Safe Hedge Robot MT4

 FULL AUTOMATED ROBOT : 

HEDGE ON TWO INDEX OR SHARERS :


For this, you can open a test account in the FTMO prop and send the account number along with the investor's password to the following WhatsApp number and receive the test version of the robot.

For get optimize SET file , send massage to me on WhatsApp 


😎 My Telegram channel:👉  https://t.me/Elasticsystem  😎


👉 Copy Trade - PAMM ACOUNT  👈

👉 FTMO 200K challenge live link. NOW. 👈

👉 FTMO 10K challenge link. PAST. 👈

👉 FTMO 100K challenge link. PAST. 👈

Please consult me ​​before buying. I intend to make the necessary consultations regarding the initial capital and settings specific to the risk and the appropriate volume and optimal settings.  In case of any problem, I will help you remotely with anydesk software.

👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇

 Contact Us : whatsAPP link

 

Because this robot performs hedging on TWO INDEX OR SHARERS at the Same Time, it is not possible to backtest.

 A special robot for the forex market whose strategy is to simultaneously open two positions on two indices with a high correlation coefficient.

 In this robot, according to the internal formula, it is checked in several time frames which one has grown less and which one has grown more between these two indicators.  We buy the index that lags behind and sell the index that has grown the most. 

 The internal settings of the robot are such that it is possible to increase the volume in times of divergence.

If this correlation weakens a bit or the movement distance of two indicators increases, according to the permission we give to the robot, the volume of the second layer will be taken according to the conditions.  It means a new BUY and SELL, which we call this second layer volume.  The robot closes all the positions in profit when the result is positive.  Of course, there is this feature in the robot to define that the last layers that are positive will be closed in order.

First of all, you should check these three things: 

1-Preparing an account.

 2-Preparing a virtual server(VPS).

 3-Checking the two indexes on which hedging is to be done in the broker or prop.

  INDEX OR SHARERS
XauEur   🆚    XauAud
Nasdaq  🆚  DowJones
   Brent   🆚     Wti

The performance of the pair of  XauEur🆚XauAud is better than the performance of the pair of  XauEur🆚XauUsd.

