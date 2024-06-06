Brown Eagle

BROWN EAGLE is ready to use, you don't have to change any parameters because it is already optimized in the best way.
  • Currency pair: NZDCAD.
  • Timeframe: M15.
  • Minimum account balance: 500$.
  • Broker: It's preferable to use an ECN account.
  • Type of System: Trend-Following.
  • ----------Settings---------
  • Lot Sizing: Lot Sizing method (Fixed Lot or Based on Balance).

  • Fixed lot  : Set manually the open lot size.
  • Based on Balance (LotSize/Balance Step): Automatic balance lot sizing based on balance.

  • Lot: Opening size for fixed lot sizing.
  • Lot Size / Balance:  Opening a predefined lot size every X balance.
  • Close All Trades on DD Max / Stop Equity DD % Level: Limit on max Drawdown.
  • Show Panel/Show Profit: Show extra information on Chart.


FINANCIAL FREEDOM

We are professional team that has more than 12 years of experience in algorithmic trading.


CHECK PERFORMANCE

MQL5: Financial Freedom Signals





Disclaimer: This is not financial advice. Please do your own analysis and testing. Forex is a high risk activity where you can lose all your money.


Produits recommandés
Dark Eagle
Gianluca Guarino
Experts
DARK EAGLE is ready to use, you don't have to change any parameters because it is already optimized in the best way. Currency pair : NZDCAD . Timeframe:   M15. Minimum account balance:  500$. Broker: It's preferable to use an ECN account. Type of System: Trend-Following. ----------Settings--------- Lot Sizing: Lot Sizing method ( Fixed Lot or Based on Balance ) . Fixed lot  : Set manually the open lot size. Based on Balance (LotSize/Balance Step):  Automatic balance lot sizing based on balance.
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Zigzag Hedging EA
Samir Arman
Experts
he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Bro
MyVolume Profile Scalper
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
Avant d'acheter, veuillez faire un test par test avant en utilisant un compte démo   MyVolume Profile FV (version GRATUITE)   pendant plusieurs mois.   apprenez-le et trouvez la meilleure configuration pour rencontrer le vôtre. MyVolume Profile Scalper EA est un programme avancé   et     automatisé conçu pour utiliser le profil de volume qui   prend   le volume total négocié à un niveau de prix spécifique pendant la période de temps spécifiée et divise le volume total en volume ascendant (les t
Accuwiser
Arash Nikniazi
Experts
Accuwiser Expert Advisor We have developed a strategy for GOLD which is now available for everyone through Accuwiser Expert advisor. Tight money management and risk management have been applied to this expert. The way we handle losing trades is unique and 3 different methods are applied if any trade goes in loss. Furthermore Entering a trade is time-based and differs in various modes we recommend. Different risk levels which have been provided have no interaction with higher lot size. Only dif
Trend break
Yan Jian Luo
Experts
Note that the default parameters are for the gold variety! Trade logic: Confirm the trend direction, place an order to open a position, and aim for high returns with minimal risk! Please trade on a low-cost, low-spread platform. Before trading with real money, conduct a backtest and use a demo account. Please do not trade directly with real funds and identify suitable trading instruments through testing. Suggested variety of gold usdjpy gbpjpy gbpusd
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
Trade Zone Unlimited
Chathusanka Yamasinghe
Experts
The EA strategy is based on  Zone Recovery , with simple inputs. - This EA is only using pending orders to execute the trades. - Using trailing stop and take profit levels to secure the profits. When you back testing the EA most of the time it might end up in losses. This happens because we must active the EA on London and New York time. Other trading sessions will make you lose. So keep manually filter the time. Update will available soon for the time filtering option.   Features The advantage
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
Experts
GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
Reef Scalper
Charles Crete
Experts
Reef Scalper   est un EA de scalping agressif. Il utilise principalement les bandes de Bollinger et l'indicateur Parabolic SAR , qui détecte rapidement les petits changements de tendance sur des périodes courtes. Le robot place des ordres en attente pour réagir rapidement lors de la prise de bénéfices. Sa méthode de recouvrement repose sur une grille avec martingale en option , et peut ouvrir jusqu’à 15 positions en recouvrement avec multiplicateur de lots. Avec compteur de ticks , le bot n’est
Trends EA Only one order at a time
Bo Xu
Experts
趋势EA“缔造者”4.1.8版本最新产品，联系方式qq398867673 ，微信15940404448，（qq不经常登录，电话微信均可）都是实名认证的。国内按授权开户数量限制、授权交易仓位限制、授权使用时间限制为参考依据定价，不管您是大资金还是小资金都有相应的权限价格。黄金缔造者经过多次更新现在的交易获利能力有目共睹如图。 购买须知： 1.提供所想要授权账号，用于写入EA授权； 2.报备账户资金额度以及所想使用的时间（半年起），用于写入EA授权； 3.添加微信，有一个简单的培训； 4.本产品只适合XAUUSD的交易； 5.产品为趋势类EA，所以震荡行情会小亏，属于正常，趋势行情大赚。 （注：交易一定是有亏有赚，主要看盈亏比例，我们不会说“放心用单单都赢利”这种骗人的话）。 虽然在官网售卖，但我们有修改权限的权力，有人不相信可以联系我们，先给你写一个简单的EA都是可以的，也可以你购买产品后，额外为你写一个你自己的策略EA，算是赠送。定价高低自有意义，我们只会给最好的产品，定最合适的价格。本产品为mt4使用 EA介绍： 1.EA没有任何参数，所有的算法我们全部封存在EA里了，使用简单；
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Gold Bullion
Armin Heshmat
Experts
Gold Bullion EA   is   VIP ,   It    was developed by   ENZOFXEA   team in Germany with experienced traders with   more than 15 years   of trading experience.The indicators used in expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in the market and are completely derived from strategy. All Trade Have StopLoss Always Behind Order An expert based on    (GOLD , XAUUSD   ) This Expert  is Day Trader and  Breakout strategy NOTE Default EA setting is correct    Time Frame :  Daily  D1 first depo
Quantum Gold Bot
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Quantum Gold Bot MT4 is a high-frequency trading robot (advisor) for the gold market (XAUUSD), working on the scalping principle. It is designed to instantly capture and use price impulses - sharp price movements in short periods of time. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Introducing the Quantum Gold Bot robot, your indispensable assistant in the complex world of XAUUSD trading. Quantum Gold Bot is a forex robot designed with high a
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Combo All In One MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Combo All In One is an EA combo 10 strategies , The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Normally you will have to pay 10x fee to buy 10 EAs with different strategies. But with ALL IN ONE, you only need to pay 1 time to own an EA that includes 10 different strategies. This is a cost-effective solution and combines effective methods. Timeframe M15, Minimum deposit $1,000, Leverage 1:500. STRATEGY1: MOVING AVERAGE STRATEGY2: RSI STRATEGY3: MACD STRATEGY4: BOLLINGER BANDS STRA
Karman
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
Karman is a fully automated trading advisor working on a М30 timeframe. The settings of the advisor are based on the safe trading, the essence of which is to close the transaction, while achieving a positive profitability dynamism of several points, which allows the user to reduce the costs of opening losing trades. The Expert Advisor is multi-functional and does not require a specific type of account for the normal operation of all functions embedded in it. The advisor’s manual involves encapsu
ET9 for MT4
Hui Qiu
5 (3)
Experts
ET9 New on the Market, Launch promo! Only a few copies left at: $699 Next price: $799 Final price: $1599 The Best  Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes！ ET9  for MT4 Updated 4.80 !!   Important update: Merge Dragon Ball's H4 breakout strategy, Optimize parameters,     Add MaxStopLoss and MaxTakeProfit parameters Include Free  ET1 for MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113219 Dragon Ball MT4 Updated v1.80 !!  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116521 Descriptions ET9 for
Team Trading Usdjpy
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Benj hybrid EA mararm
Benjamin Allip
Experts
BENJ HYBRID EA (Martingale Arm) Your Professional Trading Cockpit: Mapped ATR • Dual-Limit Logic • Daily P&L Guard Important notice: After purchase, please contact via Telegram @CryptomanPh for installation guide and setting, and updated version (for lifetime purchase only). Why Traders Choose BENJ HYBRID EA BENJ HYBRID EA is more than a simple trading robot—it’s a complete execution, analytics, and risk management system . Built for serious traders, this EA blends institutional-grade autom
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Gold SWmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
Experts
Gold SWmax EA - est l'un des meilleurs Expert Advisor pour Meta Trader 4. L'algorithme unique du conseiller analyse le mouvement du prix de l'actif, en tenant compte des facteurs d'analyse technique et mathématique, détermine les points d'entrée et de sortie rentables et utilise une gestion avancée de l'argent et un multiplicateur de lot.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + Set
Gold SDmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
Experts
Gold SDmax EA   - est l'un des meilleurs Expert Advisor pour Meta Trader 4. L'algorithme unique du conseiller analyse le mouvement du prix de l'actif, en tenant compte des facteurs d'analyse technique et mathématique, détermine les points d'entrée et de sortie rentables et utilise une gestion avancée de l'argent et un multiplicateur de lot.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + S
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Experts
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Forex Mentors Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Alliance
Elena Lukanina
Experts
The Expert trades with limited StopLoss and TakeProfit, tracking price levels by several indicators. Then he opens positions and monitors them until they are closed with a profit or, if possible, with a small loss. Does not use martingale strategies, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. It is possible to use a dynamic lot to increase the volume of positions with successful trading. TRADING PAIRS: I recommend currency pairs: CHFJPY, EURCHF, USDCHF, EURGBP, AUDCAD, AUDNZD. For proper
