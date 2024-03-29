Trendline indicator white

This indicator is a simple trend line indicator.

The upper trend line is the highest price of 60 past candlesticks, the highest price of 30 past candlesticks,

The bottom line is the trend line that connects the lowest price of 60 past candlesticks and the lowest price of 30 past candlesticks.

*The color of the trend line is white.

■Notes

This indicator is created with the above configuration, so if the highest and lowest prices of the past 60 candlesticks and 30 candlesticks are the same,

Please note that trend lines are not drawn.



It is a common indicator with a simple configuration, but if you are okay with it, please use it.

Have a good trade! !
Sivira system
Akihiro Inoue
Experts
The basic trading rules focus on the divergence with Bollinger Bands and Envelopes, and the length of the candlestick wicks. For USD/JPY and cross yen pairs, a trailing stop is incorporated, allowing for significant profits during strong rebounds, and steadily collecting a few pips of profit during weak rebounds. It should be noted that the effectiveness of this method does not apply to currencies and timeframes other than USD/JPY and cross yen pairs on the 5-minute chart. The stop loss is set a
lightswitchx
258
lightswitchx 2024.06.07 18:11 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Rispondi alla recensione