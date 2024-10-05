Scientific Calculator MT4

The Scientific Calculator is a script designed to compute science, engineering and mathematics expressions. 

General Description 

The expression to calculate must obey syntax rules and precedence order, being constituted by the following elements: 

  • Integer and real numbers. 
  • Mathematical operators for addition (+), subtraction (-), multiplication (*), division (/) and exponentiation (^). 
  • Mathematical and trigonometric functions. 
  • Curved parentheses (()) to define the precedence and contain the function’s argument(s). 
  • Full stop (.) as decimal point and comma (,) as function’s arguments separator. 

The mathematical/trigonometric functions are used by writing the respective name after “Math” and one or two arguments inside parentheses, separated by a comma in this last case. For instance, “MathLog10()” and “MathPow()” would be “Log10(argument)” and “Pow(argument1,argument2)”, respectively. List of names that correspond to the available functions: 

Abs, Arccos, Arcsin, Arctan, Ceil, Cos, Exp, Floor, Log, Log10, Max, Min, Mod, Pow, Rand, Round, Sin, Sqrt, Tan. 

Note: “MathRand()” is only executed with “GetTickCount()” as the argument of “MathSrand()”, it’s used without anything inside parentheses – simply writing “Rand()”. 

Additionally, the expression has the following properties: 

  • The scientific, engineering and E notations are allowed. 
  • The mathematical constants “Pi” and “e” are available (simply writing the respective letter(s)). 
  • The multiplication needs to be explicitly indicated (through the respective symbol). 
  • The system is case-insensitive. 
  • The space ( ) is allowed and doesn’t affect the expression’s calculation. 
  • The input expression is limited to 255 characters. 

Examples of a number representation using various notations: “0.0000325” (decimal), “3.25*10^-5” (scientific), “32.5*10^-6” (engineering) and “32.5E-6” (E). 

Note: The meaning/function of the symbol “e” depends on the context it’s placed, for instance, “1e+1=10” (as E notation) and “1*e+1=3.718...” (as constant). 

IMPORTANT! The script doesn’t verify if the input expression fulfils all the requirements, namely if it obeys syntax/standard rules, hence, any infringement of these leads to an unreliable result. 

Input Parameters 

  • Display Mode: Expression’s result’s display mode, enable selecting the Alert, Comment or Print function, which presents the information in a pop-up window, in the chart window (to which the script attaches) or in the Experts tab of the Terminal window, respectively. 
  • Math Expression: Science, engineering and mathematics expression to be calculated. 

Conclusion 

The Scientific Calculator is a helpful and efficient tool regarding the expressions calculation of science, engineering and mathematics, enabling a simple and intuitive setting of the expressions to compute.


