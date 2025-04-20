The Chart Pattern Master EA is a sophisticated expert that allows you to trade all of the common chart patterns. It automatically identifies the chart patterns for you and even displays them on the chart. Use it as an indicator or as an automated trading expert. All pattern breakouts will be traded automatically for you.

Recommendations:

Trend Timeframe - 1H

Breakout Timeframe - Any

Symbol - Any

TP and SL - false

MIn Balance - $250

The EA identifies the following patterns:

Bullish Double Bottom

Bullish Expanding Triangle

Bullish Falling Village

Bullish Falling Wedge

Bullish Flag Pattern

Bullish Inverted Head and Shoulders

Bullish Pennant Pattern

Descending Triangle

Bullish Triple Bottom

Bearish double top

Bearish Expanding Triangle

Bearish Flag Pattern

Bearish head shoulders

Bearish Pennant Pattern

Bearish Rising Village

Bearish Rising Wedge

Order Management

- A smart trail stop feature.

- A virtual Break-Even that prevents trade from closing in loss.

- No limit / stop orders are used, all trades are spontaneously opened.

- Supports TP and SL.

- Supports auto lot.





Additional Features

- An information display panel.

SPECIAL TRADE BUTTONS

# RESET - Total PNL and Lot size will be reset and current balance taken as initial balance.





INPUTS - all inputs are self explanatory and the recommended values are the default values but feel free to make some tweaks