Contact me to get optimal settings .WhatsApp   link


QuantumGuard Pro Safe Trading with Risk Panel
Nan Wang
Утилиты
QuantumGuard Pro - Intelligent Quantum Risk Management Trading System Core Features Five independent fund management groups for smart risk diversification Triple protection mechanism: profit target + drawdown protection + global risk control Professional trading panel for one-stop trade execution 24/7 real-time risk monitoring and protection Automatic display of average price lines for each group One-click close single group orders for precise control Order group highlighting for clear status o
Ksm Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
Ksm: Умное Решение для Автоматизированной Торговли на Форексе Ksm – это инструмент для автоматизации торговли на Форексе, который применяет современные методы анализа временных данных для работы с множеством валютных пар и различных временных интервалов. Основные Возможности и Преимущества Мультивалютная поддержка : Ksm позволяет работать с множеством валютных пар, что помогает трейдерам адаптировать стратегии к разным рыночным условиям. Новые валютные пары можно легко добавить. Анализ временных
Aureus Quantum Surge
Ren Cheng Yao
5 (1)
Эксперты
Aureus Quantum Surge - H1 раскрывает потенциал автоматической торговли золотом Limited Time Offer: Special Offer: Current Price $799 (Limited Time)! Next price: $899 Сигнал реального счета: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2297864?source=Site + Профиль + Продавец Общий обзор Aureus Quantum Surge - H1 - это современный экспертный консультант, предназначенный для торговли XAUUSD (золотом) в течение периода H1. Он сочетает в себе множество технических индикаторов с надежными технологиями управл
TAT Capital Hedge
Ady Tataru
Эксперты
This is my second Expert Advisor, designed to generate steady monthly returns in the range of 2–3% , with a smooth equity curve and very low drawdown . It has been backtested over multiple years, with every tested year showing consistent profitability. The EA is intended for EURUSD on brokers offering very low spreads , ideally an ECN account , and is optimized for the H1 timeframe . The strategy behind this EA is based on a trading approach I have personally used for over six years in manual tr
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Forex Mentors Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
Ksm: Умное Решение для Автоматизированной Торговли на Форексе Ksm – это инструмент для автоматизации торговли на Форексе, который применяет современные методы анализа временных данных для работы с множеством валютных пар и различных временных интервалов. Основные Возможности и Преимущества Мультивалютная поддержка : Ksm позволяет работать с множеством валютных пар, что помогает трейдерам адаптировать стратегии к разным рыночным условиям. Новые валютные пары можно легко добавить. Анализ временных
Intelligent trend
Yang Pei Qin
Эксперты
1.Determine the trend size based on the chart cycle.   An uptrend near the highest price in a period of time.   A trend down near the lowest price in a period of time. 2.   short-term trends.   Oversold and long;   Overbought, short. 3. Unwind positions based on overbought and oversold and profit points. real-time signal： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1538661?source=Site+Signals+My EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range). The best performing symbol : E
Trade Insurance Expert Advisor Mt4
Jermaine Wedderburn
Утилиты
Ever took a trade and when you come back to the termainal to check on the status of the position, you realized the market has gone so far in the opposite direction or it has hit your stoploss. Well this system is here to help manage those moments price doesn't go in your desired direction. Consider this to be the insurance your account needs for your trading business. This tool manages manual trades and e.a. triggered trades. However be aware that some e.a.s are programmed to override other e.a.
GoldSuperbotV10
Afjal Hussain Swapan
Эксперты
This Adaptive Forex EA is a fully automatic, Highly Customizable Adaptive Trading EA that is Free to download. Although it may not provide the most immediate plug-and-play solution, its effectiveness and potential are hinged on fine-tuning and optimization. Most EA makes tall claims about their AI, adaptive, intelligent, learning algorithms, but often all are just marketing; there is nothing like that in the EA. However, this Adaptive Trading EA, despite not being AI per se, promises an intellig
Apex Gold Trend Matrix MT4
Ren Cheng Yao
5 (1)
Эксперты
Квантовая торговая система по золоту: Apex Gold Trend Matrix 19 лет анализа рынка, 6 лет алгоритмической отладки, 4 года реального тестирования От торговой интуиции к математической определенности.  Информация о продукте Live Signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2305042?source=Site+Profile+Seller https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2305035?source=Site+Profile+Seller https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2274718?source=Site+Profile+Seller https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2305039?source=Site+Profile
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Эксперты
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Эксперты
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper - Трендовый сигнальный скальпер Советник торгует по трендовой стратегии с использованием оригинального встроенного индикатора для открытия и закрытия ордеров. Доступны внешние настройки для ограничения входа в рынок по пятницам и понедельникам. Цель стратегии - максимально выгодно использовать текущий тренд. По результатам тестирования и работы на демо и реальных счетах, наилучшие результаты достигаются при использовании таймфрейма Н4 на паре GBP/USD Работает на МТ4 Build
MagicSignals EA
Ola Said Abd Elghafar
Эксперты
MagicSignals - полностью автоматический советник для торговли GBPUSD. Он использует интеллектуальные алгоритмы для открытия сделок. Также система содержит небольшой код мани-менеджмента и в отличие от других экспертов позволяет торговать фиксированным лотом. Благодаря использованию интеллектуальной системы мани-менеджмента в советнике, для открытия сделки вам нужно лишь указать значение риска, а система сделает все остальное. Если указать значение риска равное нулю, система будет открывать сделк
Trend Line GRID mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.62 (42)
Эксперты
Trend Line REVOLUTION EA отрабатывает первый ордер по сигналу индикатора и строит сетку если цена отклоняется.  Через определенное кол-во ордеров включается функция уменьшения просадки, при которой сокращаются самые убыточные ордера путем закрытия из встречным с прибылью. Советник так же сопровождает сделки открытые в мануальном режиме и разруливает их в плюс, позволяя трейдеру не беспокоиться за итоговый результат торгового дня. Рекомендуемый размер депозита от $100 на микро-счёт. В автоматичес
Tiger Security
Yang Wu
Эксперты
ATTENTION : The Tiger Security EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!  TigerSecurity EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerSecurity EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerSecurity EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is the key ,the Tige
Fatmaw Modifier
Chusnul Mubarok
Эксперты