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
Experts
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.55 (11)
Experts
Aura Neuron est un Expert Advisor distinctif qui poursuit la série de systèmes de trading Aura. En s'appuyant sur des réseaux neuronaux avancés et des stratégies de trading classiques de pointe, Aura Neuron offre une approche innovante avec d'excellentes performances potentielles. Entièrement automatisé, cet Expert Advisor est conçu pour négocier des paires de devises telles XAUUSD (GOLD). Il a démontré une stabilité constante sur ces paires de 1999 à 2023. Le système évite les techniques de ges
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️ Déjà propriétaire du  Boring Pips EA  ? Vous êtes éligible à une  réduction supplémentaire de 30 %  ! Contactez-nous pour en savoir plus : Comment réclamer votre remise (rebate) Le second mandat de Trump a ravivé une vague de politiques commerciales agressives, commençant par le retour de tarifs douaniers massifs qui secouent les marchés mondiaux. Les tensions au Moyen-Orient se sont intensifiées — plus récemment entre Israël et l’Iran — ce qui pourrait influencer la hausse des pri
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Experts
Trillion Pips GridX EA — Advanced Grid & Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA by Trillion Pips is a professional-grade, fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to harness the power of grid, martingale, and hedging strategies under intelligent risk control. It dynamically manages positions to capitalize on both trending and ranging markets while optimizing capital deployment and drawdown recovery. Core Features Advanced Grid Strategy – Automatically opens and ma
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgé par la perte. Perfectionné dans la douleur. Développé avec détermination. ️ STRUCTURE. PAS DE SPÉCULATION. Three Little Birds EA n'est pas un simple robot de trading. C'est un moteur forgé au combat, conçu au fil d'années d'échecs réels, et conçu pour une seule mission :   protéger, récupérer et accroître vos capitaux propres, même lorsque le marché devient cruel. Il combine   trois stratégies puissantes   en parfaite synchronisation : Grille sur le
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
Tree Of Life
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Experts
Tree Of Life EA is a fully automated trading robot that executes trades using a sophisticated blend of indicators and internal algorithms. It is developed through years of testing and live trading, and recognises market patterns and trends in a highly accurate manner. The  live trading accounts  confirm this. The main indicators Tree Of Life uses are the Moving Average and Stochastic. Together with the internal calculations, our combinations have proven to be a solid recipe.    The News Filte
Trending Mechanisms
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
**Description of the Trending Mechanism Forex Trading Bot** **Trending Mechanism** is a high-tech trading bot for the MetaTrader 5 platform designed for automatic market analysis and trading in the Forex market. By utilizing the latest market analysis and capital management technologies, this bot allows traders to effectively identify trends and make informed trading decisions based on current market conditions. It is ideal for both experienced traders and beginners, thanks to its intuitive se
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
Gold Lady
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
The Gold Lady Expert Advisor for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor employs neural networks to analyze market data in real time, skillfully adapting to changing conditions and issuing highl
Golden Blitz MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
4.75 (4)
Experts
EA Gold Blitz   – Une solution de trading de l'or sûre et efficace Promotion de lancement Il ne reste que 1 copies au prix actuel !  Prochain prix : 699.99 $  Prix final : 1999.99 $  Version MT5 Bonjour ! Je suis EA Gold Blitz   , le deuxième EA de la famille Diamond Forex Group, spécialement conçu pour le trading de l'or (XAU/USD). Avec des fonctionnalités exceptionnelles et une approche axée sur la sécurité, je promets de fournir une expérience de trading de l'or durable et efficace pour les
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
Neon Trade MT4
Evgeniy Ilin
5 (1)
Experts
La quintessence d'une approche intégrée, dont l'objectif principal est de réaliser des gains à long terme de manière réaliste avec des risques minimaux pour le trader. La base repose sur des concepts de trading avancés en combinaison avec l'apprentissage automatique, qui se renforcent mutuellement de manière efficace. Une autre caractéristique unique est que le système n'a pas besoin d'être optimisé, car cette fonction est déléguée à mes serveurs. Le système met en œuvre un trading conservateur
Velora
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
5 (5)
Experts
