Environment State Info Print MT4

The Environment State Info Print is a script to display the constants that describe the current runtime environment of a MQL4 program. 

General Description 

The constants are divided into four groups in the Environment State section of the MQL4 documentation and each group is divided into enumerations/subgroups (with designationsMarket Info”, “Integer”, “Double” or “String”). The script displays constants in two ways: a single constant or all group constants. The constants are obtained by selecting the proper value in the Print Mode input parameter. The displaying of a single constant also requires the intended constant’s selection in the input parameter whose subgroup name matches the one selected in the Print Mode. 

Note: The constants are displayed in the Experts tab of the Terminal window. 

Input Parameters 

  • Print Mode: Group constants print mode. 
  • Market Info: “Market Info” subgroup constant to be displayed (only available in the Symbol Properties group). 
  • Integer: “Integer” subgroup constant to be displayed. 
  • Double: “Double” subgroup constant to be displayed. 
  • String:String” subgroup constant to be displayed. 

Print Mode assumes the following values: 

  • Market Info:Market Info” subgroup constant displaying (only available in the Symbol Properties group). 
  • Integer: “Integer” subgroup constant displaying. 
  • Double:Double” subgroup constant displaying. 
  • String:String” subgroup constant displaying. 
  • Every: All group constants displaying. 
  • None: Without group constants displaying. 

Conclusion 

The Environment State Info Print is a helpful and efficient tool regarding the displaying of the Environment State constants, enabling a simple and intuitive selection of the constants to display.


