Gold Finger Buy Sell Arrow

Gold Finger Buy Sell Arrows - Trend Trading Indicator with Moving Average Filter


Gold Finger is a powerful and versatile trend-following indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that combines the classic buy/sell signal logic with an optional Moving Average (MA) filter for enhanced accuracy. This indicator generates clear Buy and Sell signals with customizable arrow visuals and a robust alert system, including terminal alerts, mobile notifications, and email notifications. Perfect for traders seeking reliable trend-based entry points, it adapts to various trading styles and timeframes, making it suitable for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders alike.

Developed with precision in mind, Gold Finger uses dynamic range calculations and a sensitivity-driven algorithm to detect trend shifts. The optional MA filter ensures signals align with the broader market direction, reducing noise and false positives. Whether you’re trading forex, stocks, commodities, or indices, this indicator provides a straightforward signal to improve your trading decisions.

Key Features

- Performance Optimized: Sensitivity of signal plotting is user-defined from Very High to Very Low.  Higher settings yields more signals buy may have lots of noise.  Lower settings yields less but more accurate signals

- Moving Average Filter: Optional MA filter to validate signals based on the broader trend, customizable by period and price type.

- Clear Buy/Sell Signals: Displays upward (Buy) and downward (Sell) arrows directly on the chart for easy interpretation.

- Customizable Alerts: Supports terminal alerts, mobile push notifications, and email alerts with adjustable delay settings.

- Flexible Visualization: Adjust arrow colors, sizes, and positions to suit your chart preferences.

- Non-Repainting: Signals are confirmed at bar close, ensuring reliability for live and back testing scenarios. Note, arrows may flash up or down arrows depending on the signal of the current price be sure to wait for the candle close only.


Benefits
- Enhanced Trend Detection: Combines classic proven logic with MA filtering for more accurate signals.
- User-Friendly: Simple setup with intuitive visuals and alerts, ideal for beginners and experienced traders.
- Customizable: Tailor the indicator to your trading style with adjustable parameters.
- Multi-Platform Alerts: Stay informed via terminal, mobile, or email, ensuring you never miss a signal.


 Installation & Usage
1. Download: Purchase and download the indicator from the MQL5 Market.
2. Install: Place the `Gold Finger.ex5` file in your MT5 terminal’s `MQL5/Indicators` folder.
3. Apply: Drag the indicator onto your chart and adjust the input parameters as needed.

4. Trade: Watch for Buy (up arrow) and Sell (down arrow) signals, confirmed by your chosen settings and optional MA filter.


Optimized Settings

1. Most accurate: Sensitivity level: Low, MA Filter: True, MA Period: 9 (Less signals but more accurate)
2. More Signals:  Sensitivity level: Medium, MA Filter: True, MA Period: 35 (More signals with higher noise)


Instructions and Guidelines

1. Never enter orders 1 hour before or after red and orange folder news.  Always check Forex Factory for news events.


2. Use the MA100 line as a guide.  If prices closes above the MA100 and there is a green bullish arrow signal, then enter Buy order.  If the price is below the MA100 with a red bearish arrow then enter a Sell order.


3. Always enter orders with the same bias as high time frames.  For example, if H4 and H1 are still under a bullish green arrow, you should only look to enter orders with green bullish arrow on the lower timeframes and vice versa for sell entries.


 Recommendations

- Order entry: You can choose to follow the signal right away and set RR to 1:1.5 or 1:2 but you may have some draw down. To be more conservative split your entries into several smaller lots, enter one at the closing of the candle, enter a buy/sell limit order at the 45-50% mark of that candle, and enter a limit order at 50% distance from the high/low to the tip of the arrow.   Why? Normally on higher timeframes prices will retrace down to 50-60% of the candle that gave the signal.  It is like a Fibonacci retracement of the candle that created a breakout.

-Timeframes: Works best H1 and H4

- Markets: Effective on trending markets for XAUUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, EURUSD, USDJPY(e.g., forex majors, indices); test it in the strategy tester on your preferred assets.

- Complementary Tools: Pair with MA100 and MACD Candles for higher precision.


Currently the price of this indicator is on sale. Pick up a copy before the price goes up to $59.

