volume, price, SL, TP, etc.) Writes updated trade data to a .csv file ( TradeCopy.csv ) Includes order ID, symbol, type, lot size, price, SL, and TP Saves files in the Common Files folder for easy access by other applications H
FREE
Bar Counter and Level Searcher
Vasyl Calko
Yardımcı programlar
The utility simplifies the search for maximum bars accumulation levels. These levels can be used both for technical analysis and trading actions, like setting a stop loss or pending orders. Additional analytical methods are recommended for levels confirmation. How it works Сounter mode (enabled by default). In the Сounter mode, draw a trend line on the chart and the utility will specify its length in bars as well as the number of bars the line crosses. When moving a trend line, the utility re-c
FREE
TradeKeeper Lite
Evgeniy Scherbina
Yardımcı programlar
The utility TradeKeeper Lite can show your profits for different periods and bip a sound when you reach a profit target value. Click the tachometer to quickly switch to the next profit period. There are 5 of them: This Day, This Week, This Month, Last 90 Days and All I Made. With the utility TradeKeeper Pro , available at this link , you can also open trades with a magic number and volume of your choice, trail any orders with a simple trail or iSAR-based trail, as well as close any open trades a
FREE
Safety
Sergey Ermolov
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Sanırım herkes böyle bir para yönetimi kuralını «Kasa» olarak biliyor. Bilmeyenler için kasa, işlemdeki kazançlar ayak büyüklüğüyle eşitlendikten sonra pozisyonun yarısını kapatmayı varsayar. Böylece, fiyat açılıp dursa bile, artık para kaybetmeyeceksiniz, çünkü pozisyonun bir kısmı daha önce kapandığında tam olarak aynı miktarda kar elde edildi. Güvenlik Danışmanının yalnızca bir ayarı vardır – kapanış lotu. Onu 0 konumunda bırakarak, danışman anlaşmanın tam yarısını kapatacaktır. Danışmanın
FREE
Current Price MT4
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
A simple and useful Current Price Panel, which displays magnified current Bid, Ask prices and spread, movable anywhere on chart window using the mouse. Also provides an option to have as text at a static location showing bid or ask price along with spread, shown at any location on the chart. Allows display as pips or points along with spread highlighted in distinct color if it crosses the threshold point for the previous 100 ticks. Includes an option to show or hide the last digit (pipette) of t
FREE
HMA Trend
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.59 (69)
Göstergeler
A trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. The Hull Moving Average is an improved variant of the moving average, which shows the moment of trend reversal quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter. Combination of two types of Hull Moving Averages makes a better use of these advantages: HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. Features The movement d
FREE
EZT ChartChanger Limited
Tibor Rituper
Yardımcı programlar
This is a free version of our Great tool with limited functions. The ChartChanger is a great utility tool to reduce the number of open charts on your terminal. There is three section to it: Symbols, Time frames and Templates. You need only one chart to be open and still you can scroll up to multiple ones. Symbols: With the push of a button you can change from one symbol to another, and your applied indicators will stay on the next chart. For the symbols there is an auto detection mode, or you ca
FREE
EasyReverse MT4
Nina Yermolenko
Yardımcı programlar
Utility for order reversal. Closes orders on the chart on which it is launched and opens orders with the opposite direction instead of them. Has a simple and intuitive graphical interface. It is also possible to automatically reverse newly opened orders. MT5 version of the utility -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/74770 If you like this utility, take a look at my other products -   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nina_yermolenko/seller
FREE
VadineroLab MT4 Export Master to Exel JSON
Vadym Gapon
Yardımcı programlar
VadineroLab MT4 Export Master to CSV EXEL JSON - Expert Advisor for exporting and analyzing symbols, account, terminal parameters, active trades, current account state, trading history, global variables.   Generates the following report types: * Symbols Parameters — spread, tick size, min/max lot, swap, … * Account Parameters — balance, equity, leverage, currency, margin info, … * Terminal Parameters — server, version, language, date, environment, … * Trade History — orders, deals, positions, se
FREE
Fix profit on chart
Oleksii Alipa
Yardımcı programlar
The script closes all positions for which the profit is more than 5 pips. Works only on an open pair (on an open chart). The terminal must have the "Algo trading" mode enabled. Effective if there are many open positions that need to be closed quickly. The script does not replace trailing stop or advisor.   The script checks all open deals and closes those that meet the condition (profit is more than 5 pips) once at the time of launch. For the subsequent closing of new profitable positions, y
