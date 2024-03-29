Trendline indicator white

This indicator is a simple trend line indicator.





The upper trend line is the highest price of 60 past candlesticks, the highest price of 30 past candlesticks,





The bottom line is the trend line that connects the lowest price of 60 past candlesticks and the lowest price of 30 past candlesticks.





*The color of the trend line is white.





■Notes





This indicator is created with the above configuration, so if the highest and lowest prices of the past 60 candlesticks and 30 candlesticks are the same,





Please note that trend lines are not drawn.













It is a common indicator with a simple configuration, but if you are okay with it, please use it.





Have a good trade! !