Currency RSI Scalper MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
5 (3)
지표
Currency RSI Scalper MT5는 널리 사용되는 RSI(Relative Strength Index) 지표를 기반으로 하는 전문 지표입니다. RSI 지표는 시장의 간격에 대해 잘 작동하지만 시장 상황이 변할 때 수익성있는 신호를 생성하지 못하므로 큰 손실을 초래하는 잘못된 신호를 생성합니다. 시장 상황에 따라 적응하는 적응형 RSI 지표에 대해 생각해 본 적이 있습니까? 제시된 지표는 최고의 과매수 및 과매도 수준을 찾는 최적화 알고리즘을 구현합니다. 이를 통해 Currency RSI Scalper는 끊임없이 변화하는 시장에 적응할 수 있습니다. 매수 또는 매도 신호가 나타나면 차트에 화살표가 그려지고 경고가 발생하여 적시에 포지션을 열고 항상 PC에 앉아 있는 것을 피할 수 있습니다. Currency RSI Scalper는 통화(암호화폐 포함) 및 바이너리 옵션 거래에 적합합니다. Currency RSI Scalper를 선택하는 이유 지표는 스캘핑 및 일중 거래에 적
Scalping PullBack Signal
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
지표
1. Overview The Scalping PullBack Signal indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify scalping opportunities based on potential pullback and reversal signals. This tool is particularly useful on lower timeframes (below 15 minutes) but can also be applied on higher timeframes for longer-term trades. This indicator integrates several key analytical components, providing a comprehensive view of trends and potential entry/exit points, helping you make quick and e
FREE
Impulse fractals indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
지표
Impulse fractals indicator - is counter-trend oriented complex market fractal pattern.  Market creates bull/bear impulse, trend starts, fractals on impulsed wave are an agressive pullback signals. Buy arrow is plotted when market is bearish and it's impulse showed up-side fractal, and sell arrow is plotted when market is bullish and it's impulse showed dn-side fractal. Main indicator's adjustable inputs : impulsePeriod - main period of impulse histogram  filterPeriod  - smoothes impulse accordi
CRT Bomb Pro
Niccyril Chirindo
지표
CRT Bomb Indicator - MT5 Full Version The CRT Bomb is a professional trading indicator that detects high-probability 3-candle reversal patterns (CRT - Candle Reversal Technique) across all timeframes and symbols.   VPS is recomended so that you dont miss any CRT setups as they form , for entries you can use your manual analysis for confirmation like FVG, OBS etc Works on all Pairs ,Metals & Indices Key Features: Identifies impulse-trap-reversal candle structures Provides visual arrows and patter
Megalodon EA MT5
Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
Experts
Introducing Megalodon EA – A New Era of Smart Automated Trading Megalodon EA is not just another Expert Advisor — it’s a revolutionary trading concept designed for the new generation of Forex traders who want precision, speed, control, and consistent performance . Built for MetaTrader 5, Megalodon EA combines: High-accuracy scalping logic Independent Buy/Sell systems Dynamic risk management and auto lot sizing Intelligent filters by session, weekday, and market conditions Optio
Hrum
Yvan Musatov
지표
The Hrum indicator was created to neutralize temporary pauses and rollbacks. It analyzes price behavior and, if there is a temporary weakness in the trend, you can notice this from the indicator readings, as in the case of a pronounced change in trend direction. Entering the market is not difficult, but staying in it is much more difficult. With the Giordano Bruno indicator and its unique trend line, staying on trend will become much easier! Every rise and every fall is reflected in your emoti
Smart Engulfing MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
지표
Smart Engulfing MT5 소개: 정교한 거래의 세계로 들어가 Smart Engulfing MT5로 최상위 Engulf 패턴을 식별하세요. 정밀성과 사용 편의성을 고려하여 디자인된 이 도구는 MetaTrader 5 사용자를 위해 독점적으로 제작되었습니다. Smart Engulfing MT5가 알림, 화살표 및 세 가지 서로 다른 이익 수준으로 안내함으로써 수익성 높은 거래 기회를 쉽게 발견할 수 있으며, 이는 단순함과 효과성을 추구하는 트레이더에게 최고의 동반자입니다. 부분 2: 순수 Engulf 패턴의 힘 발휘 순수 Engulf 패턴 분석기로 시장 움직임의 복잡성에 빠져들어보세요. 전통적인 도구와는 달리 세련된 방식으로 작동하여 관련 없는 패턴을 걸러내고 가장 수익성 있는 기회에만 초점을 맞춥니다. 해당 독특한 알고리즘은 70% 이상의 주목할만한 성공률을 자랑하며 모든 거래가 지적 의사 결정에 기반하도록 보장합니다. 부분 3: 적응형 신호 보기 모드 Smart Engul
Trend Entry Histogram MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
MT5용 Crypto_Forex 지표 "추세 진입 히스토그램", 리페인트 없음. - 추세 진입 히스토그램 지표는 Entry_bar가 나타나면 추세 방향 진입 신호를 찾는 데 사용할 수 있습니다. - 이 지표는 가격과 거래량을 모두 고려하여 계산하는 고유한 특징을 가지고 있습니다. - 추세 진입 히스토그램은 두 가지 색상으로 제공됩니다. 빨간색은 약세 추세, 파란색은 강세 추세입니다. - 안정적인 추세(동일한 색상의 히스토그램 막대가 최소 10개 연속 표시)가 나타나면 Entry_bar가 표시될 때까지 기다리세요. - 진입 신호는 히스토그램에서 반대 색상의 열 하나와 초기 추세 색상의 다음 열입니다(그림 참조). - 숏 목표가를 사용하세요. 현재 추세에 따라 차트에서 가장 가까운 고가/저가를 사용하세요. - 지표에는 모바일 및 PC 알림 기능이 내장되어 있습니다. 사용 방법: - 매수 신호: 안정적인 강세 추세(파란색 히스토그램 막대) + 히스토그램의 빨간색 막대 1개 + 파란색
