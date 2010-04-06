Multi Session Forex Indicator

Introduction
Take your forex trading to the next level with our vibrant, color-coded session indicator! Designed for MT4/MT5, this tool visually separates the Asian (Purple), London (Yellow), and NYC (Pink) trading sessions for optimal trading strategy.

Key Features

  • Color-Coded Precision: Asian (Purple), London (Yellow), NYC (Pink) sessions marked directly on your chart.
  • Perfect for Session Traders: Focus on the overlaps and high-volatility periods.
  • Compatibility: Works seamlessly with MT4 and MT5 platforms.

Why Traders Love It

  • Clarity in Action: Session-specific colors make your charts easy to read and analyze.
  • Strategic Insights: Identify trends during key market overlaps like London-NYC.
  • User-Friendly: No complicated setups; just install and start trading smarter.

Perfect For:

  • Scalpers and day traders who trade during session overlaps.
  • Swing traders targeting high-liquidity zones.
  • Forex beginners looking to understand market timing better.



