Future Drawdown Controller Calculator Indicator
- Göstergeler
- Md Golam Murshed
- Sürüm: 1.12
🔹 Full Description
📌 Overview
Drawdown Controller Calculator Indicator is an advanced professional risk-management tool for MetaTrader 5, specially designed for traders who use multiple running trades, pending orders, grid systems, and martingale strategies.
This indicator allows you to see the future drawdown in advance — not only for currently running trades, but also for all pending orders combined, assuming they get triggered step by step.
Instead of guessing or hoping, you will know exactly how much drawdown your account will face before price reaches those levels.
⚠️ This indicator is NOT a signal tool.
✔ It is a trade control, survival, and risk-management system.
🔹 Core Problem It Solves
Most traders fail not because of bad entries, but because of:
-
Uncontrolled martingale
-
Unlimited grid expansion
-
Unknown future drawdown
-
Over-lotting without risk calculation
This indicator solves all of that by turning uncertainty into clear numbers.
🔹 Key Features
✅ 1. Running Trade Drawdown Calculation
-
Displays real-time floating drawdown
-
Shows drawdown in:
-
USD (or account currency)
-
Percentage (%)
-
-
Updates tick by tick
✅ 2. Pending Order Drawdown Projection (Future Prediction)
The most powerful feature of this indicator.
For each pending order, it calculates:
-
Individual drawdown if that order gets triggered
-
Cumulative drawdown step by step
-
Distance-based drawdown calculation (pip-accurate)
Example:
You know the risk before price reaches there.
✅ 3. Final Future Drawdown Estimation (Worst Case)
If ALL pending orders are triggered, the indicator calculates:
-
Final Estimated Drawdown
-
Total loss value
-
Percentage of account equity
Example:
Estimated Total DD (if all pending triggered): -897.00 USD
This allows you to decide:
-
Should I place more orders?
-
Should I reduce lot size?
-
Should I stop this cycle?
✅ 4. Martingale Drawdown Risk Management
This indicator is perfectly optimized for martingale traders.
It helps you:
-
Control martingale depth
-
Limit maximum drawdown per cycle
-
Avoid account-killing lot explosions
-
Decide the maximum safe number of martingale levels
Instead of blind doubling, you trade with controlled martingale exposure.
✅ 5. Lot Management Support
By visualizing drawdown impact:
-
You can adjust base lot size
-
You can reduce multiplier
-
You can cap maximum total risk
This makes the indicator ideal for:
-
Fixed lot systems
-
Dynamic lot systems
-
Equity-based lot scaling
✅ 6. Trade Control & Decision Support
This indicator acts like a risk dashboard:
-
Shows when a trade is SAFE
-
Warns when drawdown is getting dangerous
-
Helps you stop adding orders at the right time
-
Supports disciplined decision-making
Perfect for traders who want control instead of emotion.
🔹 Who Should Use This Indicator?
✔ Martingale traders
✔ Grid traders
✔ Gold (XAUUSD) traders
✔ Forex & Crypto traders
✔ Traders using multiple pending orders
✔ Risk-conscious professional traders
✔ Funded account traders
✔ Prop-firm challenge traders
🔹 Who Should NOT Use This Indicator?
❌ Traders looking for Buy/Sell signals
❌ Traders who ignore risk management
❌ Traders who want “easy money” systems
🔹 Supported Markets
-
Forex (all pairs)
-
Gold (XAUUSD)
-
Indices
-
Crypto
-
Any symbol supported by MT5
🔹 Supported Timeframes
✔ All timeframes
(M1 to MN1)
🔹 Technical Notes
-
Non-repainting
-
No trade execution
-
No broker dependency
-
Lightweight & fast
-
Works with any EA or manual trading
-
No interference with orders
🔹 Important Disclaimer
This indicator does not guarantee profit.
It is a risk-management and drawdown calculation tool, designed to help traders:
-
Protect capital
-
Control losses
-
Avoid emotional over-trading
Trading involves risk.
Always use proper money management.
🔹 Why This Indicator Is Different
Most drawdown tools show only current loss.
This indicator shows future damage before it happens.
“Knowing future drawdown is the biggest edge a trader can have.”
🔹 Final Words
If you are serious about:
-
Account survival
-
Long-term consistency
-
Controlled martingale trading
-
Professional risk management
Then Drawdown Controller Calculator Indicator is a must-have tool in your trading arsenal.