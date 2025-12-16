MultiTimeframe Candle Close time

Candle Close Timer – Essential Forex Indicator for Precise Trading

The Candle Close Timer is a powerful and easy-to-use MetaTrader indicator designed for Forex traders who want to track candle closing times across multiple timeframes. This tool helps you make accurate trading decisions, improve entry and exit timing, and optimize your trading strategy.

Key Features:

  • Real-time countdown to candle close for all major timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1.

  • Visual alerts: candle timer color changes during the last 5 seconds for precise action.

  • Customizable font size and colors for better visibility on your charts.

  • Automatic updates every second to ensure real-time accuracy.

  • Clean and user-friendly design that does not clutter your chart.

Benefits for Forex Traders:

  • Improve scalping and short-term trading strategies.

  • Enhance technical analysis of candlestick patterns.

  • Reduce mistakes caused by unexpected candle closures.

  • Manage risk more effectively with precise candle timing.

  • Ideal for both beginner and professional traders who want full control over candle close timing.

The Candle Close Timer is a must-have Forex trading tool that helps traders maximize profits by timing entries and exits accurately. Its simple installation and real-time functionality make it the perfect companion for MT4 and MT5 platforms.

Optimize your Forex trading strategy today with Candle Close Timer – never miss a candle close again!


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Sweeper PRO Advanced Candle Sweep Detector MT4
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Göstergeler
Sweeper PRO – Advanced Candle Sweep Detector (3-in-1) For any questions, technical issues, or support requests, feel free to contact us through any of the following channels: WhatsApp Support: Contact1 Contact2 Email: Money.transporter@gmail.com Overview Sweeper PRO is a powerful and fully customizable indicator designed to detect three unique types of candle sweeps — smart entry and reversal patterns commonly used by professional price action traders. It automatically identifies po
Fast Position Copier Sender Tool
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Yardımcı programlar
Fast Position Copier -  Reciver Tool This is Fast and Simple position copier from MT4-----> MT4. Copying positions requires two bots : Master/Slave. Master ( Sender Position ) Slave ( Reciver Position) This is a Master version (Sender) and you need to download a Slave version from HERE . This tool is suitable for using to copy positions and manage them from a MetaTrader on one or more MetaTraders located on a server or computer. MetaTraders must be installed side by side.
FREE
Fast Position Copier Reciver Tool
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Yardımcı programlar
Fast Position Copier -  Reciver Tool This is Fast and Simple position copier from MT4-----> MT4. Copying positions requires two bots : Master/Slave. Master ( Sender Position ) Slave ( Reciver Position) This is a Slave version (reciver) and you need to download a Master version from HERE . This tool is suitable for using to copy positions and manage them from a MetaTrader on one or more MetaTraders located on a server or computer. MetaTraders must be installed side by side.
Alert Everything ToolBox divergence Moving Cross
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Göstergeler
NEXT PRICE 99$ Alert Everything ToolBox divergence And Moving Cross:  Buy "ALERT EVERYTHING" at 99$ and receive 1 EA for free (* for ONE trade accounts) THIS EA IS GIFT :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/63710 1. 4 Moving Average Cross Alert. 2. MACD divergence Alert 3. Indicators Alerting( ICHIMUKO /RSI/CCI/MACD/STOCH) 4. Pattern Alert 5. Draw Daily Support / Resistance 6. Display Some information on chart. If you need   help   : My WhatsUp Number: +989020473963 : if you want to conta
Safe Hedge Robot MT4
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Yardımcı programlar
FULL AUTOMATED ROBOT :  HEDGE ON TWO INDEX OR SHARERS : For this, you can open a test account in the FTMO prop and send the account number along with the investor's password to the following WhatsApp number and receive the test version of the robot. For get optimize SET file , send massage to me on WhatsApp  My Telegram channel:    https://t.me/Elasticsystem     Copy Trade - PAMM ACOUNT       FTMO  200K challenge live link. NOW.   FTMO  10K challenge link. PAST.
US Market Breakout Robot MT4
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Yardımcı programlar
NY Open Breakout EA is a fully automated trading robot specifically designed to capture strong breakouts during the New York trading session, focusing on major forex pairs and indices correlated with the US Dollar. Key Features: Automatically defines the trading zone based on customizable time settings. Opens trades when the price breaks above or below the identified zone. Smart built-in risk management with automatic stop loss and take profit settings. Advanced Martingale loop system to rec
Orders assistant tools
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Yardımcı programlar
Breakout Strategy: Full Automated and Semi-Automated Trading Robot Starting with you, continuing with the robot. "After purchasing the bot, message me on WhatsApp or email, and you'll receive a powerful and highly useful indicator—perfect for trading the New York session—as a free gift!" Contact: WhatsApp How the Semi-Automated Robot Works Test is free :  https://t.me/ForexAssistant The robot provides flexibility by allowing the user to define a specific area for price monitoring. Here's how
US Market Breakout Robot
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Yardımcı programlar
NY Open Breakout EA is a fully automated trading robot specifically designed to capture strong breakouts during the New York trading session, focusing on major forex pairs and indices correlated with the US Dollar. Key Features: Automatically defines the trading zone based on customizable time settings. Opens trades when the price breaks above or below the identified zone. Smart built-in risk management with automatic stop loss and take profit settings. Advanced Martingale loop system to reco
Sweeper PRO Advanced Candle Sweep Detector MT5
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Göstergeler
Sweeper PRO – Advanced Candle Sweep Detector (3-in-1)   WhatsApp Support: Contact1 Contact2   Email: Money.transporter@gmail.com Overview Sweeper PRO is a powerful and fully customizable indicator designed to detect three unique types of candle sweeps — smart entry and reversal patterns commonly used by professional price action traders. It automatically identifies potential fakeouts, liquidity grabs, and continuation signals , helping you anticipate market reversals and confirm st
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt