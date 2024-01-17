Perspect EA







This version of the EA focusses on indicating points of interest on the chart, features include :

Sessions (Asia/Gap/London/Gap/NewYork/Gap)

Previous Daily/Weekly/Monthly highs and lows

Previous Daily/Weekly/Monthly open and close price



Round numbers (Ruler)

Opening range

Initial balance

Multi time frame (Yearly view, monthly opening range)

Customizable chart templates for low light users

The indicator will assist in advanced technical analysis, providing the user with desired points of interest.