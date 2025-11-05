Vondereich MTF Strenght

🔍 Overview

📈 Vondereich MTF Strength System – The Ultimate BBMA Dashboard for MT4

Stop wasting time scanning dozens of charts manually!

The Vondereich MTF Strength System is a professional dashboard designed for traders who follow the BBMA (Bollinger Bands & Moving Averages) methodology.

It automatically scans multiple pairs and timeframes, highlighting high-probability setups such as Re-entry, CSM, MHV, and Extreme. With a clean and responsive interface, you’ll instantly see market momentum and potential trade opportunities — all in one place.

🌟 Key Features

🔹 100% Pure BBMA Multi-Timeframe Core

Built entirely on pure BBMA logic, no extra indicators.

Analyze up to 10 customizable timeframes (you choose which ones to display to avoid a cluttered chart).

Choose any currency pairs supported by your broker.

Detects all classic BBMA setups: CSM, Re-entry, MHV, Extreme.

🔹 NEW! Blinking Alerts for “Very Strong / Very Weak”

When a pair’s overall status changes to Very Strong or Very Weak, its entire row blinks for 10 seconds.

Keeps your focus on the highest-probability market shifts instantly.

🔹 Intelligent Auto-Symbol Detection

Works seamlessly with any broker format , including suffixes like .pro, .ecn, .m.

Just attach it to a chart — no manual configuration needed.

🔹 Clear & Actionable Trade Dashboard

Strength Panel: See BBMA conditions (Buy, Sell, Neutral) across all chosen pairs & timeframes.

Recommendation Panel: Summarizes the dominant setup, overall strength (Very Strong, Strong, Weak, etc.), and includes trade suggestions with explicit timeframe, SL, and TP based on ATR for adaptive risk management.

🔹 Dynamic & Self-Adjusting UI

Panels automatically reposition when you resize the chart or run the Strategy Tester.

Optimized formatting ensures full display of SL/TP and lot size without truncation.

Always clean, stable, and professional looking.

🔹 Real-Time Push Notifications

Send instant alerts to your mobile for high-priority signals.

Trade confidently without being glued to your screen.

📘 How to Use the Vondereich MTF System

Install the Indicator

Drag the indicator from Navigator onto any chart. Customize Your Settings Pairs & Timeframes: Select exactly which pairs and which timeframes you want to monitor.

BBMA Settings: Adjust Bollinger Bands & MA periods to match your strategy.

UI Settings: Personalize font sizes, colors, and panel layout. Understand the Panels Strength Panel: 🟢 Green = Bullish BBMA setup 🔴 Red = Bearish BBMA setup 🟣 Purple = Neutral/Reversal (Extreme / MHV)

Recommendation Panel: Shows the strongest signals (blinking for “Very Strong / Very Weak”). Includes timeframe, SL, and TP suggestions for structured risk management.

Trade the Signals Strong Buy/Sell: Ideal entries for trend continuation.

Potential Reversal: Extreme/MHV signals — wait for confirmation.

Use the suggested SL/TP as a solid baseline for risk control.

✅ Why Traders Love the Vondereich MTF System

⏱ Save Hours : Automates the entire BBMA multi-pair, multi-timeframe analysis.

📊 100% Pure BBMA Logic : Built by a BBMA trader, for BBMA traders.

🔔 Never Miss Key Moves : Blinking alerts highlight the strongest momentum instantly.

🌍 Works on Any MT4 Broker : No symbol issues, plug-and-play ready.

🎯 Clean, Professional & Stable: High-quality coding with ongoing updates and support.



