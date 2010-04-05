Martingale Mastermind

YOU MUST OPTIMIZE FOR YOUR RISK

The Martingale Mastermind EA is a built on the Martingale strategy, this Expert Advisor aims to capitalize on market fluctuations by strategically adjusting trade sizes during winning or losing streaks.

Disclaimer:

I do not provide files. By purchasing and using this Expert Advisor (EA), you acknowledge that you have thoroughly tested the EA on the strategy tester and understand the associated risks involved in automated trading. You further acknowledge that past performance does not guarantee future results, and the use of this EA carries inherent risks, including the potential loss of invested capital.
The seller only provides the tool for automated trading, and the buyer assumes full responsibility for its use. The seller does not guarantee the profitability or success of the EA, and any trading decisions made by the EA are at the sole discretion and risk of the buyer.






Önerilen ürünler
Project Golden Luna MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trading strategy: Scalping. The EA   "Project Golden Luna"   is based on trading on zigzag signals using standard indicators, and market entries are made on the breakdown of local extremum levels. As soon as the bot receives a signal, it immediately starts placing several pending orders. And most importantly, this trading expert uses SL protective orders in open trades, which save the trader's deposit from significant losses. However, this robot in most cases does not wait for the price to reach
PowerPlay BullBear
Thomas William Kelly
Uzman Danışmanlar
Attention Trader: Maximise This 5 Star Trading System +R3 System Is Now In Play Why Is The +R3 PowerPlay BullBear System Different? +R3 trading systems are different because of how they work. In short +R3 systems follow three rules which give consistent performance. By following the +R3 system when trading manually you can have some success by just using one of the laws, but when you combine them you have a trading system which blows everything else out of the water. What Are the 3 Laws To Foll
FREE
Precise Trading
Pan Long Guan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited number of copies will be sold on MQL5 market. Price $500 last one of 10 left at this price Next 10 copies $700. Later the price will increase drastically just to keep the actual users up-to-date and save exclusivity of EA Can be used by any trader (ECN works better) HFT EA, short trading hours, large orders. Dynamic intelligent adjustment of profit and loss stops, slippage points and spread protection measures。 signal     ： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/854491 T elegram ：   https:/
Dreadnought
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Uzman Danışmanlar
Feature No Martingale, grid trading or averaging in this EA. Logic is original,sound and robust. Augmented by machine learning. Fixed Stoploss and Takeprofit = Safe. Win rate is 99%. ProfitFactor is over 5. One trade at a time. The Ultimate EA Finally,the EA with real edge has come to MQL5 Market. This EA is easy to use.No Optimization is needed. Currency Pairs This EA works on USDJPY. On strategy tester and live trading,choose symbol "USDJPY". Parameters Parameter name Description LotsMet
VR Smart Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
4.33 (165)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VR Smart Grid - Tüccar tarafından verilen kârla çok fazla piyasa pozisyonunu kapatmak için aşamalarda yapabilen akıllı ticaret robotu (danışman). Küçük parçaların kademeli olarak kapatılması, riskleri hızlı ve etkili bir şekilde azaltmaya yardımcı olur. Ticaret stratejisi algoritması, dikkatlice çalışılan birkaç ticaret stratejisini içerir . Temel strateji, bir pozisyon ızgarası ve sabit karla pozisyonların kısmi bir şekilde kapanmasından oluşur. Ticaret Robotu (Danışman), mevcut pazar durumunu
Recovery Grip Meta 4
Marta Gonzalez
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MANUAL OF RECOVERY GRIP The recovery grip system can recover both an isolated loss and a loss produced by a grip or multiple orders, the algorithm gradually compensates the losses until the equity returns to zero. The time it takes for the algorithm to reverse the loss is proportional to the volatility of the pair and the size of the loss.This system allows you to test the algorithm prior to purchase.For this, it has a powerful simulation system in which you can choose whether your loss is a
Smart Golden
Yi Hsiu Tsai
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
“Smart Golden”, altın piyasası için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir üründür ve scalping stratejisi kullanır. Martingale, grid ve hedge gibi yönetim yöntemlerini kullanmaz. Tarihsel altın verilerinden sağlam özellikler çıkarmak için yapay zeka araçlarını (makine öğrenimi) kullanıyoruz ve bu özellikler doğrudan “Smart Golden” içine kodlanır. Belirli tarihsel veriler üzerinde sürekli eğitim (overfitting) veya ChatGPT tahmini yapmadığımız için, overfitting olasılığını en aza indirgeyebiliriz. Ticaret
Beluga
SERGEI CHERNOV
Uzman Danışmanlar
