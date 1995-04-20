Dashboard Macd Stochastic Band

This is a comprehensive multi-timeframe, multi-indicator dashboard designed to simplify and enhance your trading experience. The dashboard provides real-time insights across multiple currency pairs and timeframes, helping traders quickly assess market conditions and make informed decisions. With a user-friendly interface, customizable settings, and a robust selection of indicators, this tool is an essential addition to any trader's arsenal.





Key Features:

Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Monitor key indicators across five different timeframes (M15, M30, H1, H4, D1) for a broad and deep market perspective.

Comprehensive Indicator Suite:

MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence): Identifies bullish and bearish trends by comparing the current and previous MACD values. Displays "P" for a positive/bullish trend and "D" for a negative/bearish trend.

Stochastic Oscillator : Tracks momentum and potential reversal points by comparing the stochastic main line to the signal line. Displays "P" when momentum is positive (bullish) and "D" when it is negative (bearish).

Bollinger Bands : Detects volatility and potential breakouts by analyzing the relationship between the closing prices and Bollinger Bands' upper and lower levels. Displays "P" when price crosses above the lower band or below the upper band (bullish), and "D" when it crosses below the upper band or above the lower band (bearish).

Customizable Display:

Display information for 28 currency pairs by default, or customize the list to fit your trading preferences.

Easily change font style, size, and header emphasis to suit your visual preferences.

Color-coded signals (Green for bullish, Red for bearish) for quick identification of market trends.

Real-Time Updates: The dashboard updates every minute, ensuring you have the most up-to-date information to guide your trading decisions.

User-Friendly Interface: Simple setup with clear labels and organized data, allowing you to focus on trading without getting lost in complex configurations.

Technical Specifications:

Compatibility: Works on MetaTrader 4 (MT4).

Indicators Used: MACD, Stochastic Oscillator, Bollinger Bands.

Customization: Modify timeframes, pairs, and visual settings via external input parameters.

Performance: Optimized for low resource consumption, ensuring minimal impact on your trading platform's performance.

Benefits:

Enhanced Decision-Making: Quickly analyze multiple indicators across various timeframes to confirm trade setups and avoid false signals.

Time-Saving: Consolidates key market data into one easy-to-read dashboard, reducing the need to switch between multiple charts and timeframes.

Improved Accuracy: Combines multiple indicators to provide a more comprehensive view of market conditions, helping you make more accurate trading decisions.

Ideal For:

Day Traders: Monitor short-term market movements across multiple currency pairs.

Swing Traders: Identify potential trade setups on higher timeframes.

Experienced Traders: Enhance your trading strategy with multi-timeframe analysis.

New Traders: Gain confidence by using a tool that simplifies market analysis.

This Multi-Timeframe Multi-Indicator Dashboard is your all-in-one solution for better, faster, and more informed trading decisions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, this tool will help you stay ahead of the market.