Reversal candlestick structure for MT4
- Göstergeler
- Minh Truong Pham
- Sürüm: 1.3
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
The Reversal Candlestick Structure indicator detects multiple candlestick patterns occurring when trends are most likely to experience a reversal in real-time. The reversal detection method includes various settings allowing users to adjust the reversal detection algorithm more precisely.
A dashboard showing the percentage of patterns detected as reversals is also included.
🔶 USAGE
Figure 1
Candlestick patterns are ubiquitous to technical analysts, allowing them to detect trend continuations, reversals, and indecision.
The proposed tool effectively detects reversals by using the confluence between candlestick patterns and a reversal detection method based on the stochastic oscillator, acting as a filter for the patterns. If a candlestick pattern occurs while conditions suggest a potential reversal then the pattern is highlighted.
Figure 2
The displayed candle coloring allows users to observe the reversal detection method, with colored candles indicating potential reversals.
Figure 3
Users wanting to detect longer-term reversals can use a higher "Trend Length" setting, this can however lead to an increased amount of displayed candlestick patterns.
Figure 4
To prevent false positives users also have control over a "Threshold" setting in a range between (0, 100), with values closer to 100 preventing candlesticks from being detected at the start of trends.
The "Warmup Length" serves a similar purpose, and aims to prevent sudden moves to be classified as reversals. Higher values of this setting will require trends to be established for a longer period of time for reversal conditions to be detected.
🔹Dashboard
To evaluate the role of individual candlestick patterns as potential reversal signals relative to the proposed reversal detection method, a dashboard displaying the percentage of candlestick patterns displayed (that occur when a potential reversal is detected) over the total amount detected.
Hovering on the dashboard cells of the "Reversal %" column allows displaying the total amount of patterns detected.
This tool detects 16 popular candlestick patterns, each listed in the sub-sections below.
🔹Bullish Patterns
- Hammer - A bullish reversal pattern that forms after a decline, characterized by a small body at the upper end of the trading range and a long lower shadow. The Hammer pattern appears at the bottom of a downtrend. It is identified by a small upper wick (or no upper wick) with a small body, and an elongated lower wick whose length is 2X greater than the candle body’s width.
- Inverted Hammer - A bullish reversal pattern that forms after a downtrend, featuring a small body at the lower end of the trading range and a long upper shadow. The Inverted Hammer pattern appears at the bottom of a downtrend. It is identified by a small lower wick (or no lower wick) with a small body, and an elongated upper wick whose length is 2X greater than the candle body’s width.
- Bullish Engulfing - A bullish reversal pattern where a small bearish candlestick is followed by a larger bullish candlestick that completely engulfs the previous candle. The Bullish Engulfing pattern appears at the bottom of a downtrend. It is a 2 bar pattern, identified by a large bullish candle body fully encapsulating (opening lower and closing higher) the previous small (bearish) candle body.
- Rising 3 - A bullish continuation pattern that consists of a long bullish candlestick followed by three smaller bearish candlesticks and then another long bullish candlestick.
- 3 White Soldiers - A bullish reversal pattern consisting of three consecutive long bullish candlesticks, each opening within the previous candle's body and closing higher.
- Morning Star - A bullish reversal pattern made up of three candlesticks: a long bearish candlestick, followed by a short candlestick, and then a long bullish candlestick.
- Bullish Harami - A bullish reversal pattern where a small bullish candlestick is completely within a previous larger bearish candlestick.
- Tweezer Bottom - A bullish reversal pattern identified by an initial bullish candle, followed by a bearish candle, both having equal lows.
🔹Bearish Patterns
- Hanging Man - A bearish reversal pattern that forms after an uptrend, characterized by a small body at the upper end of the trading range and a long lower shadow. The Hanging Man pattern appears at the top of an uptrend. It is identified by a small upper wick (or no upper wick) with a small body, and an elongated lower wick whose length is 2X greater than the candle body’s width.
- Shooting Star - A bearish reversal pattern that forms after an uptrend, featuring a small body at the lower end of the trading range and a long upper shadow. The Shooting Star pattern appears at the top of an uptrend. It is identified by a small lower wick (or no lower wick) with a small body, and an elongated upper wick whose length is 2X greater than the candle body’s width.
- Bearish Engulfing - A bearish reversal pattern where a small bullish candlestick is followed by a larger bearish candlestick that completely engulfs the previous candle. The Bearish Engulfing pattern appears at the top of a downtrend. It is a 2 bar pattern, identified by a large bearish candle body fully encapsulating (opening higher and closing lower) the previous small (bullish) candle body.
- Falling 3 - A bearish continuation pattern that consists of a long bearish candlestick followed by three smaller bullish candlesticks and then another long bearish candlestick.
- 3 Black Crows - A bearish reversal pattern consisting of three consecutive long bearish candlesticks, each opening within the previous candle's body and closing lower.
- Evening Star - A bearish reversal pattern made up of three candlesticks: a long bullish candlestick, followed by a short candlestick, and then a long bearish candlestick.
- Bearish Harami - A bearish reversal pattern where a small bearish candlestick is completely within a previous larger bullish candlestick.
- Tweezer Top - A bearish reversal pattern is identified by an initial bullish candle, followed by a bearish candle, both having equal highs."
🔶 SETTINGS
🔹Patterns
- Group including toggles for each of the supported candlestick patterns. Enabled toggles will allow detection of the associated candlestick pattern.
🔹Reversal Detection
- Trend Length: Determines the sensitivity of the reversal detection method to shorter-term variation, with higher values returning a detection method more sensitive to longer-term trends.
- Threshold: Determines how easy it is for the reversal detection method to consider a trend at an extreme point.
- Warmup Length: Warmup period in the reversal detection method, longer values will require a longer-term trend to detect potential reversals.
🔹Style
- Color Candles: Enable candle coloring on the user chart based on the reversal detection method.
- Use Gradient: Use a gradient as candle coloring.
- Label Size: Size of the labels displaying the detected candlesticks patterns.
🔹Dashboard
- Show Dashboard: Display the dashboard on the user chart when enabled.
- Location: Dashboard location on the user chart.
- Size: Size of the displayed dashboard.