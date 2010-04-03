Gold Finger Buy Sell Arrow

Gold Finger Buy Sell Arrows - Trend Trading Indicator with Moving Average Filter


Gold Finger is a powerful and versatile trend-following indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that combines the classic buy/sell signal logic with an optional Moving Average (MA) filter for enhanced accuracy. This indicator generates clear Buy and Sell signals with customizable arrow visuals and a robust alert system, including terminal alerts, mobile notifications, and email notifications. Perfect for traders seeking reliable trend-based entry points, it adapts to various trading styles and timeframes, making it suitable for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders alike.

Developed with precision in mind, Gold Finger uses dynamic range calculations and a sensitivity-driven algorithm to detect trend shifts. The optional MA filter ensures signals align with the broader market direction, reducing noise and false positives. Whether you’re trading forex, stocks, commodities, or indices, this indicator provides a straightforward signal to improve your trading decisions.

Key Features

- Performance Optimized: Sensitivity of signal plotting is user-defined from Very High to Very Low.  Higher settings yields more signals buy may have lots of noise.  Lower settings yields less but more accurate signals

- Moving Average Filter: Optional MA filter to validate signals based on the broader trend, customizable by period and price type.

- Clear Buy/Sell Signals: Displays upward (Buy) and downward (Sell) arrows directly on the chart for easy interpretation.

- Customizable Alerts: Supports terminal alerts, mobile push notifications, and email alerts with adjustable delay settings.

- Flexible Visualization: Adjust arrow colors, sizes, and positions to suit your chart preferences.

- Non-Repainting: Signals are confirmed at bar close, ensuring reliability for live and back testing scenarios. Note, arrows may flash up or down arrows depending on the signal of the current price be sure to wait for the candle close only.


Benefits
- Enhanced Trend Detection: Combines classic proven logic with MA filtering for more accurate signals.
- User-Friendly: Simple setup with intuitive visuals and alerts, ideal for beginners and experienced traders.
- Customizable: Tailor the indicator to your trading style with adjustable parameters.
- Multi-Platform Alerts: Stay informed via terminal, mobile, or email, ensuring you never miss a signal.


 Installation & Usage
1. Download: Purchase and download the indicator from the MQL5 Market.
2. Install: Place the `Gold Finger.ex5` file in your MT5 terminal’s `MQL5/Indicators` folder.
3. Apply: Drag the indicator onto your chart and adjust the input parameters as needed.

4. Trade: Watch for Buy (up arrow) and Sell (down arrow) signals, confirmed by your chosen settings and optional MA filter.


Optimized Settings

1. Most accurate: Sensitivity level: Low, MA Filter: True, MA Period: 9
2. More Signals: 1. Most accurate: Sensitivity level: Medium, MA Filter: True, MA Period: 35

Instructions and Guidelines

1. Never enter orders 1 hour before or after red and orange folder news.  Always check Forex Factory for news events.


2. Use the MA100 line as a guide.  If prices closes above the MA100 and there is a green bullish arrow signal, then enter Buy order.  If the price is below the MA100 with a red bearish arrow then enter a Sell order.


3. Always enter orders with the same bias as high time frames.  For example, if H4 and H1 are still under a bullish green arrow, you should only look to enter orders with green bullish arrow on the lower timeframes.


 Recommendations

- Order entry: You can choose to follow the signal right away and set RR to 1:1.5 or to be more conservative split your entry into several smaller lots and wait until the price and retests the low or the high of the candle with the signal.

-Timeframes: Works best H1

- Markets: Effective on trending markets (e.g., forex majors, indices); test on your preferred assets.

- Complementary Tools: Pair with MA100 and MACD Candles for higher precision.




Altri dall’autore
MT5 Super Tool
Akkapob Tankimyong
Utilità
Transform Your Trading Experience with the MT5 Super Tool: The trading tool that will change your experience on MT5 Download the MT5 Super Tool Demo here.  If you press the "Free Demo" button on the left it will not work since the Super Tool is an utility EA, it can not be tested on the Strategy Tester system.    How to install and use the MT5 Super Tool   Get the Super Tool at a discounted price before prices return to $59  Tired of fumbling through clunky menus
Multi Timeframe MACD Scanner
Akkapob Tankimyong
Indicatori
Discover the Power of the Multi Timeframe MACD Scanner for MT5 The MTF  MACD Scanner indicator is a practical tool for traders using MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It takes the well-known MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator and turns its data into easy-to-read dashboard and candle colors on your chart. This helps you spot market trends, momentum shifts, and potential reversals without needing to analyze separate MACD lines and switch between timeframes. What Does It Do? This indicator cr