Velora EA – Grille et système de rupture adaptatif Velora est un Expert Advisor de haute qualité conçu à partir du cœur d'Instant Volatility Breakout (IVB), avec un moteur de grille adaptatif, une logique de suivi dynamique, des mécanismes de clôture partielle et des entrées automatisées basées sur la volatilité. Conçu pour les traders recherchant un mélange d'agressivité, de sécurité et d'adaptabilité, Velora n'est pas seulement réactif, il est réactif. Points forts principaux Moteur de rupture
Secret Impulse MT4
Eugen Funk
Experts
L'EA (Expert Advisor) ouvre une position lorsque le marché commence à bouger pendant la session de New York (volume accru). De cette manière, l'élan est soutenu par le volume, et nous pouvons atteindre le Take Profit avec une forte probabilité instantanément. Signal (292%, 10% DD) :   https ://www .mql5 .com /en /signals /2274145 Entrée basée sur l'élan pendant la session de New York L'EA détecte l'élan caché via les FVG (Fair Value Gaps) sur des unités de temps inférieures. Lorsque l'élan est d
EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Experts
It is time to change the game !; the Expert Advisor (EA) that once dominated you has evolved into an EA Mastermind. There are EA-AutoRobot algorithms, EA-Panel Trading algorithms, and advanced AI Analysts available. It is time for you to become a self-taught expert. You can even compare eight Pair systems and their precise predictions. Here, you have the capability to perform three activities simultaneously. Become an Analyst, Trader, and Investor on five robot machines that can operate identic
Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP
Bashir Abdi Jama
Experts
Français (French) SIGMA Trend Protocol EA (MT4) Conseiller Expert à règles pour XAUUSD (Gold) et GBPJPY . Il ne trade que lorsque des conditions prédéfinies sont réunies. Sans martingale, sans grille, sans arbitrage. Fichier EX4 compilé ; aucun appel DLL . Aperçu • Entrées sélectives grâce à des confirmations multi-couches (régime, direction, timing). • Risque fixe par trade avec SL/TP stricts , protection de l’équité quotidienne/hebdomadaire et limites d’exposition. • Dimensionnement en pourcen
Trend rider pro
Okezie Ojimadu
Experts
Live Result:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1924716 Download set file for EURUSD Trend Rider Pro V2 is a trading robot that works on all forex pair and helps you trade automatically. It is uniquely coded to manage your forex investments and optimize the best result from the complexities of the forex market. Whether you’re just getting started or are a full-time trader, Trend Rider Pro V2 is the perfect choice for optimized growth and verifiable result. This EA utilizes a sophisticated combinat
Pearl Robot MT4
Meinrik Sikuvi Sipahu
Experts
Meet Pearl – The Intelligent Trading Assistant by FXGoldTraders Pearl   is not just an Expert Advisor – she’s your strategic trading partner, designed with precision by   Forex Prince   and co-created under the   FXGoldTraders   brand. Inspired by the style and strength of a smart, trend-savvy female trader, Pearl is the   first EA   of her kind in our lineup, representing both innovation and intuition in the market. Crafted for   MetaTrader 4 and 5 , Pearl specializes in trading   Gold, Forex
Plus de l'auteur
Snow Eagle
Gianluca Guarino
Experts
SNOW EAGLE is ready to use, you don't have to change any parameters because it is already optimized in the best way. Live Performance Click here . Installation : Load on EURGBP chart ONLY . (if you are testing EA, you need to backtest on every single Symbols. This is an MT4 backtest limitation.) Currency pairs :   EURGBP,EURCHF,AUDCAD,GBPCAD,NZDCAD. Timeframe:   M15. Minimum account balance:  500$. Broker:  The system is not affected by spread and slippage but it is preferable to use an ECN ac
Golden Eagle FF
Gianluca Guarino
Experts
GOLDEN EAGLE is ready to use, you don't have to change any parameters because it is already optimized in the best way. Currency pair : GOLD . Timeframe:  Daily . Minimum account balance:  500$. Broker: It's preferable to use an ECN account. Type of System: Breakout. Every trade has StopLoss. ----------Settings--------- Lot Sizing: Lot Sizing method ( Fixed Lot or Based on Risk per Trade ) . Fixed lot  : Set manually the open lot size. Risk per Trade Percent :  Automatic balance lot sizing base
Astron Eagle
Gianluca Guarino
Experts
ASTRON EAGLE is ready to use, you don't have to change any parameters because it is already optimized in the best way. Live Performance Click here . Installation : Load on GBPUSD . Currency pairs :   GBPUSD. Timeframe:   M15. Minimum account balance:  500$. Broker:  The system is not affected by spread and slippage but it is preferable to use an ECN account. Type of System: Trend-Following. ----------Settings--------- Close at pips Profit : Take profit in pips Fixed Lot Size : Set Fixed Lot v
Dark Eagle
Gianluca Guarino
Experts
DARK EAGLE is ready to use, you don't have to change any parameters because it is already optimized in the best way. Currency pair : NZDCAD . Timeframe:   M15. Minimum account balance:  500$. Broker: It's preferable to use an ECN account. Type of System: Trend-Following. ----------Settings--------- Lot Sizing: Lot Sizing method ( Fixed Lot or Based on Balance ) . Fixed lot  : Set manually the open lot size. Based on Balance (LotSize/Balance Step):  Automatic balance lot sizing based on balance.
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis