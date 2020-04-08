Gold Finger Buy Sell Arrows - Trend Trading Indicator with Moving Average Filter





Gold Finger is a powerful and versatile trend-following indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that combines the classic buy/sell signal logic with an optional Moving Average (MA) filter for enhanced accuracy. This indicator generates clear Buy and Sell signals with customizable arrow visuals and a robust alert system, including terminal alerts, mobile notifications, and email notifications. Perfect for traders seeking reliable trend-based entry points, it adapts to various trading styles and timeframes, making it suitable for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders alike.





Developed with precision in mind, Gold Finger uses dynamic range calculations and a sensitivity-driven algorithm to detect trend shifts. The optional MA filter ensures signals align with the broader market direction, reducing noise and false positives. Whether you’re trading forex, stocks, commodities, or indices, this indicator provides a straightforward signal to improve your trading decisions.





Key Features - Performance Optimized: Sensitivity of signal plotting is user-defined from Very High to Very Low. Higher settings yields more signals buy may have lots of noise. Lower settings yields less but more accurate signals - Moving Average Filter: Optional MA filter to validate signals based on the broader trend, customizable by period and price type.



- Clear Buy/Sell Signals: Displays upward (Buy) and downward (Sell) arrows directly on the chart for easy interpretation.





- Customizable Alerts: Supports terminal alerts, mobile push notifications, and email alerts with adjustable delay settings. - Flexible Visualization: Adjust arrow colors, sizes, and positions to suit your chart preferences.

- Non-Repainting: Signals are confirmed at bar close, ensuring reliability for live and back testing scenarios. Note, arrows may flash up or down arrows depending on the signal of the current price be sure to wait for the candle close only.





Benefits

- Enhanced Trend Detection: Combines classic proven logic with MA filtering for more accurate signals.

- User-Friendly: Simple setup with intuitive visuals and alerts, ideal for beginners and experienced traders.

- Customizable: Tailor the indicator to your trading style with adjustable parameters.

- Multi-Platform Alerts: Stay informed via terminal, mobile, or email, ensuring you never miss a signal.









Installation & Usage

1. Download: Purchase and download the indicator from the MQL5 Market.

2. Install: Place the `Gold Finger.ex5` file in your MT5 terminal’s `MQL5/Indicators` folder.

3. Apply: Drag the indicator onto your chart and adjust the input parameters as needed.

4. Trade: Watch for Buy (up arrow) and Sell (down arrow) signals, confirmed by your chosen settings and optional MA filter.

Optimized Settings 1. Most accurate: Sensitivity level: Low, MA Filter: True, MA Period: 9 (Less signals but more accurate)

2. More Signals: Sensitivity level: Medium, MA Filter: True, MA Period: 35 (More signals with higher noise)



Instructions and Guidelines 1. Never enter orders 1 hour before or after red and orange folder news. Always check Forex Factory for news events.

2. Use the MA100 line as a guide. If prices closes above the MA100 and there is a green bullish arrow signal, then enter Buy order. If the price is below the MA100 with a red bearish arrow then enter a Sell order.

3. Always enter orders with the same bias as high time frames. For example, if H4 and H1 are still under a bullish green arrow, you should only look to enter orders with green bullish arrow on the lower timeframes and vice versa for sell entries.



Recommendations

- Order entry: You can choose to follow the signal right away and set RR to 1:1.5 or 1:2 but you may have some draw down. To be more conservative split your entries into several smaller lots, enter one at the closing of the candle, enter a buy/sell limit order at the 45-50% mark of that candle, and enter a limit order at 50% distance from the high/low to the tip of the arrow. Why? Normally on higher timeframes prices will retrace down to 50-60% of the candle that gave the signal. It is like a Fibonacci retracement of the candle that created a breakout. -Timeframes: Works best H1 and H4

- Markets: Effective on trending markets for XAUUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, EURUSD, USDJPY(e.g., forex majors, indices); test it in the strategy tester on your preferred assets. - Complementary Tools: Pair with MA100 and MACD Candles for higher precision.





Currently the price of this indicator is on sale. Pick up a copy before the price goes up to $59.



