Brown Eagle

BROWN EAGLE is ready to use, you don't have to change any parameters because it is already optimized in the best way.
  • Currency pair: NZDCAD.
  • Timeframe: M15.
  • Minimum account balance: 500$.
  • Broker: It's preferable to use an ECN account.
  • Type of System: Trend-Following.
  • ----------Settings---------
  • Lot Sizing: Lot Sizing method (Fixed Lot or Based on Balance).

  • Fixed lot  : Set manually the open lot size.
  • Based on Balance (LotSize/Balance Step): Automatic balance lot sizing based on balance.

  • Lot: Opening size for fixed lot sizing.
  • Lot Size / Balance:  Opening a predefined lot size every X balance.
  • Close All Trades on DD Max / Stop Equity DD % Level: Limit on max Drawdown.
  • Show Panel/Show Profit: Show extra information on Chart.


FINANCIAL FREEDOM

We are professional team that has more than 12 years of experience in algorithmic trading.


CHECK PERFORMANCE

MQL5: Financial Freedom Signals





Disclaimer: This is not financial advice. Please do your own analysis and testing. Forex is a high risk activity where you can lose all your money.