FuTuRe 01 Phi Cubic Fractals Pack1
Claudio De Carvalho Aguiar
5 (1)
지표
This product contains following indicators: (Lines + LineSAR + Channels + BTL + Ladder) Phi Lines  - special EMAs, similar to MIMAs from Phicube; Phi LineSAR  - erase and highlight Phi Lines in support or resistance. Similart to MIMASAR from Phicube; Phi Channels  - show support and resistance, similar to Phibo from Phicube (Green and Read Lines); Phi BTL  - candles color following Phi Lines alignment; Phi LADDER  - Indicator that allow you to visualize possible targets.  FUTURO Tool Future too
Apex Liquidity SMC
Kanok Meekunchorn
지표
Apex Liquidity SMC - The Institutional Trading Suite Stop guessing market direction. Start trading with Institutional Logic. Apex Liquidity SMC  is not just another arrow indicator. It is a complete trading system designed to detect  Fair Value Gaps (FVG) , identify  Smart Money footprints , and filter noise using  Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis . Designed for  XAUUSD (Gold) ,  Indices , and  Major Forex Pairs , this tool helps you find high-probability setups by aligning the lower timeframe ent
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
지표
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
GCA Scalping Ranges EA
James Peyton Jr Page
Experts
General Description In the simplest terms this is a contrarian intra-day scalping system. Built to try and let correct trades run as far as possible and flip the trade when indicated. Join the conversation over at our Discord channel  -  https://discord.gg/ScsdkTnwyA I will do my best to be around to answer any questions and help set up. If you want to add your settings screenshots its more than welcome! The EA looks at historical daily trading ranges to lay out levels at which it takes long an
Titan WVAP Intraday
Ilkay Ozsoy
지표
Description: Trade with the same benchmark used by Institutional Traders and Hedge Funds. The Titan VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) is not just a moving average; it is the ultimate equilibrium point of the market for the day. While standard moving averages lag behind price, Titan VWAP combines Price and Volume to show you the true trend direction and liquidity levels. Most free VWAP indicators on the internet are mathematically incorrect or fail to reset properly at the start of the day. Ti
VTC Volatility
Ricardo Almeida Branco
지표
The VTC Volatility indicator was written to support a Brazilian stock market strategy in the WDO (USDBRL), but it can be adapted to other strategies and markets. In the new indicator update, it is now allowed to choose up to 4 levels to determine the range, and thus be more versatile. The Brazilian stock exchange (B3) has the VTC which is a "Structured Exchange Rate Volatility Transaction" (more information on the B3 website). At around 10:00 am, the VTC "Call" comes out and Brazilian broker
FSilverTrend
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
FSilverTrend - Expert Advisor for USDJPY Trading FSilverTrend is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade USDJPY, taking advantage of market trends with precision and efficiency. Based on an advanced algorithmic approach, this EA identifies the prevailing market direction and executes optimized trades to capture sustainable movements. Key Features: Trend-Based Strategy: Uses indicators and price action patterns to identify the predominant USDJPY trend and trade in its direction.  Smart Filters
WaveTrend Oscillator Indicator for MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
지표
Introduction The Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator for MT5 is one of the well known indicators in the market, helping traders find strong entry points into the market. Like any other MetaTrader 5 indicator , it can produce both good and bad signals, but the number of accurate buy/sell signals is significantly higher than the weak ones. This makes it a powerful tool for improving your forex trading strategy , whether you are a beginner or an advanced trader. How does this indicator work? This indic
HLC Ticks Channel
