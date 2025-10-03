Gold Finger Buy Sell Arrow
Gold Finger Buy Sell Arrows - Trend Trading Indicator with Moving Average Filter
Key Features
- Performance Optimized: Sensitivity of signal plotting is user-defined from Very High to Very Low. Higher settings yields more signals buy may have lots of noise. Lower settings yields less but more accurate signals
- Moving Average Filter: Optional MA filter to validate signals based on the broader trend, customizable by period and price type.
- Customizable Alerts: Supports terminal alerts, mobile push notifications, and email alerts with adjustable delay settings.
- Flexible Visualization: Adjust arrow colors, sizes, and positions to suit your chart preferences.
- Non-Repainting: Signals are confirmed at bar close, ensuring reliability for live and back testing scenarios. Note, arrows may flash up or down arrows depending on the signal of the current price be sure to wait for the candle close only.
4. Trade: Watch for Buy (up arrow) and Sell (down arrow) signals, confirmed by your chosen settings and optional MA filter.
Optimized Settings
1. Most accurate: Sensitivity level: Low, MA Filter: True, MA Period: 9
2. More Signals: 1. Most accurate: Sensitivity level: Medium, MA Filter: True, MA Period: 35
Instructions and Guidelines
1. Never enter orders 1 hour before or after red and orange folder news. Always check Forex Factory for news events.
2. Use the MA100 line as a guide. If prices closes above the MA100 and there is a green bullish arrow signal, then enter Buy order. If the price is below the MA100 with a red bearish arrow then enter a Sell order.
3. Always enter orders with the same bias as high time frames. For example, if H4 and H1 are still under a bullish green arrow, you should only look to enter orders with green bullish arrow on the lower timeframes.
- Order entry: You can choose to follow the signal right away and set RR to 1:1.5 or to be more conservative split your entry into several smaller lots and wait until the price and retests the low or the high of the candle with the signal.
-Timeframes: Works best H1
- Markets: Effective on trending markets (e.g., forex majors, indices); test on your preferred assets.
- Complementary Tools: Pair with MA100 and MACD Candles for higher precision.