MACD Optimiser

5

MACD Optimiser – AI-Enhanced MACD Settings for Smarter Trading

The MACD Optimiser is an advanced tool that supercharges the classic MACD indicator by automatically finding the best parameter settings for different market conditions. Powered by AI and historical data analysis, it eliminates guesswork and helps traders make more precise, data-driven decisions.

🔹 Why Use MACD Optimiser?

Automated Optimization – No more trial-and-error. The tool fine-tunes the MACD’s fast EMA, slow EMA, and signal line for you.
More Accurate Signals – Improved trend detection and fewer false signals.
Adaptable to Any Market – Works across symbols, timeframes, and trading styles.

🚀 Key Features

Smart Historical Data Analysis
• Scans past market data to find the most effective MACD settings
• Avoids overfitting to maintain performance in live markets

Customizable Optimization Ranges
• Optimize using a specific number of bars or a custom date range
• Fine-tune strategy performance without manual calculations

Seamless Automation
• Automatically applies the best MACD parameters
• Adapts to changing market conditions in real time

📊 Smarter Trading Starts Here

MACD Optimiser isn’t just another indicator—it’s a fully automated, intelligent trading tool that enhances the reliability of your MACD signals and optimizes your strategy in minutes.

Video MACD Optimiser
Avis 6
hahacelia
174
hahacelia 2025.05.03 14:11 
 

This tools help a lot!