Dmitiry Ananiev
Experts
Советник скальпер торгует в тиковом канале основанном на канале Дончиана. Уникальный алгоритм расчета канала учитывает тиковые движения рынка и подстраивается под канал, для получения максимальной прибыли.  Советник рассчитан на брокеров с минимальным спредом и комиссиями. Работает на многих кроссах. В роботе возможна торговля фиксированным лотом или лотом пропорциональным депозиту.  Так же предусмотрен виртуальный стоплосс который отрабатывает расширения спреда в Ролловер и на новостях.
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
지표
SuperScalp Pro – 고급 다중 필터 스캘핑 인디케이터 시스템 SuperScalp Pro는 클래식 Supertrend와 여러 지능형 확인 필터를 결합한 고급 스캘핑 인디케이터 시스템입니다. 해당 인디케이터는 M1부터 H4까지 모든 타임프레임에서 효율적으로 작동하며, 특히 XAUUSD, BTCUSD 및 주요 외환 통화쌍에 적합합니다. 독립형 시스템으로 사용하거나 기존 거래 전략에 유연하게 통합할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 11개 이상의 필터를 통합하며, 빠른/느린 EMA, 추세 판별용 3개의 EMA, EMA 기울기(EMA slope), RSI, ADX, 거래량(Volume), VWAP, 볼린저 밴드 돌파(Bollinger Bands Breakout) 및 MACD 다이버전스 필터 등을 포함합니다. 스마트 캔들 필터는 캔들 종가를 확인하여 약한 신호를 제거하고, 3 EMA와 MACD 다이버전스 필터를 결합한 추세 인식 메커니즘은 더 높은 승률의 신호를 선별하는 데 도움을 줍니
FST Super Volume Buy and Sell MT5
Benoit Dumont
지표
Introducing our groundbreaking indicator designed to elevate your trading strategy! Unlock the power of precise volume analysis with Buy, Sell, and Neutral indicators. Tailor your approach with customizable levels based on timeframes and moving average methods. Key Features: Dynamic Volume Insights Instantly identify Buy, Sell, and Neutral volumes for informed trading decisions. Gain clarity on market sentiment like never before. Adaptable Level Configuration Customize and adapt levels to match
Robo do curso freedom
Renan De Souza Quinelato
Experts
CRIANDO OPORTUNIDADE COM ROBÔ INVESTIDOR O curso “Criando Oportunidade com Robô Investidor” é destinado para pessoas que acreditam serem capazes de gerar suas próprias oportunidades no mercado digital , através da programação de sistemas automatizados você será capaz de criar seus próprios robôs e executar suas operações operando seu próprio capital ou de terceiro, além de descobrir onde e como vender seus robôs.
KT Advance Ichimoku
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
지표
KT Advance Ichimoku plot the arrows and provide alerts for the four trading strategies based on Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator. The generated signals can be filtered by other Ichimoku elements.  Four Strategies based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo 1.Tenkan-Kijun Cross Buy Arrow: When Tenkan-Sen cross above the Kijun-Sen. Sell Arrow: When Tenkan-Sen cross below the Kijun-Sen. 2.Kumo Cloud Breakout Buy Arrow: When price close above the Kumo cloud.  Sell Arrow: When price close below the Kumo cloud. 3.C
Visual Wave Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
지표
Visual Waves Indicator: Ride the Trend with Clarity Unlock a smarter way to trade with the Visual Waves Indicator, a sophisticated tool designed to provide clearer, more reliable trend signals on the MetaTrader 4 platform. Are you tired of the false signals and market noise generated by traditional moving averages? The Visual Waves Indicator is your solution. It moves beyond basic calculations to offer a truly adaptive analysis of market momentum, helping you identify trading opportunities with
Squeeze Momentum Indicator MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
지표
거래 우위를 강화하세요. Squeeze Momentum Indicator Alert MT5는 존 카터의 유명한 TTM Squeeze 전략에서 영감을 받은 다재다능한 변동성과 모멘텀 도구입니다. 2000년대 초에 개발되어 Thinkorswim과 TradingView 같은 플랫폼을 통해 인기를 얻은 이 지표는 볼린저 밴드와 켈트너 채널을 결합하여 "스퀴즈"—저변동성 기간을 식별하며, 잠재적인 폭발적 브레이크아웃을 신호합니다. 전 세계 트레이더들이 Forex, 암호화폐, 주식, 상품 같은 동적 시장에서 추세 강도, 반전, 모멘텀 변화를 감지하는 능력을 선호하며, 범위 기간을 필터링하고 고확률 이동을 활용합니다. Squeeze Momentum Indicator Alert MT5는 모멘텀 강도를 반영하는 히스토그램을 통해 시장 압축과 방향 바이어스를 시각화하는 데 탁월하며, 불(녹색 음영) 또는 베어(적색 음영) 방향의 강도 증가 또는 감소를 색상 코딩된 바로 표시합니다. 화살표는 스퀴즈
RSI Scanner with Alerts MT5
Keith Watford
지표
A useful scanner/dashboard that shows the RSI values for multiple symbols and Time-frames. It can be easily hidden/displayed with a simple click on the scanner man top left of the dashboard. You can input upper and lower RSI values and the colours can be set to show when above/below these values. The default values are 70 and 30. There are also input colours for when the RSI is above or below 50 (but not exceeding the upper/lower levels Symbols and time-frames are input separated by commas. S