This EA uses indicators to move the level line, the rules are if the price is below the level line then it is a buy signal, and if the price is above the level then a sell signal, trailing stop is to modify the stop loss, or to bring up a stop loss if previously sl = 0, this EA can accept manual orders via Android or home PC. if the condition is floating you can help this ea using manual orders which you think are good...
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Эксперты
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Super VIP EA1
Tran Cao Cho
Эксперты
Hello all investors. Most of you do not know how to trade in this financial market. As far as I know 95% of market participants will lose. Today I want to introduce to you an EA, it   operates on the principles of capital management and price balancing. EA trades multiple currency pairs at the same time to increase profits while reducing account risk. The EA works and gives orders 24/5 so you don't miss the opportunity.   If possible, use it for a better experience. See my expert account at the
SentimentEA
Sergii Onyshchenko
Эксперты
This is a rarely working EA.  I recommend this EA for institutional funds. I recommend it only for pair EURUSD. Working timeframe M1 . Orders 1-3 series per month - is optimal. Public monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/616195 Strategy EA sells when is expensive and buys when cheap. If % bulls in a moment  <x   EA is searching for buys. If % bulls in a moment  >y  EA is searching for sells. For opening EA orders, used Market Structure High (MSH) - Market Structure Low (MSL). Parameters
Anti Scalping Trader Pro ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Эксперты
Советник ANTI SCALPING TRADER PRO   — это продвинутая автоматическая торговая система, основанная на последних исследованиях ценового действия! Это советник, работающий по принципу «установил и забыл», который выполняет всю торговую работу за вас! Доступно 14 Set_files! Скачайте файлы настроек советника (EA Set_files) для тестирования и торговли: XAUUSD Set_file EURUSD Set_file NZDCAD Set_file CHFJPY Set_file CADJPY Set_file EURGBP Set_file GBPJPY Set_file GBPCAD Set_file CADCHF Set_file AUDCH
Midnight Queen
Kenji Ito
Эксперты
Midnight Queen MT4 — Королева тихой азиатской сессии Midnight Queen MT4 — это профессиональный ночной скальпер , торгующий во время тихой азиатской сессии . Он сочетает высокую точность входов , жёсткий контроль рисков и плавный рост прибыли — идеальный баланс, достойный “Королевы ночи”. Основные характеристики Пара: EURGBP (оптимизирована под таймфрейм M5) Время торговли: 21:00–07:00 (по времени брокера) Логика: входы по Bollinger Bands и RSI (возврат к среднему) Фильтры: новости, спред,
EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Эксперты
It is time to change the game !; the Expert Advisor (EA) that once dominated you has evolved into an EA Mastermind. There are EA-AutoRobot algorithms, EA-Panel Trading algorithms, and advanced AI Analysts available. It is time for you to become a self-taught expert. You can even compare eight Pair systems and their precise predictions. Here, you have the capability to perform three activities simultaneously. Become an Analyst, Trader, and Investor on five robot machines that can operate identic
BBMA Grid Combination
Kahfi Pangariduwan
5 (1)
Эксперты
BBMAGC   BBMAGC  is an automatic trading system with a work strategy obtained from famous BBMA indicator combine with advance grid system . This EA use dangerous trading systems like martingale and grid so please understand the risk before using this EA Time Frame: H1 Symbol: best result on EUR/USD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD VPS recommended 4/5 digit broker Min Deposit 1000$ Low spread always better Since you using Grid system, always trade using money that you are willing to lose. When you use an expert a
Ugenesys AI MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
5 (1)
Индикаторы
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
PipFinite EA Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.43 (28)
Эксперты
The Official Automated Version of the Powerful Indicator PipFinite Trend PRO EA Trend PRO trades the signal of PipFinite Trend PRO and manages the trade depending on the user's preference. The EA includes many customizable features that can further enhance the Trend PRO trading strategy. Features like Entry and Exit Filters, Higher Timeframe Filter, Stoploss, Takeprofit, Breakeven, Trailing Stop, News Filter and MORE! The Innovative Solution EA Trend PRO was created to make your trading more
VanquishGT
Vasile Verdes
Эксперты
VanquishGT – Pullback-Based Trading EA for XAU &  DAX, etc.. VanquishGT is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor developed for instruments like  XAU, DAX, etc. , designed to assist in identifying and responding to market pullbacks. It operates entirely within the platform, does not rely on external connections or files, and adapts its behavior using internal logic in response to price movement dynamics. Key Features: Pullback Recognition – Responds to price retracements by using built-in logic to hig
KumoJoy
Mick Prater
Эксперты
Overview Discover the power of automated scalping with KumoJoy , a smart Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4. KumoJoy blends the trusted Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator with dynamic scalp zones to capture fast price reversals in active forex markets. Designed for traders who want hassle-free trading, KumoJoy delivers high-probability trades with low costs and built-in risk controls. With KumoJoy, you’ll enjoy: Easy Setup : Simple settings for beginners and pros alike. Live Insights : Chart labels
Sharp Price Movements EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
The Expert Advisor works on sharp price movements; it can apply open position locking and pyramiding. Virtual stops are used (take profit, trailing stop), to limit losses, order locking and stop loss are used in% of balance. At the same time, several dozens of orders can be opened and the advisor will need free funds to exit the locks and close all positions for total profit, this should be taken into account when choosing the number of instruments for trading. The work of the adviser does not
Hyper
Aleksandr Valutsa
Эксперты
Hyper   — это автоматизированный торговый советник, основанный на фундаментальном принципе технического анализа: уровнях поддержки и сопротивления. Система предназначена для работы на рынке Форекс и использует математически точные алгоритмы для определения оптимальных точек входа и выхода из сделок. Мониторинг Все сигналы находятся под управлением наших советников, детали раскрываются только действующим клиентам - после покупки/аренды любого продукта. https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/robotstroi/sel
You CDI
Evgeny Vlasov
Эксперты
You CDI (You Can Do It) Порядок работы Советник работает на любом таймфрейме на любых валютных парах. При работе советника анализируется состояние рынка , при возникновении необходимых условий происходит открытие рыночного ордера. Советник имеет блок TrailingStop , позволяющий перемещать StopLoss за движением цены. Основным отличием этого блока от стандартного является его не линейность. То есть чем ближе цена будет к TakeProfit, тем ближе к цене будет StopLoss. Это позволяет достигать максим
