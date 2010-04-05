Gradale MT4

Overview

The Gradale EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer a strategy based purely on price action and trend momentum. Developed over seven years of meticulous fine-tuning, this EA delivers optimal performance, particularly in high-volatility currency pairs like GBP/JPY. Extensively tested and optimized for the M5 (5-minute) timeframe, the Gradale EA offers robust and dynamic trading capabilities.

Key Highlights

  1. Dynamic Lot Sizing: Adjusts lot size based on account balance and market volatility.
  2. Risk Management: Incorporates stop loss, take profit, and maximum risk controls to minimize exposure.
  3. Trading Hour Restrictions: Allows trading only during specified hours to avoid volatile or illiquid periods.
  4. Proven Performance: Backtested on GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY, and USD/JPY pairs with excellent results.
  5. Customizable Parameters: Offers full customization to match individual trading styles and preferences.

Default Strategy and Bonus Strategy

  • Default Strategy: Set to false by default. After downloading, set the Bonus strategy to false and the Default strategy (main strategy) to true . The Default strategy is optimized for achieving the results shown in the videos and test reports.

  • Bonus Strategy: Set to true by default. Turn it off unless you have the expertise to find and apply optimal settings for this strategy or identify a currency pair that suits it. This strategy was included to comply with MQL5 rules.

Important: Each currency pair exhibits unique trading behavior. This is why we Optimized strategies for each pair to achieve the best results.

Input Parameters

1. General Settings

  • InitialLotSize: Defines the starting lot size. Adjust according to account size and risk tolerance.
  • MagicNumber: A unique identifier to differentiate EA trades from manual trades or other EAs.

2. Risk Management

  • StopLoss/TakeProfit: Define trade exit points in points, balancing risk and reward.
  • MaxRisk: Sets the maximum percentage of account balance risked per trade.

3. Trading Hours Restriction

  • StartTime/EndTime: Specify restricted trading hours using the "HH:MM" format.
    • Example: To restrict trading from 8:00 PM to 4:00 AM, set StartTime = "20:00" and EndTime = "04:00" .
  • RestrictedTime:
    • True : EA avoids trading during specified hours.
    • False : No trading restrictions.

4. Dynamic Lot Sizing

  • LotSizeByBalance: Enables dynamic adjustment of lot size.
    • True : Calculates lot size as a percentage of account balance, considering market volatility via the Average True Range (ATR) indicator.
    • False : Uses a fixed lot size based on InitialLotSize .
  • LotByBalanceIn: Percentage of account balance used for calculating lot size.
  • MinLotSize/MaxLotSize: Safety limits to prevent excessively large or small trades.

Example Configurations

  1. Dynamic Lot Sizing Enabled:

    • Set LotByBalanceIn = 2% and enable LotSizeByBalance .
    • EA dynamically calculates lot size as 2% of the balance, adapting to market volatility.

  2. Fixed Lot Size:

    • Set InitialLotSize = 0.1 and disable LotSizeByBalance .
    • Trades will always use a lot size of 0.1.

Recommendations

For New Traders

  • Use default settings on GBP/JPY with the M5 timeframe.

For Experienced Traders

  • Experiment with additional JPY pairs and timeframes.
  • Adjust parameters cautiously for optimal results.

General Advice

  • Always practice disciplined money management to safeguard your capital.

Test Results

MQL5 Backtest Performance


Testing Period

  • Duration: 2024/01/01 – 2024/12/27
  • Currency Pair: GBP/JPY
  • Recommended Timeframe: M5

Default Settings

     
  • Main strategy: True
  • Bonus strategy: False
  • Stop Loss: 455 points
  • Take Profit: 3000 points
  • Trailing Start: 200 points
  • Trailing Step: 220 points
  • Initial Deposit: $10,000

Results

  • JesLyn Boolean set to False : $160,000
  • JesLyn Boolean set to True : $202,000