RC Range Filtered AlgoAlpha MT5
Francisco Rayol
지표
Range Filtered AlgoAlpha는 시장 변동성을 분석하여 잠재적인 거래 기회를 식별하도록 설계된 기술 분석 도구입니다. AlgoAlpha의 원래 TradingView 지표를 MetaTrader에 적용한 이 버전은 여러 분석 방법을 결합하여 시각적인 시장 평가를 제공합니다. 기술적 특징 가격 평활화를 위한 칼만 필터링(Kalman Filtering) 적용 변동성 측정을 위한 ATR 기반 밴드(ATR-based Bands) 통합 추세 분석을 위한 슈퍼트렌드(Supertrend) 요소 포함 색상 캔들(Candles) 및 마커(Markers)를 통한 시각적 신호 제공 구성 가능한 알림 옵션(Configurable Alerts) 제공 기능 이 지표는 시장 데이터를 처리하여 다음을 수행합니다: ATR(평균 실제 범위)을 사용한 변동성 범위 계산 시장 노이즈 감소를 위한 필터링 기술(Filtering Techniques) 적용 시각적 요소(Visual Elements)를 통한 잠재적
MarginVisualizer
Vladimir Ershov
5 (1)
지표
Margin & Profit Visualizer for MT5 Settings, Features, and Applications** ---   **Key Features** - **Critical Level Calculation**: Visualizes Margin Call, Stop Out, Zero Equity (Breakeven), and Total Loss levels. - **Net Breakeven Line**: Automatically calculates the average price level for all selected positions to reach a net zero profit/loss. - **Profit Target Line**: Displays the price required to reach a user-defined profit target (in monetary terms or pips). - **Multi-Currency Suppor
FREE
Antique Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
지표
The Antique Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Antique Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader both for Forex and binary options. There is no need to configure anything, everything has been perfected by time and experience, it works great during flats and trends. The Antique Trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets, reflecting curren
Pick and Roll
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Pick and Roll   it is a Secure Automated Software for trade 28 pairs ​​simultaneously. P ick and Roll It is optimized for 28 pairs of forex market Pick and Roll  system operation: 1: PREVIOUS   TREND 2: CONSOLIDATION 3:   RUPTURE D o not use this robot at the same time as others, it is a multi-value robot, therefore it manages 28 pairs simultaneously. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions     
The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.8 (60)
Experts
ChatGPT Turbo를 사용한 AI 기반 기술 Infinity EA는 GBPUSD, XAUUSD 및 AUDCAD를 위해 설계된 고급 거래 전문가 자문가입니다. 안전성, 일관된 수익률 및 무한한 수익성에 중점을 둡니다. 마팅게일 또는 그리드 거래와 같은 고위험 전략에 의존하는 다른 많은 EA와 달리 Infinity EA는 최신 ChatGPT 버전에서 제공하는 기계 학습, 데이터 분석 AI 기반 기술에 내장된 신경망을 기반으로 하는 규율 있고 수익성 있는 스캘핑 전략을 사용하여 전반적인 거래 경험을 탁월하게 만듭니다. 7,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된   MQL5 커뮤니티에   가입하여 다른 트레이더와 소통하세요. 최신 제품 업데이트, 팁, 독점 콘텐츠로 최신 정보를 받아보세요. MT4 버전 Infinity EA 설정 방법 특징 Infinity EA는 AI 기반 스캘핑 전략을 활용합니다. EA는 실시간 데이터 분석을 위해 ChatGPT-4 Turbo와 통합되어 있습니다. Infin
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
지표
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.67 (58)
지표
이 지표를 구매하면 제 프로페셔널 트레이드 매니저를 무료로 드립니다. 우선 이 거래 시스템이 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그 인디케이터가 아니라는 점을 강조하는 것이 중요합니다. 이는 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적인 것으로 만듭니다. 온라인 강좌, 설명서 및 프리셋 다운로드. "스마트 트렌드 트레이딩 시스템 MT5"은 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를 위해 맞춤형으로 제작된 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 10개 이상의 프리미엄 인디케이터를 결합하고 7개 이상의 견고한 거래 전략을 특징으로 하여 다양한 시장 조건에 대한 다목적 선택이 가능합니다. 트렌드 추종 전략: 효과적인 트렌드 추이를 타기 위한 정확한 진입 및 손절 관리를 제공합니다. 반전 전략: 잠재적인 트렌드 반전을 식별하여 트레이더가 범위 시장을 활용할 수 있게 합니다. 스캘핑 전략: 빠르고 정확한 데이 트레이딩 및 단기 거래를 위해 설계되었습니다. 안정성: 모든 인디케이터가 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그가 아니므로 신뢰
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
지표
Power Candles – 모든 시장을 위한 강도 기반 진입 신호 Power Candles 는 Stein Investments의 검증된 강도 분석을 가격 차트에 직접 제공합니다. 가격 움직임에만 반응하는 대신, 각 캔들은 실제 시장 강도를 기준으로 색상화되어 모멘텀 형성, 강도 가속, 명확한 추세 전환을 즉시 파악할 수 있습니다. 모든 시장을 위한 단일 로직 Power Candles는 모든 거래 심볼 에서 자동으로 작동합니다. 현재 심볼이 Forex인지 비-Forex 시장인지 자동으로 감지하여 내부적으로 적절한 강도 모델을 적용합니다. Forex 및 Gold 는 FX Power Delta 값을 사용합니다 (절대값 범위 최대 100) 지수, 크립토 및 CFD 는 IX Power Strength 값을 사용합니다 (절대값 범위 최대 50) 필요한 강도 계산은 Power Candles에 완전히 내장되어 있습니다. 캔들 색상이나 신호 로직을 위해 추가 인디케이터는 필요하지 않습니다. 가격
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (77)
지표
