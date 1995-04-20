Dashboard Macd Stochastic Band

This is a comprehensive multi-timeframe, multi-indicator dashboard designed to simplify and enhance your trading experience. The dashboard provides real-time insights across multiple currency pairs and timeframes, helping traders quickly assess market conditions and make informed decisions. With a user-friendly interface, customizable settings, and a robust selection of indicators, this tool is an essential addition to any trader's arsenal.

Key Features:
Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Monitor key indicators across five different timeframes (M15, M30, H1, H4, D1) for a broad and deep market perspective.
Comprehensive Indicator Suite:
MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence): Identifies bullish and bearish trends by comparing the current and previous MACD values. Displays "P" for a positive/bullish trend and "D" for a negative/bearish trend.
Stochastic Oscillator: Tracks momentum and potential reversal points by comparing the stochastic main line to the signal line. Displays "P" when momentum is positive (bullish) and "D" when it is negative (bearish).
Bollinger Bands: Detects volatility and potential breakouts by analyzing the relationship between the closing prices and Bollinger Bands' upper and lower levels. Displays "P" when price crosses above the lower band or below the upper band (bullish), and "D" when it crosses below the upper band or above the lower band (bearish).
Customizable Display:
Display information for 28 currency pairs by default, or customize the list to fit your trading preferences.
Easily change font style, size, and header emphasis to suit your visual preferences.
Color-coded signals (Green for bullish, Red for bearish) for quick identification of market trends.
Real-Time Updates: The dashboard updates every minute, ensuring you have the most up-to-date information to guide your trading decisions.
User-Friendly Interface: Simple setup with clear labels and organized data, allowing you to focus on trading without getting lost in complex configurations.
Technical Specifications:
Compatibility: Works on MetaTrader 4 (MT4).
Indicators Used: MACD, Stochastic Oscillator, Bollinger Bands.
Customization: Modify timeframes, pairs, and visual settings via external input parameters.
Performance: Optimized for low resource consumption, ensuring minimal impact on your trading platform's performance.
Benefits:
Enhanced Decision-Making: Quickly analyze multiple indicators across various timeframes to confirm trade setups and avoid false signals.
Time-Saving: Consolidates key market data into one easy-to-read dashboard, reducing the need to switch between multiple charts and timeframes.
Improved Accuracy: Combines multiple indicators to provide a more comprehensive view of market conditions, helping you make more accurate trading decisions.
Ideal For:
Day Traders: Monitor short-term market movements across multiple currency pairs.
Swing Traders: Identify potential trade setups on higher timeframes.
Experienced Traders: Enhance your trading strategy with multi-timeframe analysis.
New Traders: Gain confidence by using a tool that simplifies market analysis.
This Multi-Timeframe Multi-Indicator Dashboard is your all-in-one solution for better, faster, and more informed trading decisions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, this tool will help you stay ahead of the market.
MACD 6 Colors MTF
Mohamed Moumni
5 (1)
Indicateurs
This script generates a MACD with 6 color-coded histogram bars based on the position (above or below zero) and direction (rising or falling) of the histogram. It provides multi-time frame support , allowing users to view the MACD from different time frames on a single chart. The indicator uses customizable settings for MACD periods, histogram width, and vertical scaling. This script could be useful for traders who want a visually enhanced MACD with clearer trend and momentum representation acro
FREE
MTF countdown and spread
Mohamed Moumni
Indicateurs
MTF (Multi-Timeframe) Countdown Timer indicator, designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). The indicator displays the remaining time for new candles across multiple timeframes, along with other essential trading information such as server time, local time, and the spread of custom currency pairs. Features: Multi-Timeframe Countdown : Displays the time remaining for the next candle in up to six configurable timeframes, such as M5, H1, or D1. Customizable Appearance : Background, border, and text colors ca
FREE
Rsi Ema Cross Dashboard
Mohamed Moumni
Indicateurs
Unlock the Power of Multi-Market Insights with Our Cutting-Edge Dashboard Indicator Are you tired of juggling multiple charts and indicators just to stay on top of the markets? Introducing the "RSI & EMA Cross Dashboard" - a revolutionary trading tool that consolidates critical signals across your favorite currency pairs and timeframes into a single, easy-to-read display. Meticulously coded by our team of seasoned developers, this indicator harnesses the power of RSI and EMA crossover analysi