Beluga is a fully automated expert Advisor that opens orders in the direction of a local trend. Each position is accompanied by a stop and take profit level. There is a trailing stop mechanism. A money management system is provided - with an increase in the Deposit, the volume of the opened position increases, which is calculated automatically. Input parameters: Magic-position ID Lot-fixed lot-used when the money management mechanism is disabled UseFixStoploss - use a fixed stop loss Num
Heikinashi Zone Trader
Lorraine Pierce
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
!!!!FIFO COMPLIANT!!!! ONLY 5 COPIES LEFT AT $49 and Price goes up to $99 This is an automated or semi automated expert advisor.  This EA is based on trend...and there's nothing better than the heikin-ashi zone trade candles to show you price action trend. Download the Heikin Ashi Zone candles for   free here. It's recommended to use this EA as a semi automated trader. Example of semi automation: You look at higher time frames of the EURUSD and see it's in a down trend. So you open an M15 chart
Open Range Breakout Advance
Dennis Hein
Uzman Danışmanlar
It is a   Open Range Breakout System. Only 2/2  copies  of the EA left  at $79! Next price -->  $149 You have different options and settings: Settings: Variable   or   Fix   Lots Range Start / Range End   Update 27.10.2022:  OCO = true/false Risk seperate Long/Short in % Keep Open Position Over Night = true/false Adavance Trade Management true/false LongOrder Allow true/false ShortOrder Allow true/false normal Trailing Stop Loss Step with StopLoss Trigger Longtrailing StopLoss true/false S
Legends never die
Mr Yuttana Noiprathum
Uzman Danışmanlar
This type of EA operation will be reverse-order, reverse-engineered, there'll be an investment alley, and there'll be the longest-range cutting-off function we've set in order to reduce the speed of closing profits, we can direct the investment ourselves to the management, start-up tips, and play only one pair to reduce the risk of this gold is not destined for use.  Prior to launch, test settings and run tests before using real money.
Rounder EA
Conor Dailey
Uzman Danışmanlar
ROUNDER Expert Advisor     Rounder was built to trade round numbers as a grid type system . Easy to setup Trailing Stop for Entry Trade "Close All" Chart Button Controllable drawdown with MaxLoss Different options to control behavior  Three lot size modes {SAFE, MEDIUM, AGGRESSIVE} Draws grid at round numbers SETTINGS: MagicNumber: Magic Number used for orders RecoveryTP: Take Profit used if more than one trade is opened OpenOpposite: If open a trade in the opposite direction if true ReverseTrad
Martin Channel
Anatoly Vishnyakov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Warning, Martingale The EA places two pending BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP orders at a specified distance from the price with a specified take profit. After the first order is opened, the EA places an opposite order mathematically calculates the volume of the opposite order to take the specified profit value, with consideration of the specified price channel. The EA will mathematical calculate the lot size for all subsequent pending orders until the specified profit is reached. A good example of the EA
Cusiosity 12 The Pullback Signal
Marta Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Cusiosity    12 The Pullback Signal    It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader.   Cusiosity  12 The Pullback Signal   have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms developed for the identification of areas of chan
Sven AI Trading BOT EA
Sven Unglaube
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sven AI Trading BOT EA is operating Grid, Martingale, Arbitrage Strategies by new moderne Artificial Intelligence Technologies ! Sven AI Trading BOT EA is using new moderne Artificial Intelligence Grid Technologies for very fast automatical High-Frequency trading of CFDs, Currencies, Forex (FX), Indices, Indexes, Stocks, Shares, ETFs, Gold, Commodities, Metals, ETCs, Futures and Options into MetaTrader 4 Platform ! Sven AI Trading BOT EA is using new High Quantity and High Quality Artificial Int
Compas
Sergey Lisnyak
4.45 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Compas -   is a fully automatic intraday trading robot, that trades mainly in the Pacific session. The EA Compas is safe and trades one order with a fixed Stop Loss. EA Compas is suitable for investment accounts that require reduced risks. The performance of EA Compas should be evaluated over long distances. The default settings are for GBPCAD M1 Setting For the operation to be correct, follow the instructions: To download the news list, it is necessary to add http://ec.forexprostools.com to th
Dead Pool
Andrei Zubalevich
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dead Pool robot. Preamble Remember, past results do not guarantee future results. In short, this is the counter-trend MARTINGAIL. For those who do not know what martingale is, read the articles about this strategy. The result of any system depends on how you set it up, and what you prioritize, quick and large profits or long-term but stable profits. When the robot was created, of course, the goal was to create a super profitable system for all time, but in practice this is difficult to achieve.