이 지표를 구매하신 분께는 다음과 같은 혜택이 무료로 제공됩니다: 각 거래를 자동으로 관리하고, 손절/익절 수준을 설정하며, 전략 규칙에 따라 거래를 종료하는 전용 도우미 툴 "Bomber Utility" 다양한 자산에 맞게 지표를 설정할 수 있는 셋업 파일(Set Files) "최소 위험", "균형 잡힌 위험", "관망 전략" 모드로 설정 가능한 Bomber Utility의 셋업 파일 이 전략을 빠르게 설치, 설정, 시작할 수 있도록 돕는 단계별 영상 매뉴얼 주의: 위의 모든 보너스를 받기 위해서는 MQL5 개인 메시지 시스템을 통해 판매자에게 연락해 주세요. 독창적인 커스텀 지표인 “Divergence Bomber(다이버전스 봄버)”를 소개합니다. 이 지표는 MACD 다이버전스(괴리) 전략을 기반으로 한 올인원(All-in-One) 거래 시스템입니다. 이 기술 지표의 주요 목적은 가격과 MACD 지표 간의 다이버전스를 감지하고, **향후 가격이 어느 방향으로 움직일지를 알려주는
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (35)
지표
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe 은 Smart Money Concepts(SMC)를 기반으로 개발된 실시간 시장 분석 도구입니다. 이 시스템은 트레이더가 시장 구조를 체계적으로 분석하고 전체적인 시장 방향을 더욱 명확하게 파악할 수 있도록 설계되었습니다. 시스템은 여러 시간대에서 반전 포인트(Reversal Points), 핵심 구역(Key Zones), 그리고 시장 구조(Market Structure)를 자동으로 분석하며, POI(Point of Interest), 노 리페인트(No Repaint) 신호, 자동 피보나치 레벨(Auto Fibonacci Levels)을 표시하여 되돌림(Pullback)과 반전 포인트를 정확하게 탐지할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 또한 실시간 신호와 알림을 통해 가격이 핵심 구역에 진입하거나 해당 구역에서 반전 신호가 발생하는 순간을 놓치지 않도록 보조합니다. 더불어 이 시스템은 인디케이터와 신호 시스템을 하나로
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
지표
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
지표
우선적으로 언급할 점은이 거래 지표가 다시 그리지 않고 지연되지 않으며 이를 통해 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적이라는 점입니다. 사용자 매뉴얼: 설정, 입력 및 전략. Atomic Analyst는 가격의 강도와 모멘텀을 활용하여 시장에서 더 나은 이점을 찾는 PA Price Action Indicator입니다. 고급 필터를 장착하여 잡음과 거짓 신호를 제거하고 거래 잠재력을 높이는 데 도움이 됩니다. 복잡한 지표의 다중 레이어를 사용하여 Atomic Analyst는 차트를 스캔하고 복잡한 수학적 계산을 간단한 신호와 색상으로 변환하여 초보 트레이더가 이해하고 일관된 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있도록합니다. "Atomic Analyst"는 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를위한 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 프리미엄 지표와 최고 수준의 기능을 하나의 거래 전략에 결합하여 모든 종류의 트레이더에 대한 다재다능한 선택지가되었습니다. 인트라데이 거래 및 스캘핑 전략 : 빠르고 정확한 일일
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
지표
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
지표
FX Power: 통화 강세 분석으로 더 스마트한 거래 결정을 개요 FX Power 는 어떤 시장 상황에서도 주요 통화와 금의 실제 강세를 이해하기 위한 필수 도구입니다. 강한 통화를 매수하고 약한 통화를 매도함으로써 FX Power 는 거래 결정을 단순화하고 높은 확률의 기회를 발견합니다. 트렌드를 따르거나 극단적인 델타 값을 사용해 반전을 예측하고자 한다면, 이 도구는 귀하의 거래 스타일에 완벽히 적응합니다. 단순히 거래하지 말고, FX Power 로 더 스마트하게 거래하세요. 1. FX Power가 거래자에게 매우 유용한 이유 통화와 금의 실시간 강세 분석 • FX Power 는 주요 통화와 금의 상대적 강세를 계산하고 표시하여 시장 역학에 대한 명확한 통찰력을 제공합니다. • 어떤 자산이 앞서고 있고 어떤 자산이 뒤처지는지 모니터링하여 보다 현명한 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 포괄적인 멀티 타임프레임 뷰 • 단기, 중기 및 장기 타임프레임에서 통화와 금의 강세를
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (6)
지표
Game Changer는 모든 금융 상품에 사용하도록 설계된 혁신적인 추세 지표로, 메타트레이더를 강력한 추세 분석기로 탈바꿈시켜 줍니다. 이 지표는 재작성이나 지연 현상이 발생하지 않습니다. 모든 시간대에서 작동하며 추세 파악을 지원하고, 잠재적 반전 신호를 제공하며, 트레일링 스톱 메커니즘으로 활용되고, 신속한 시장 반응을 위한 실시간 알림을 제공합니다. 숙련된 투자자, 전문가, 또는 우위를 점하려는 초보자 등 누구나 이 도구를 통해 자신감과 원칙을 바탕으로, 그리고 근본적인 추세 역학에 대한 명확한 이해를 바탕으로 거래할 수 있습니다. 구매 후 바로 연락 주시면 개인 보너스를 드립니다! 강력한 지지선과 추세 스캐너 지표를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다. 개인 메시지로 알려주세요 저는 텔레그램에서 EA나 특별 세트를 판매하지 않습니다. Mql5에서만 사용 가능하며, 세트 파일은 제 블로그에서만 볼 수 있습니다 . 사기꾼을 조심하시고 다른 사람에게서 세트를 구매하지 마세요 설정 추세
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
지표
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro는 MetaTrader 5용 전문 지표로, 트레이더가 진입 지점을 식별하고 리스크를 효과적으로 관리할 수 있도록 지원하기 위해 설계되었습니다. 이 지표는 시그널 감지 시스템, 자동 Entry/SL/TP 관리, 거래량 분석 및 실시간 성과 통계를 포함하는 포괄적인 분석 도구 세트를 제공합니다. 시스템 이해를 위한 사용자 가이드   |   기타 언어 사용자 가이드 주요 기능 시그널 감지 시스템 지표는 Price Action 분석 및 시장 구조를 기반으로 잠재적 진입 지점을 자동으로 감지합니다. 거래 기회 감지 시: - BUY 화살표(녹색) 또는 SELL 화살표(빨간색)가 차트에 표시됩니다 - 캔들이 색상으로 표시되어 시그널 영역을 식별합니다 - Entry/SL/TP 레벨이 자동으로 계산됩니다 시그널은 가격이 Entry 레벨에 도달할 때만 활성화되어, 시장에서 확인되지 않은 시그널을 필터링합니다. 지능형 Entry/SL/TP 관리 - Ent
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
지표
Smart Stop Indicator – 차트 위에서 직접 작동하는 지능형 스톱로스 시스템 개요 Smart Stop Indicator는 감이나 추측이 아닌 명확하고 체계적인 방식으로 스톱로스를 설정하고 싶은 트레이더를 위한 맞춤형 솔루션입니다. 이 도구는 클래식 프라이스 액션 논리(고점, 저점 구조)와 현대적인 브레이크아웃 인식을 결합하여 실제로 가장 논리적인 다음 스톱 레벨을 정확히 식별합니다. 추세, 박스권, 빠른 브레이크아웃 상황 등 어떤 시장에서도 인디케이터는 최적의 SL 구역과 상태(“new”, “broken”, “valid”)를 차트에 직접 표시합니다. 새로운 기능으로 SL 거리의 %ADR 표시가 추가되었습니다. 핵심 기능 자동 시장구조 기반 스톱 설정 • 시장 구조와 실시간 가격 움직임을 기반으로 의미 있는 스톱로스 레벨을 자동으로 탐지합니다. 스마트 브레이크아웃 감지 • 빠른 방향 변화나 돌파 상황에서도 불필요한 조기 스톱 조정을 강요하지 않으며 유연하게 반응합
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
지표
