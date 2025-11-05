Vondereich MTF Strenght

📈 Vondereich MTF Strength System – The Ultimate BBMA Dashboard for MT4

🔍 Overview

Stop wasting time scanning dozens of charts manually!
The Vondereich MTF Strength System is a professional dashboard designed for traders who follow the BBMA (Bollinger Bands & Moving Averages) methodology.

It automatically scans multiple pairs and timeframes, highlighting high-probability setups such as Re-entry, CSM, MHV, and Extreme. With a clean and responsive interface, you’ll instantly see market momentum and potential trade opportunities — all in one place.

🌟 Key Features

🔹 100% Pure BBMA Multi-Timeframe Core

  • Built entirely on pure BBMA logic, no extra indicators.

  • Analyze up to 10 customizable timeframes (you choose which ones to display to avoid a cluttered chart).

  • Choose any currency pairs supported by your broker.

  • Detects all classic BBMA setups: CSM, Re-entry, MHV, Extreme.

🔹 NEW! Blinking Alerts for “Very Strong / Very Weak”

  • When a pair’s overall status changes to Very Strong or Very Weak, its entire row blinks for 10 seconds.

  • Keeps your focus on the highest-probability market shifts instantly.

🔹 Intelligent Auto-Symbol Detection

  • Works seamlessly with any broker format, including suffixes like .pro, .ecn, .m.

  • Just attach it to a chart — no manual configuration needed.

🔹 Clear & Actionable Trade Dashboard

  • Strength Panel: See BBMA conditions (Buy, Sell, Neutral) across all chosen pairs & timeframes.

  • Recommendation Panel: Summarizes the dominant setup, overall strength (Very Strong, Strong, Weak, etc.), and includes trade suggestions with explicit timeframe, SL, and TP based on ATR for adaptive risk management.

🔹 Dynamic & Self-Adjusting UI

  • Panels automatically reposition when you resize the chart or run the Strategy Tester.

  • Optimized formatting ensures full display of SL/TP and lot size without truncation.

  • Always clean, stable, and professional looking.

🔹 Real-Time Push Notifications

  • Send instant alerts to your mobile for high-priority signals.

  • Trade confidently without being glued to your screen.

📘 How to Use the Vondereich MTF System

  1. Install the Indicator
    Drag the indicator from Navigator onto any chart.

  2. Customize Your Settings

    • Pairs & Timeframes: Select exactly which pairs and which timeframes you want to monitor.

    • BBMA Settings: Adjust Bollinger Bands & MA periods to match your strategy.

    • UI Settings: Personalize font sizes, colors, and panel layout.

  3. Understand the Panels

    • Strength Panel:

      • 🟢 Green = Bullish BBMA setup

      • 🔴 Red = Bearish BBMA setup

      • 🟣 Purple = Neutral/Reversal (Extreme / MHV)

    • Recommendation Panel:

      • Shows the strongest signals (blinking for “Very Strong / Very Weak”).

      • Includes timeframe, SL, and TP suggestions for structured risk management.

  4. Trade the Signals

    • Strong Buy/Sell: Ideal entries for trend continuation.

    • Potential Reversal: Extreme/MHV signals — wait for confirmation.

    • Use the suggested SL/TP as a solid baseline for risk control.

✅ Why Traders Love the Vondereich MTF System

  • Save Hours: Automates the entire BBMA multi-pair, multi-timeframe analysis.

  • 📊 100% Pure BBMA Logic: Built by a BBMA trader, for BBMA traders.

  • 🔔 Never Miss Key Moves: Blinking alerts highlight the strongest momentum instantly.

  • 🌍 Works on Any MT4 Broker: No symbol issues, plug-and-play ready.

  • 🎯 Clean, Professional & Stable: High-quality coding with ongoing updates and support.


