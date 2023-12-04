Orions Bands Suocera

(Only for forex) Check the strength of the base currency against other exchange rates

The price is in our favor with respect to the close of the previous candle

the OSMA





Max Risk in cash : maximum risk in base currency per trade

Compare with... : For Forex only. Compare the changes in the WhatchList or on the whole platform

Wait to close the candle : Generate the signal only at the close of the previous candle

PushNotify : Send signal also in your mobile configured device. Before Configure the device on MT4 in Options->Notifications

Draw medium open price : If you use a hedging strategy, this the medium open price of all orders.

The parameters are:

The indicator is like a mother-in-law, who talks often, talks a lot and often inappropriately.The indicator, in addition to giving us an entry signal on parameters which I will then list, monitors the trend of the hourly timeframe, OSMA to understand the entry direction, RSI to sense any overbought or oversold conditions from which to abstain, ATR for the volatility and ADX for the trend.Only the human judgment of these parameters, combined with the entry signal, make the indicator truly effective.It is recommended to use it at suitable times (9.30-11 15.30-17 20-22 GMT+2) on indices and the major Forex exchanges, on a 5-minute timeframe.The indicator relies on standard deviations on simple moving averages which historically constitute possible key levels to close the order in SL or TP.The opening rests exclusively on:For the rest, it is up to the trader, thanks to the other indications at the top left, to evaluate the goodness of the signal.Based on the risk profile per trade (in base currency), TP, SL and trade volume are suggested.