트렌드 표시기, 트렌드 트레이딩 및 필터링을 위한 획기적인 고유 솔루션, 하나의 도구 안에 내장된 모든 중요한 트렌드 기능! Forex, 상품, 암호 화폐, 지수 및 주식과 같은 모든 기호/도구에 사용할 수 있는 100% 다시 칠하지 않는 다중 시간 프레임 및 다중 통화 표시기입니다. Trend Screener는 차트에 점이 있는 화살표 추세 신호를 제공하는 효율적인 지표 추세 추종 지표입니다. 추세 분석기 표시기에서 사용할 수 있는 기능: 1. 트렌드 스캐너. 2. 최대 이익 분석이 있는 추세선. 3. 추세 통화 강도 측정기. 4. 경고가 있는 추세 반전 점. 5. 경고가 있는 강력한 추세 점. 6. 추세 화살표 Trend Screener Indicator가 있는 일일 분석 예, 일일 신호 성능...등은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다. 여기를 클릭하십시오. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Trend Screener Indicator는 50$ 및 평생 동안만 사용할 수 있습니다.
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
지표
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
지표
FX Levels: 모든 시장을 위한 뛰어난 정확도의 지지와 저항 간단 요약 통화쌍, 지수, 주식, 원자재 등 어떤 시장이든 믿을 만한 지지·저항 레벨을 찾고 싶나요? FX Levels 는 전통적인 “Lighthouse” 기법과 첨단 동적 접근을 결합해, 거의 보편적인 정확성을 제공합니다. 실제 브로커 경험을 반영하고, 자동화된 일별 업데이트와 실시간 업데이트를 결합함으로써 FX Levels 는 가격 반전 포인트를 파악하고, 수익 목표를 설정하며, 자신 있게 트레이드를 관리할 수 있게 돕습니다. 지금 바로 시도해 보세요—정교한 지지/저항 분석이 어떻게 여러분의 트레이딩을 한 단계 끌어올릴 수 있는지 직접 확인하세요! 1. FX Levels가 트레이더에게 매우 유용한 이유 뛰어난 정확도의 지지·저항 존 • FX Levels 는 다양한 브로커 환경에서도 거의 동일한 존을 생성하도록 설계되어, 데이터 피드나 시간 설정 차이로 인한 불일치를 해소합니다. • 즉, 어떤 브로커를 사용하
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
지표
우선적으로, 이 거래 도구는 전문적인 거래에 이상적인 비-다시 그리기 및 지연되지 않는 지표입니다.  온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 스마트 가격 액션 컨셉트 인디케이터는 신규 및 경험 많은 트레이더 모두에게 매우 강력한 도구입니다. Inner Circle Trader Analysis 및 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies와 같은 고급 거래 아이디어를 결합하여 20가지 이상의 유용한 지표를 하나로 결합합니다. 이 인디케이터는 스마트 머니 컨셉트에 중점을 두어 대형 기관의 거래 방식을 제공하고 이동을 예측하는 데 도움을 줍니다.  특히 유동성 분석에 뛰어나 기관이 어떻게 거래하는지 이해하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 시장 트렌드를 예측하고 가격 변동을 신중하게 분석하는 데 탁월합니다. 귀하의 거래를 기관 전략에 맞추어 시장의 동향에 대해 더 정확한 예측을 할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 시장 구조를 분석하고 중요한 주문 블록을 식별하고 다양
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
지표
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
지표
IX Power: 지수, 원자재, 암호화폐 및 외환 시장 통찰력을 발견하세요 개요 IX Power 는 지수, 원자재, 암호화폐 및 외환 시장의 강도를 분석할 수 있는 다목적 도구입니다. FX Power 는 모든 가용 통화 쌍 데이터를 사용하여 외환 쌍에 대해 가장 높은 정확도를 제공하는 반면, IX Power 는 기초 자산 시장 데이터에만 초점을 맞춥니다. 이로 인해 IX Power 는 비외환 시장에 이상적이며, 다중 쌍 분석이 필요하지 않은 간단한 외환 분석에도 신뢰할 수 있는 도구입니다. 모든 차트에서 매끄럽게 작동하며, 거래 결정을 향상시키기 위한 명확하고 실행 가능한 통찰력을 제공합니다. 1. IX Power가 트레이더에게 유용한 이유 다양한 시장 강도 분석 • IX Power 는 지수, 원자재, 암호화폐 및 외환 심볼의 강도를 계산하여 각 시장에 맞는 통찰력을 제공합니다. • US30, WTI, 금, 비트코인 또는 통화 쌍과 같은 자산을 모니터링하여 거래 기회를 발견
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
지표
Berma Bands(BBs) 지표는 시장 동향을 파악하고 이를 활용하려는 트레이더에게 귀중한 도구입니다. 가격과 BBs 간의 관계를 분석함으로써 트레이더는 시장이 추세 단계인지 범위 단계인지를 분별할 수 있습니다. 자세한 내용을 알아보려면 [ Berma Home Blog ]를 방문하세요. 버마 밴드는 세 개의 뚜렷한 선으로 구성되어 있습니다. 어퍼 버마 밴드, 미들 버마 밴드, 로어 버마 밴드입니다. 이 선들은 가격 주위에 그려져 전체 추세에 대한 가격 움직임을 시각적으로 표현합니다. 이 밴드들 사이의 거리는 변동성과 잠재적인 추세 반전에 대한 통찰력을 제공할 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 각각에서 분리될 때, 그것은 종종 시장이 횡보 또는 범위 이동 기간에 접어들고 있음을 시사합니다. 이는 명확한 방향 편향이 없음을 나타냅니다. 트레이더는 이러한 기간 동안 추세를 파악하기 어려울 수 있으며 더 명확한 추세가 나타날 때까지 기다릴 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 단일 라인으로
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
지표
탁월한 기술적 지표인 Grabber를 소개합니다. 이 도구는 즉시 사용 가능한 “올인원(All-Inclusive)” 트레이딩 전략으로 작동합니다. 하나의 코드 안에 강력한 시장 기술 분석 도구, 매매 신호(화살표), 알림 기능, 푸시 알림이 통합되어 있습니다. 이 인디케이터를 구매하신 모든 분들께는 다음의 항목이 무료로 제공됩니다: Grabber 유틸리티: 오픈 포지션을 자동으로 관리하는 도구 단계별 영상 매뉴얼: 설치, 설정, 그리고 실제 거래 방법을 안내 맞춤형 세트 파일: 인디케이터를 빠르게 자동 설정하여 최고의 성과를 낼 수 있도록 도와줍니다 다른 전략은 이제 잊어버리세요! Grabber만이 여러분을 새로운 트레이딩의 정점으로 이끌어 줄 수 있습니다. Grabber 전략의 주요 특징: 거래 시간 프레임: M5부터 H4까지 거래 가능한 자산: 어떤 자산이든 사용 가능하지만, 제가 직접 테스트한 종목들을 추천드립니다 (GBPUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, AUDCAD, AU
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
지표
MetaForecast는 가격 데이터의 조화를 기반으로 모든 시장의 미래를 예측하고 시각화합니다. 시장이 항상 예측 가능한 것은 아니지만 가격에 패턴이 있다면 MetaForecast는 가능한 정확하게 미래를 예측할 수 있습니다. 다른 유사한 제품과 비교했을 때, MetaForecast는 시장 동향을 분석하여 더 정확한 결과를 생성할 수 있습니다. 입력 매개변수 Past size (과거 크기) MetaForecast가 미래 예측을 생성하기 위한 모델을 만드는 데 사용하는 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 모델은 선택한 막대 위에 그려진 노란색 선으로 표시됩니다. Future size (미래 크기) 예측해야 할 미래 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 예측된 미래는 핑크색 선으로 표시되며 그 위에 파란색 회귀선이 그려집니다. Degree (차수) 이 입력은 MetaForecast가 시장에서 수행할 분석 수준을 결정합니다. Degree 설명  0 차수 0의 경우, "Past size" 입력에 모든 봉우리와