FREE
Alert MT4 to Telegram by RedFox
Rui Manh Tien
4.33 (6)
Yardımcı programlar
EA send order’s information in MT4 to Telegram channels Alert MT4 to Telegram by RedFox     is an easy to use fully customizable utility that allows sending of specified signals to Telegram’s chat, channel or group, making your account a  signal provider. Key Feature Telegram Channel IDs : Send to many group, channel. Ex.  -100xxxxx Add Footer Content: Add signature for content Send Pips Running: Send pips run when hit 20, 40, 80 pips Send screenshot: Send signal include screenshot Template Fil
FREE
BackTester FX
Mikhail Nazarenko
Yardımcı programlar
BackTester FX — симулятор  ручной торговли MetaTrader 4 . Позволяет моделировать рыночные условия на исторических данных в тестере стратегий, вручную открывать и закрывать сделки, анализировать торговые стратегии без рисков потерять. Ключевые возможности Эмуляция ручной торговли в визуальном тестере стратегий Совместимость с любыми инструментами и таймфреймами Быстрое управление ордерами (открытие/закрытие) Настройки объема сделки, Stop Loss, Take Profit Работает как в тестере стратегий так и на
FREE
Ofir Notify for Telegram Light edition
Gad Benisty
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
NEW :    integration with Ofir Signals to send personalized alerts Ofir Notify is a tool which send alerts on trades to Telegram Alert on any event concerning a position : Opening, Closing, modification (SL, TP) Send alerts to Chats, Groups and Channel Alert on Equity change Display Risk, Reward and progress of profit/lost for each position Customization of alerts Sending charts screenshots with alerts Send signals from your indicators or experts Multi-lingual NEW  : version 2 brings integratio
FREE
Telegram to MT4 Copier by RedFox
Rui Manh Tien
4.4 (40)
Yardımcı programlar
#1  Copy Signals from  Signals Copier Telegram to MT4   & Never miss a trade again Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from Telegram signal copi
FREE
PSI Close By Hedge Partial Closes
Damyan Malinov
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
PSI  Close by Hedge script closes out balanced trades. It is much more easier and cost efficient to use hedges (limit order by the One Click Trading) to partially exit at better prices. As you get filled and control you break even price and net position with PSI Average Price  the script will close the positions from oldest to newest. It also prints valuable information in the Expert tab about the overall position before and after the script. You can chose to cancel automatically any remaining
FREE
One click closing Tool
Ding Xu
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
一键平仓小工具，可以针对买单、卖单和挂单进行批量操作，可以操作当前图表订单和所有订单，简单高效。 第一行第一个按钮是关闭当前图表 品种 所有买单，第二个按钮是关闭当前图表品种的所有卖单，第三个按钮是关闭当前图表 品种 的所有订单； 第二行 第一个按钮是删除当前图表 品种 所有买单挂单，第二个按钮是 删除 当前图表品种的所有卖单 挂单 ，第三个按钮是 删除 当前图表 品种 的所有 挂单 ； 第三行第一个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全部买单，第二个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全 卖单，第三个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全部订单； 第四行第一个按钮是删除所有 品种全部买单挂单 ，第二个按钮是 删除 全部品种 的全部卖单挂单 ，第三个按钮是删除 全部品种 的全部挂单 。 希望此程序能对您有用
FREE
CalcLot MT4
Nikita Chernyshov
Yardımcı programlar
Version for MT4. Add to the 'Scripts' folder The script for calculating the lotage to comply with the pre-set risk. It can be used on any assets. Parameters: Risk   - the amount of risk per transaction Execution mode : Limit (BuyLimit - Bid, SellLimit - Ask) - limit orders at the best prices Market (Buy - Ask, Sell - Bid) - market orders at the best prices. Magic   - the individual number with which orders will be placed When the script is running on the chart, it is not recommended to switch
FREE
Order Info Box
Alexandr Ivanov
Yardımcı programlar
The Order Info Box utility is designed to conveniently control the orders placed. If there are orders, the utility builds graphical informers for each order, indicating - the order type (position direction); - the order volume; - the profit (if the order is in the market); - optionally the order magic; - optionally the order comment. In addition, the utility builds informers for TakeProfits and StopLosses of orders, indicating the profit or loss that will occur when this TakeProfit or StopLoss i
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Göstergeler
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
Chart Mirror Client MT4
Fabio Albano
Göstergeler
This indicator will mirror the assets in use in another metatrader, being able to choose the timeframe and a template. This is the Metatrader 4 Client, it needs the Metatrader 4 or 5 Server versions: Metatrader 4 Mirror Chart Server: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88644 Metatrader 5 Mirror Chart Server:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88652 Details of how it works in the video.
FREE
Advanced Trade Manager MT4
Moustapha Boulouz
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 ve MT5 Gelişmiş Ticaret Yöneticimiz ile Ticaretinizi Değiştirin Mt5 Sürümü: https ://www .mql5 .com /en /market /product /107253 MT4 ve MT5 için Gelişmiş Ticaret Yöneticimiz ile ticaret stratejinizi kesinlik ve kontrol için nihai araçla güçlendirin. Geleneksel ticaret yöneticilerinden farklı olarak, yöneticimiz yalnızca piyasa koşullarına dinamik olarak uyum sağlamakla kalmaz, aynı zamanda bir ticarete girdiğiniz anda otomatik stop-loss ve kar alma seviyelerini ayarlar. Öne Çıkan Özellikler
FREE
Stop Controller MT4
Alexandr Gladkiy
Yardımcı programlar
Stop controller – утилита, которая следит за тем, чтобы у ордеров были установлены стоп-приказы и за уровнем просадки или прибыли. Стоп-приказы можно установить, как пользовательские, так и расчётные. Также она способна сопровождать рыночные ордера. Сопровождение выглядит следующим образом: утилита отслеживает промежуточные между ценой открытия и тейкпрофитом цели и частично закрывает сделки, при этом переводя стоплосс на уровень предыдущей цели. Частичное закрытие ордеров можно отключить. Чтобы
FREE
RSI Signalz
Gabriel Beaird
Yardımcı programlar
RSI Signalz  ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOW FREE FOR EVERYONE! TUNABLE IN THE INPUT SETTINGS - ENJOY :) (IT DOES NOT TRADE FOR YOU. THIS IS TOO JUST HELP WITH MANUAL TRADING)  Fully Automated EA for marking good en
FREE
FxEasyTradedemo
Patrick Chalindar
Yardımcı programlar
Manage your risk and make your trading easier This is a free demo of Fx Easy Trade. It works without restrictions, it is only limited to 20 trades. The full version is available here . With Fx Easy Trade you can create orders easily and system will calculate automatically the position size, create statistical report, draw supports and resistances on all timeframe you have in one click, create alerts, send notification, scan the market, etc. More details below. Define your risk in euro or dollar
FREE
Spread Data
Harry Gunadi Permana
4.5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Spread Data tool will display current spread and average spread. It will record spread for every hour (from 0 to 23) and can give better data about your broker spread. Run it for 2 days or more to get better spread data . Every spread smaller than MinSpread will be recorded as MinSpread Every spread larger than MaxSpread will be recorded as MaxSpread It help to decide what spread to be used when do backtest, EA spread settings, EA that trade in specific time interval, especially for scalping EA
FREE
Panel of signals MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Yardımcı programlar
"All in One" panel. You can simultaneously control: up to 3 symbols; up to 6 periods; up to 31 popular signals. You can see the sum for all signals taking into account the weight of the signal Version for MetaTrader 4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/27880 Version for MetaTrader 5: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/27830 Parameters NUM_BAR - number of the bar to analyze (set a value greater than 0 to work on closed bars). timeframe_1....timeframe_6 - working timeframes (if set to "c
FREE
ChartColorMT4
Thomas Pierre Maurice Moine
Yardımcı programlar
Customize your charts with this simple utility. Choose in the 24 pre-built color sets, or use your own colors, save them to re-use them later. You can also add a text label on your chart. --- Chart Colors-- Color Set : 24 prebuilt color sets (select "Custom" to use colors below) Background color Foreground color Grid color Chart Up color Chart Down color Candle Bull color Candle Bear color  Line color Volumes color --- Label--- Text Label : Type the text you want to appear on the chart Label P
FREE
Tipu Panel
Kaleem Haider
4.88 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
Tipu Panel series is set of innovative indicators created to consolidate indicators in form of a panel. As a trader, indicators can easily create a cluster on the chart and distract you from the bigger picture. It can also be overwhelming and visually exhausting. Tipu Panel simplifies this by displaying each indicator in a beautifully boxed panel. You can customize the panel to display indicator signals for multiple time frames and also to quickly switch time frames. There are two types of indic
FREE
Trading Dashboard MT4
Fatih Selim Demir
Yardımcı programlar
Trading Dashboard MT4 | Tek Tıkla İşlem Yönetimi, Kâr Kilitleme ve Break-Even Paneli Kategori: Yardımcı Araç | Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) | Yazar: Fatih Selim Demir Ürüne Genel Bakış Trading Dashboard MT4, manuel işlem yapanlar için hız ve tam kontrol sağlamak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Tüm alım-satım işlemlerinizi doğrudan grafik üzerinden yönetin. Bu panel, tek tıkla pozisyon açma/kapama, kâr alma ve Stop-Loss/Take-Profit seviyelerini anında ayarlama imkanı sunar. Yeni başlayanlar ve profesyonel
FREE
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Yardımcı programlar
Local Trade Copier EA MT4 ile olağanüstü hızlı işlem kopyalama deneyimi yaşayın. Kolay 1 dakikalık kurulumuyla bu işlem kopyalayıcısı, aynı Windows bilgisayarda veya Windows VPS'te birden fazla MetaTrader terminali arasında işlemleri kopyalamanıza olanak tanır ve 0.5 saniyenin altındaki şimşek hızında kopyalama hızları sunar. Başlangıç seviyesinde veya profesyonel bir tüccar olsanız da, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 , spesifik ihtiyaçlarınıza göre özelleştirmek için geniş bir seçenek yelpazesi sunar
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Yardımcı programlar
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Kopyacı MT4) sadece basit bir yerel trade kopyalayıcı değildir; günümüzün alım satım zorlukları için tasarlanmış eksiksiz bir risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firm sınavlarından kişisel hesap yönetimine kadar, güçlü yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş işlem yönetimi ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modlarında çalışır ve piyasa emirleri ile bekleyen emirlerin gerçek zamanlı senkroni
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Yardımcı programlar
MetaTrader 4 için ticaret fotokopisi.       Herhangi bir hesaptan forex işlemlerini, pozisyonlarını, emirlerini kopyalar. En iyi ticari fotokopi makinelerinden biridir.       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       için       KOPYLOT MT4       sürüm (veya       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       için       KOPYLOT MT5       sürüm). MT5 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri için fotokopi   sür
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Equity Protect Pro: Endişesiz İşlem İçin Kapsamlı Hesap Koruma Uzmanınız Hesap koruması, öz sermaye koruması, portföy koruması, çoklu strateji koruması, kar koruması, kar toplama, işlem güvenliği, risk kontrol programları, otomatik risk kontrolü, otomatik tasfiye, koşullu tasfiye, planlı tasfiye, dinamik tasfiye, iz süren stop loss, tek tıklamayla kapatma, tek tıklamayla tasfiye ve tek tıklamayla geri yükleme gibi özellikler arıyorsanız, Equity Protect Pro ihtiyacınız olan programdır. Kurulumu
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Yardımcı programlar
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 4 için saniye bazlı grafikler oluşturmanıza olanak sağlayan eşsiz bir araçtır. Seconds Chart sayesinde saniye cinsinden zaman dilimleriyle grafik oluşturabilir, standart dakika veya saatlik grafiklerde mümkün olmayan esneklik ve analiz hassasiyetine ulaşabilirsiniz. Örneğin, S15 zaman dilimi 15 saniyelik mum çubuklarını ifade eder. Tüm indikatörleri, uzman danışmanları ve komut dosyalarını standart grafiklerde olduğu gibi kolaylıkla kullanabilirsiniz. Standart araçları
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Basket EA MT4 , güçlü bir kâr alma aracı ve kapsamlı bir hesap koruma sistemini basit ve kullanımı kolay bir çözümde birleştirir. Ana amacı, tüm açık pozisyonları tek tek değil, bir sepet (basket) olarak yöneterek, hesabınızın toplam kâr ve zararını tamamen kontrol altında tutmaktır. EA; sepet düzeyinde take profit, stop loss, break even ve trailing stop gibi özellikler sunar. Bunlar, bakiye yüzdesi, sabit bir para birimi değeri ya da yönetilen işlemlerin ortalama pip hedefi olarak ayarlanabili
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider , Telegram'a sinyal göndermeyi sağlayan ve hesabınızı bir sinyal sağlayıcısına dönüştüren kullanımı kolay ve tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir araçtır. Mesajların formatı tamamen özelleştirilebilir! Ancak basit kullanım için, önceden tanımlanmış bir şablonu seçebilir ve mesajın belirli kısımlarını etkinleştirebilir veya devre dışı bırakabilirsiniz. [ Demo ]  [ Kullanım Kılavuzu ] [ MT5 Sürümü ] [ Discord Sürümü ] [ Telegram Kanalı ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Kurulum
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 için Expert Advisor Risk Manager çok önemli ve bence her yatırımcı için gerekli bir program. Bu Uzman Danışman ile ticaret hesabınızdaki riski kontrol edebileceksiniz. Risk ve kar kontrolü hem parasal hem de yüzdesel olarak yapılabilir. Danışman işlevleri Bu risk yöneticisi, riskleri kontrol etmenize yardımcı olacaktır: - bir anlaşma için - günlük - bir hafta için - Bir ay için Ayrıca kontrol edebilirsiniz 1) Ticaret yaparken izin verilen maksimum lot 2) günlük maksimum sipariş sayısı
Risk Calculator Panell
Mykhailo Krygin
Yardımcı programlar
The Risk and Reward calculator is designed to place market and pending orders. You only need to set the risk size you are willing to risk in one trade and the Stop Loss level. The calculator will calculate the required lot size for this. And by setting the Risk Reward size, you can set the ratio of expected profit to risk in one position. For example, you are willing to risk one dollar in one trade and, if the market moves in your favor, you want to make a profit of 2 times more. Then you need
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Yardımcı programlar
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Yardımcı programlar
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram'dan MT4'e:   Nihai Sinyal Kopyalama Çözümü Telegram ile MT4'e   işlemlerinizi kolaylaştırın, DLL'lere ihtiyaç duymadan doğrudan Telegram kanallarından ve sohbetlerinden MetaTrader 4 platformunuza işlem sinyallerini kopyalamak için tasarlanmış son teknoloji yardımcı program. Bu sağlam çözüm, sinyallerin benzersiz hassasiyet ve özelleştirme seçenekleriyle sorunsuz bir şekilde yürütülmesini sağlayarak size zaman kazandırır ve verimliliğinizi artırır. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Temel Özellik
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT4'ünüze kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir grafik arayüzünde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü birkaç dakika içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT5 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek istiyorsanız lütf
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier, ticaret hesapları arasındaki işlemleri kopyalamak ve senkronize etmek için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir yardımcı programdır. Kopyalama, tedarikçinin hesabından/terminalinden alıcının aynı bilgisayarda veya vps'de kurulu olan hesabına/terminaline gerçekleşir. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo versiyonu burada . Tüm talimatlar burada . Ana işlevler ve avantajlar: Emirlerin kopyalanmasını destekler: МТ4> МТ4, МТ4> МТ5, МТ5> МТ4. Emirlerin kopy
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Yardımcı programlar
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
OrderManager MT4
Lukas Roth
4.71 (24)
Yardımcı programlar
OrderManager 'ı Tanıtıyoruz: MT4 için Devrim Niteliğinde Bir Yardımcı Program Yepyeni Order Manager yardımcı programı ile MetaTrader 4 için işlemlerinizi bir profesyonel gibi yönetin. Basitlik ve kullanım kolaylığı göz önünde bulundurularak tasarlanmış olan Order Manager, her işlemle ilişkilendirilen riski kolayca tanımlamanıza ve görselleştirmenize olanak tanır, böylece bilinçli kararlar alabilir ve ticaret stratejinizi optimize edebilirsiniz. OrderManager hakkında daha fazla bilgi için lütfen
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret yapmak istediğiniz temel alanları belirledikten sonra otomatik olarak destek ve direnç veya arz ve talep bölgelerini değiştirin. Bu EA, tek bir tıklamayla alım ve satım bölgeleri çizmenize ve ardından bunları fiyatın dönmesini beklediğiniz yere tam olarak yerleştirmenize olanak tanır. EA daha sonra bu bölgeleri izler ve bölgeler için belirttiğiniz fiyat hareketine göre otomatik olarak işlemler gerçekleştirir. İlk işlem gerçekleştirildikten sonra EA, hedef bölge haline gelen yerleştirdiğ
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Partial Closure EA MT4 , hesabınızdaki herhangi bir işlemi kısmen kapatmanıza olanak tanır. İşlemleri, lot büyüklüğünün seçilen bir yüzdesiyle ve/veya işlem biletiyle manuel olarak veya TP/SL seviyelerindeki belirli yüzdelerle otomatik olarak kapatabilir; bu, başlangıç lot büyüklüğünün yüzdesini en fazla 10 take profit ve 10 stop loss seviyesinde kapatır. Belirli magic numaralarını, yorumları veya sembolleri belirterek veya hariç tutarak hesabınızdaki tüm veya seçili işlemleri yönetebilir. İpu
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Yardımcı programlar
1 tıklama ile ticaret için Ticaret Paneli.   Pozisyonlar ve emirlerle çalışmak!   Grafikten veya klavyeden alım satım. Alım satım panelimizi kullanarak, grafikten tek bir tıklamayla alım satım yapabilir ve alım satım işlemlerini standart MetaTrader kontrolünden 30 kat daha hızlı gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Bir tüccar için hayatı kolaylaştıran ve bir tüccarın ticaret faaliyetlerini çok daha hızlı ve daha rahat gerçekleştirmesine yardımcı olan parametrelerin ve işlevlerin otomatik hesaplamaları. Graf
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Yardımcı programlar
Kar takip fonksiyonu ile toplam kar/zarara ulaşıldığında MetaTrader 4'te pozisyonları kapatmak. Sanal durakları (Ayrı Sipariş) etkinleştirebilirsiniz, AL ve SATIŞ pozisyonlarının ayrı ayrı hesaplanması ve kapatılması (Ayrı AL SATIŞ), Tüm sembollerin veya sadece mevcut sembolün kapatılması ve hesaplanması (Tüm Semboller), Kâr için takip etmeyi etkinleştir ( Sondaki Kâr ) Mevduat para birimi, puan, bakiyenin yüzdesi üzerinden toplam kâr ve zararı kapatın. Uygulama, diğer herhangi bir EA ile birli
KopirMT4 Copy trades for MT4
Alexandr Gavrilin
4.53 (80)
Yardımcı programlar
The adviser has been withdrawn from sale  KopirMT4 (CopierMT4) - transaction copier for the MetaTrader 4 terminal, copies (synchronizes, duplicates) transactions from any accounts (copier, copy dealers).  Supports copying: MT4 <-> MT4, MT4 -> MT5 Hedge, MT5 Hedge -> MT4 Support:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/messages/01c3f341a058d901 Why exactly our product? The copier has a high speed and is not dependent on ticks. Copy speed - less than 0.5 sec. Transactions are copied with high accuracy, the sc
KT Equity Protector MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.4 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Yatırım Sermayenizi Zahmetsizce Koruyun Yatırım sermayenizi korumak, onu büyütmek kadar önemlidir. KT Equity Protector, kişisel risk yöneticiniz olarak hesabınızın öz sermayesini sürekli izler ve önceden belirlenmiş kar hedeflerine veya zarar durdur seviyelerine ulaşıldığında tüm açık ve bekleyen emirleri kapatarak kayıpları önler veya karları güvence altına alır. Duygusal kararlar yok, tahmin yürütmeye gerek yok — sadece sizin yerinize yorulmadan çalışan güvenilir bir sermaye koruma sistemi. KT
DemRsiMTF tuned by Sergo
Serhii Tymchenko
Göstergeler
I decided to list it for free. Combined Informer of DeMarker with RSI MTF. Each parameter can be change values in menu. it is good for scalping or for weekly trading and looks as universal fx-toy. Now I use  it for BTC, ETH, BNB. In menu you can turn on daily percentage gain info, weekly and monthly gains also included as informers.   Short ATR helps to determine when price was slow/stopped and entry for pulse pump/dump. The filter of numbers of RSI can be tuned for overbought/oversold values w
FREE
RsiMTF with Percent by Sergo
Serhii Tymchenko
Göstergeler
This indicator was created most for personal use. I decided to look up the last 3 bars of RSI,  it is good for scalping or for weekly trading and looks as universal fx-toy.  In menu you can turn on daily percentage gain info, it is good for crypto as for me, weekly and monthly gains also included as informers.   Short ATR helps to determine when price was stopped and entry for pulse pump/dump. The filter of numbers of RSI can be tuned for overbought/oversold values with colors you needed.  Exam
FREE
TelegramCandleMap
Serhii Tymchenko
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram Candle Map Barometer. I wanted to create an informer that would show in the direction of the candle shadows where the price is moving. When I made the first timeframe, I realized that by combining several, I get an excellent breakout entry indicator. You need to create a Telegram bot for getting an API. Copy main ex4 file to Experts folder and use with settings. Download and enjoy, even receiving signals from MetaTrader, this is true when trading on any exchange. What we have inside: Mi
FREE
Status report adviser to telegram
Serhii Tymchenko
Yardımcı programlar
Информер предназначен для получения информации о состоянии счета (номер, баланс, эквити) через Телеграм канал. Для работы необходимо создать канал и взять токен который указывается в настройках эксперта вместе с именем канала. Выбирается 2 временные отметки по которым отправляются отчеты в Телеграм. Данный инфрормер удобна для мониторинга счетов с работающими экспертами. Возможна отправка отчетов с разных счетов в один телеграм канал. Для запуска скопируйте в папку Experts, наличие файла Telegra
Telegram Helper
Serhii Tymchenko
Yardımcı programlar
The utility is convenient for closing trade operations when trade with two instruments. Should be Installed to Experts folder and launched as an Expert Advisor. After starting, Metatrader will indicate the device ID that is trying to connect. In Telegram, start/create the channel with the standard command /start Next, you need to enter a password that is assigned in the Expert Advisor field. If the password is correct, the Metatrader's comment will indicate that the password was successful,
Demarker MTF Expert with Telegram Reports
Serhii Tymchenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Советник основан на идее нахождения перекупленности\перепроданности цены с помощью значений DeMarker'а. Может работать как по 1 таймфрейму так и двумя более старшими ТФ.  Стопы не предусмотрены. Отправляет в Телеграм отчеты в режиме тестирования. Описание полей: Lot Type:  фиксированный либо % от баланса Fix Lot: размер лота Risk %: стартовый лот в %% от баланса Lot Coefficient: коэф. мартингейл Open step:  шаг между ордерами Open delay:  задержка между сделками Profit %: процент закрытия сделок
Demarker MTF MA Trend Expert with Telegram Reports
Serhii Tymchenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA ENGLISH VERSION Советник основан на идее нахождения перекупленности\перепроданности цены с помощью значений DeMarker'а. Скользящая средняя старшего ТФ дает более эффективный результат. Очень гибкий советник для настроек на различных парах. Советник может работать по сигналам ДеМаркера как по 1 таймфрейму так и двумя более старшими ТФ. Стопы не предусмотрены. Отправляет в Телеграм отчеты в режиме тестирования. Иконка диаграммы в начале строки говорит о том что использовалась Moving Average. Оп
The Robbery
Serhii Tymchenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
I decided to fill the dry numbers with a little game scenario, let it be some kind of funny text in the comments, imagine yourself as a bank robber. The Expert Advisor is waiting for an impulse price surge and exit from the flat, after which it makes a decision with pending breakout orders. Test the demo results with different TFs. In the settings, everything is quite simple, you can change the length of the candle, the percentage of profit, the entry lot, the life time of pending orders, this i
FIFO DeMarker MTF EA with MA Filter
Serhii Tymchenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor is based on the idea of ​​finding overbought / oversold prices using DeMarker values. The moving average of the older TF gives a more effective result. Expert Advisor is flexible for settings on various pairs. It can work on DeMarker signals with 1 timeframe or two higher TFs. No stops are provided. Sends reports to Telegram in testing mode. The chart icon at the beginning of the line indicates that Moving Average was used. Description of fields: Lot Type: fixed or% of the ba
Pair Trading Telegram Boss
Serhii Tymchenko
Yardımcı programlar
Main features: I nforming via telegram buttons content and closing orders for one of the pairs or all necessary orders.  Alert and information buttons to the telegram window when the specified percentage of profit is reached for each pair, or for two at once. The telegrams "sleep" while no profit we need, when a profit is reached, a menu of 5 buttons appears, in each button the profit will be displayed both in currency and in %%. When you click on the button, the direction of orders for this pa
Through the wall Daily Level Breakdown
Serhii Tymchenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA does not use any indicators and is focused on the Daily Close price, we will buy everything that is higher with pending orders, everything that is lower will be sold, but not at random, with using a directional shadows of a smaller timeframe. Customizable reaction to candles of a smaller timeframe: the size of the candle, its body, shadow is set. Distance to a pending order, distance between orders, bar lifetime. You can use averaging with or without the Martin factor. In the "discussion"
HackedButtons1pair Easy Telegram Trading
Serhii Tymchenko
Yardımcı programlar
The whole day there is no opportunity to monitor the terminal, but the phone is at hand. This is both an indicator and a utility for trading buttons from Telegram on a fixed lot. You can both scalp on M5 chart or wait for a good entry point on Daily chart. I decided to combine 3 projects into one (MTF Demarker values, profit calculating with cross orders and updating content-info in the buttons themselves), I wanted to make the functionality more easy and convenient than the standard Metatrader
DemRsiMTF with Percent by Sergo
Serhii Tymchenko
Göstergeler
I decided to add parallel function with DeMarker to free version of my indicator with RSI MTF. it is good for scalping or for weekly trading and looks as universal fx-toy.  In menu you can turn on daily percentage gain info, it is good for crypto as for me, weekly and monthly gains also included as informers.   Short ATR helps to determine when price was stopped and entry for pulse pump/dump. The filter of numbers of RSI can be tuned for overbought/oversold values with colors you needed.  Examp
Telegram RSI Trader
Serhii Tymchenko
Yardımcı programlar
Hallo traders! Just finished a telegram utility which can be of interest for smartphone live traders. What is offered inside? Main settings of EA is simple and standard you can use any pair available in MetaTrader. Mainly it was created this for BTCUSD but will work with any pair. What is the main I wanna show: we have always fresh info from market inside buttons refreshing: After start it has 0.00 lots and it will not allow trade by accidental touch. You need to add a Risk + and get 0.01 :) In
