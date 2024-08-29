Safe Hedge Robot MT4

 FULL AUTOMATED ROBOT : 

HEDGE ON TWO INDEX OR SHARERS :


For this, you can open a test account in the FTMO prop and send the account number along with the investor's password to the following WhatsApp number and receive the test version of the robot.

For get optimize SET file , send massage to me on WhatsApp 


Please consult me ​​before buying. I intend to make the necessary consultations regarding the initial capital and settings specific to the risk and the appropriate volume and optimal settings.  In case of any problem, I will help you remotely with anydesk software.

Because this robot performs hedging on TWO INDEX OR SHARERS at the Same Time, it is not possible to backtest.

 A special robot for the forex market whose strategy is to simultaneously open two positions on two indices with a high correlation coefficient.

 In this robot, according to the internal formula, it is checked in several time frames which one has grown less and which one has grown more between these two indicators.  We buy the index that lags behind and sell the index that has grown the most. 

 The internal settings of the robot are such that it is possible to increase the volume in times of divergence.

If this correlation weakens a bit or the movement distance of two indicators increases, according to the permission we give to the robot, the volume of the second layer will be taken according to the conditions.  It means a new BUY and SELL, which we call this second layer volume.  The robot closes all the positions in profit when the result is positive.  Of course, there is this feature in the robot to define that the last layers that are positive will be closed in order.

First of all, you should check these three things: 

1-Preparing an account.

 2-Preparing a virtual server(VPS).

 3-Checking the two indexes on which hedging is to be done in the broker or prop.

  INDEX OR SHARERS
XauEur   🆚    XauAud
Nasdaq  🆚  DowJones
   Brent   🆚     Wti

The performance of the pair of  XauEur🆚XauAud is better than the performance of the pair of  XauEur🆚XauUsd.