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
지표
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
지표
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
지표
SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ,   Stochastic   의 힘을 하나의 포괄적인 지표로 결합하여 트레이딩 잠재력을 극대화하는 궁극의 트레이딩 도구   인 Quantum TrendPulse를   소개합니다. 정밀성과 효율성을 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 이 지표는 시장 추세, 모멘텀 변화, 최적의 진입 및 종료 지점을 자신 있게 식별하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 주요 특징: SuperTrend 통합:   주요 시장 추세를 쉽게 따라가고 수익성의 물결을 타세요. RSI 정밀도:   매수 과다 및 매도 과다 수준을 감지하여 시장 반전 시점을 파악하는 데 적합하며 SuperTrend 필터로 사용 가능 확률적 정확도:   변동성이 큰 시장에서 숨겨진 기회를 찾기 위해 확률적 진동   을 활용하고 SuperTrend의 필터로 사용 다중 시간대 분석:   M5부터 H1 또는 H4까지 다양한 시간대에 걸쳐 시장을 최신 상태로 유지하세요. 맞춤형 알림:   맞춤형 거래 조건이 충족되면
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
지표
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
지표
훌륭한 백테스트, 환상적인 숫자로 입증된 실제 계정 성능, 그리고 모든 곳에 퍼져 있는 통계를 자랑하는 트레이딩 지표를 얼마나 자주 구매하셨습니까? 하지만 사용 후에는 결국 계좌를 날려버리셨나요? 신호 자체만으로는 신뢰할 수 없습니다. 신호가 왜 처음 나타났는지 알아야 하며, 그것이 바로 RelicusRoad Pro가 가장 잘하는 일입니다! 사용자 매뉴얼 + 전략 + 교육 비디오 + VIP 액세스 전용 그룹 + 모바일 버전 사용 가능 시장을 보는 새로운 방법 RelicusRoad는 외환, 선물, 암호화폐, 주식 및 지수를 위한 세계에서 가장 강력하고 최고의 트레이딩 지표 로서, 트레이더가 계좌를 성장시키는 데 필요한 모든 정보와 도구를 제공합니다. 우리는 기술 분석 및 트레이딩 계획 을 제공하여 초보자 부터 고급 트레이더 까지 모든 트레이더가 성공할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 이것은 미래 시장을 예측 하는 데 충분한 정보를 제공하는 핵심 트레이딩 지표 입니다. 우리는 차트에서 의미 없
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
지표
트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 실행 가능한 진입 점 및 반전 경고와 추세 식별을 결합하여 상인의 시장 분석을 향상시킬 훌륭한 도구입니다. 이 표시기는 사용자가 자신감과 정밀도로 외환 시장의 복잡성을 탐색 할 수 있도록 지원합니다 기본 신호 외에도 트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 풀백 또는 되돌림 중에 발생하는 2 차 진입 점을 식별하여 거래자가 기존 트렌드 내에서 가격 수정을 활용할 수 있도록합니다. 중요한 장점: ·작동 4 및 5 *명확한 구매 또는 판매 신호 *다시 칠하지 않습니다 *모든 자산에서 작동 나는 전보 사기에 개 또는 세트를 판매하지 않도록주의. 모든 설정은 블로그에 여기에 무료.  중요! 지침 및 보너스를 얻기 위해 구입 후 즉시 저에게 연락! 진짜 가동 감시는 뿐 아니라 나의 다른 제품 여기에서 찾아낼 수 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 설정 및 입력: 모든 자산에 대해 기본 설정을 권
Max Ribbon Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
지표
WARNING: This indicator is distributed EXCLUSIVELY on MQL5.com MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160363 MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160410 ============================================================================================= MAX RIBBON ver 1.00 The indicator that shows you the TREND clearly and unambiguously! ============================================================================================= DESCRIPTION MAX RIBBON is an advanced tre
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
지표
자동화된 수요 및 공급 구역의 차세대. 모든 차트에서 작동하는 새롭고 혁신적인 알고리즘. 모든 구역은 시장의 가격 움직임에 따라 동적으로 생성됩니다. 두 가지 유형의 경고 --> 1)가격이 영역에 도달할 때 2)새로운 영역이 형성될 때 당신은 더 이상 쓸모없는 지표를 얻을 수 없습니다. 입증된 결과로 완벽한 거래 전략을 얻을 수 있습니다.     새로운 기능:     가격이 공급/수요 영역에 도달하면 경고     새로운 공급/수요 구역이 생성되면 알림     푸시 알림 알림     핍의 영역 너비 레이블     기동특무부대에 한 번 더 시간이 주어집니다. 따라서 현재보다 위의 2개의 시간 프레임 대신 현재보다 높은 3개의 시간 프레임을 볼 수 있습니다.     Alerts/Zones/MTF 기능을 활성화/비활성화하는 버튼 당신이 얻는 이점:     거래에서 감정을 제거하십시오.     거래 항목을 객관화하십시오.     높은 확률 설정을 사용하여 수익
제작자의 제품 더 보기
MT5 Super Tool
Akkapob Tankimyong
5 (1)
유틸리티
If you press the "Free Demo" button on the left it will not work since the Super Tool is an utility EA, it can not be tested on the Strategy Tester system.  Transform Your Trading Experience with the MT5 Super Tool How to install and use the MT5 Super Tool Tired of fumbling through clunky menus, wasting precious seconds during volatile markets, or missing critical trading opportunities because MT5’s native tools slow you down? Say goodbye to inefficiency and hello to lightning-fast precision
Multi Timeframe MACD Scanner
Akkapob Tankimyong
지표
Discover the Power of the Multi Timeframe MACD Scanner for MT5 The MTF  MACD Scanner indicator is a practical tool for traders using MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It takes the well-known MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator and turns its data into easy-to-read dashboard and candle colors on your chart. This helps you spot market trends, momentum shifts, and potential reversals without needing to analyze separate MACD lines and switch between timeframes. What Does It Do? This indicator cr
