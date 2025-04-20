Chart Pattern Master

The Chart Pattern Master EA is a sophisticated expert that allows you to trade all of the common chart patterns. It automatically identifies the chart patterns for you and even displays them on the chart. Use it as an indicator or as an automated trading expert. All pattern breakouts will be traded automatically for you.

Recommendations:

  • Trend Timeframe - 1H
  • Breakout Timeframe - Any
  • Symbol - Any
  • TP and SL - false
  • MIn Balance - $250
NOTE: Increase "Pattern Number of Bars" to scan over longer periods - will help if EA takes too long to identify patterns.

The EA identifies the following patterns:

  • Bullish Double Bottom
  • Bullish Expanding Triangle
  • Bullish Falling Village
  • Bullish Falling Wedge
  • Bullish Flag Pattern
  • Bullish Inverted Head and Shoulders
  • Bullish Pennant Pattern
  • Descending Triangle
  • Bullish Triple Bottom
  • Bearish double top
  • Bearish Expanding Triangle
  • Bearish Flag Pattern
  • Bearish head shoulders
  • Bearish Pennant Pattern
  • Bearish Rising Village
  • Bearish Rising Wedge

Order Management

- A smart trail stop feature.

- A virtual Break-Even that prevents trade from closing in loss.

- No limit / stop orders are used, all trades are spontaneously opened.

- Supports TP and SL.

- Supports auto lot.


Additional Features

- An information display panel.

SPECIAL TRADE BUTTONS

# RESET - Total PNL and Lot size will be reset and current balance taken as initial balance. 


INPUTS - all inputs are self explanatory and the recommended values are the default values but feel free to make some tweaks


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Boom Crash Master
Lefika Raphel Sebatane
3 (1)
Göstergeler
Introducing the BOOM CRASH MASTER Indicator: Unleash the Power of Precision Trading! Step into the world of unparalleled trading with the BOOM CRASH Master Indicator, exclusively designed for the Boom and Crash indices offered by Deriv broker. This cutting-edge tool is your gateway to mastering the art of spike detection and anti-spike entries, ensuring you stay ahead of the market’s every move. Recommendations: Symbols: Any Boom or Crash Index Timeframe: 1 minute / 5 minutes Stop Loss: Recent
Volatility Trade Master
Lefika Raphel Sebatane
Uzman Danışmanlar
Volatility Trade Master (EA) – The Ultimate Trading Solution for Volatile Markets Unlock the power of volatility with the Volatility Trade Master Expert Advisor (EA) , an advanced trading tool designed to expertly navigate the fast-paced, unpredictable markets of the Volatility Indices on Deriv Broker . Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, this EA is the perfect companion for maximizing opportunities in high-volatility environments. The EA uses a strategy that has been in the m
Quasimodo Trade Master
Lefika Raphel Sebatane
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quasimodo Trade Master EA: Unlock the Power of the Quasimodo Chart Pattern The Quasimodo Chart Pattern is a hidden gem in the world of trading. Also known as a Change of Character (ChoCh) or QML , this pattern has earned its reputation as one of the most reliable and accurate setups you can find. If you’re an ICT or SMC trader, you’re likely already familiar with its potential. But here’s the catch: spotting the Quasimodo pattern manually can be time-consuming and mentally draining. That’s wher
Ultimate Range Master
Lefika Raphel Sebatane
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ultimate Range Master EA: The Ultimate 4-in-1 Range Trading Solution Overview The Ultimate Range Master EA is a cutting-edge expert advisor designed for traders who thrive in range-bound markets. Offering four distinct and powerful range trading strategies, this all-in-one EA provides unparalleled flexibility, precision, and automation to suit your trading style. Key Features Time Range Strategy Define the start and end times for a market range, and let the EA take control. Trades breakout oppo
DeepTrader
Lefika Raphel Sebatane
Uzman Danışmanlar
DeepTrader EA DeepTrader EA is a sophisticated and versatile Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, crafted to deliver consistent trading performance across volatile markets. Optimized for BTCUSD (Bitcoin) and XAUUSD (Gold), this EA is ideal for traders seeking to capitalize on dynamic price movements in cryptocurrencies and precious metals. With a focus on precision, risk management, and adaptability, DeepTrader EA empowers both novice and experienced traders to enhance their trading strate