Mr Beast Cross Distance
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Uzman Danışmanlar
MR BEAST 3 MA CROSS DISTANCE RECOMENDED EUR USD TIMEFRAME H1 Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading intradía. Tenga en cuenta que el uso de este robot implica ciertos riesgos y no garantiza ganancias consistentes en el mercado de divisas. El robot de trading se basa en algoritmos y estrategias que he diseñado, los cuales se han creado utilizando mi conocimiento y experiencia en el campo del trading. Sin embargo, el rendimien
Zen MT4
Elena Kusheva
Uzman Danışmanlar
I slippage=0; - allowed slippage, 0 - not used   S cmt=""; - comment on orders   I Magic=20200131; - magic, the order ID of the EA   S WorkTime="00:00-24:00"; - the format is HH: MM-HH:MM, all day 0-24 or 00: 00-24:00   D fix_lot=0.01; / / fix lot - working lot   Order_tp D=100.0; //TP. I recommend – 10.0-take profit in points as for 4 characters! the EA automatically detects 5-character instruments and will increase the value 10 times automatically.   D order_sl=0.0; / / SL-stop loss in points
RoboArter6
Vlastimil Straka
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert for portfolio of basic set long term strategies.    You can choose for your AOS trading two ways – first way is pucrhased for EA with grid, martingale and other similar dangerous strategies.   This EAs work great and have very profitables results – days, weeks, maybe months, years?.. Until they didnt blow up your account. The second way is to use EAs based on real trading strategies and logical patterns. On MQL Market are very few of these strategies. The risk of trading with these EAs i
RoboArter7
Vlastimil Straka
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert for portfolio of basic set long term strategies.    You can choose for your AOS trading two ways – first way is pucrhased for EA with grid, martingale and other similar dangerous strategies.     This EAs work great and have very profitables results – days, weeks, maybe months, years?.. Until they didnt blow up your account. The second way is to use EAs based on real trading strategies and logical patterns. On MQL Market are very few of these strategies. The risk of trading with these EAs
RoboArter9
Vlastimil Straka
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert for portfolio of basic set long term strategies.    You can choose for your AOS trading two ways – first way is pucrhased for EA with grid, martingale and other similar dangerous strategies.     This EAs work great and have very profitables results – days, weeks, maybe months, years?.. Until they didnt blow up your account. The second way is to use EAs based on real trading strategies and logical patterns. On MQL Market are very few of these strategies. The risk of trading with these EAs
Early Morning Scalper ATR
Hajime Tsuro
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Early Morning Scalper ATR: Precision Trading During Asian Forex Market A breakthrough in forex trading automation, the Early Morning Scalper ATR Expert Adviser offers a fully autonomous solution meticulously engineered for a specific window of opportunity—the early hours of the Asian Forex market. At its core, this innovative tool employs an advanced algorithm that orchestrates forex trading seamlessly. Augmenting its prowess are sophisticated internal indicators, which deftly ident
Xelar EA
DENIS BRAUN
2 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Robot Name: Xelar EA Description: Xelar EA - Your Gateway to High-Risk, Potentially Highly Profitable Trading Experiences! Are you in search of a trading robot capable of providing risk-loving traders the opportunity to achieve exceptional profits? Xelar EA could be exactly what you've been looking for. This highly specialized trading robot has been developed to conquer the markets in a unique and efficient manner. Information: After every 5 sales, the price increases by $100. Please contact me
Fibonacci Trend Tracker
Luiz Felipe De Oliveira Caldas
Uzman Danışmanlar
An expert advisor (EA) is an automated trading system designed to execute trades on behalf of traders in the financial markets. In the context of a buy and sell grid system of levels breakout, the EA is programmed to identify key price levels and initiate buy or sell trades when those levels are broken. Here's a step-by-step description of how such an EA might work: Level Identification: The EA identifies significant price levels on the chart, such as support and resistance levels or trendlines.
VolumeTrX2
ALEKSEI CHERNYKH
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeTRX2-это робот созданный по моим параметрам исходя из десятилетнего опыта торговли на рынке Forex. Робот берет сигнал для торговли исходя их свечного анализа и индикатора Volumes. Робот может совершать торговлю по всем валютным парам, таймфрейм торговли для себя определите сами, более стабильные результаты показывает на М5 и M30, есть параметр установки стоплоса и профита, также время торговли. 
Galaxy MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
GALAXY  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  GALAXY      It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER   ALL AUTO MATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES   GALAXY  . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls
Buldozer
Sergey Gritsay
Uzman Danışmanlar
Советник совершает сделки по сигналам индикаторов из стандартного набора терминала, которые можно включить или отключить в соответствующих настройках советника. Для закрытия ордеров используются два типа, по достижению установленной цели или по обратному сигналу при условии что вся серия сделок находиться в прибыли. Для вычисления объема следующей сделки также используется несколько вариантов. Описание входных параметров: Identification number - Идентификационный номер советника Panel - Включить
Duel MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
YOU WANT TO WIN THE DUEL. Look the market in the eye, feel the trigger on your finger. Take a deep breath and shoot before anyone else. This system allows you to detect the right moment to attack the market. The whistles are already sounding in the air. Dare to win the duel at the market. This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only  $ 10 0 . You can download the demo and test it yourself.   Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety
Multi Strategy Dashboard EA
Kevin Beltran Keena
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Multi instrument and multi time frame EA, with the best indicators.  The MSD EA can be used for automated and manual trading. Click on the '?' button on the dashboard to obtain information about the various elements of the MSD EA. Uses ATR Take Profits, ATR Stop Losses and ATR Trailing Stops. Comes with an FX Currency Strength meter and a Market Sessions indicator. Has the option to place Trade Lines (Buy, Sell, Close, Alarm). When the price reaches the trendline, the EA will perform the approp
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Ai EA, trend tanımlamayı eyleme geçirilebilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek kendi piyasa analizini yapan ve göstergenin tüm sinyallerini otomatik olarak devralan Trend Ai indikatörüyle çalışmak üzere tasarlanmıştır! EA, tamamen ayarlanabilir bir dizi harici parametre içerir ve yatırımcının uzmanını kendi tercihine göre özelleştirmesine olanak tanır. Yeşil nokta belirir belirmez EA, alım işlemine hazır hale gelir. Yükseliş trendi mavi okla onaylandığı anda EA, b
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1064)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Gold Stuff, özellikle altın ticareti için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. İşlem, Gold Stuff göstergesi kullanılarak emir açılmasına dayalıdır, bu nedenle EA, trendi takip etmek anlamına gelen "Trend Follow" stratejisine göre çalışır. Gerçek zamanlı sonuçlar burada görüntülenebilir. Ayarları ve kişisel bir bonusu almak için satın alma işleminden hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemizin ücretsiz bir kopyasını pm'den alabilirsiniz. Ben!  AYARLAR
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.68 (47)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Capybara EA, Hama göstergesini temel alan gelişmiş bir otomatik trend takip sistemidir. Piyasanın düşüş eğilimi göstermesi ve göstergenin kırmızıya dönmesi durumunda EA satış yapacak, piyasa yükselişe geçip göstergenin maviye dönmesi durumunda EA satın alma yapacaktır. EA, yükseliş ve düşüş trendlerinin başlangıcını doğru bir şekilde tespit edebilir ve TP'ye ulaşana kadar açık işlemleri martingale/grid tarzında kontrol edecektir. Önerilen çiftler: Eurosd gibi tüm önemli çiftler; audusd; GBpusD;
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 99 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yönt
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
Atlantis Scalper EA mt4
Sergey Kasirenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Atlantis EA, altın piyasasının arz ve talebin önemli seviyelerini aştığı güçlü fiyat hareketlerini yakalamak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir kırılma stratejisi izler. Bu, bir martingale veya grid stratejisi değildir. EA, bir takip eden stop emriyle çalışır ve trend değiştiğinde otomatik olarak dahili bir stop emri de içerir. Bu EA, günün 24 saati ideal işlem kurulumlarını arayacaktır. Önerilen parite: xauusd m1, m15 veya m30 Minimum 300$ ve küçük spreadli hesap kullanın, tercihen sent değil Ay
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT Prop Firm EA, kendine özgü logosu nedeniyle Green Man olarak da bilinir ve yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) stratejilerini izin veren ticaret firmalarının (prop firms) zorluklarını veya değerlendirmelerini aşmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Sınırlı süre için: HFT Prop Firm EA satın aldığınızda $198 değerinde ücretsiz yardımcı programlar MT5 versiyonu: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 HFT Challenge Performans Monitörü ($200'dan başlayarak): Broker: IC Ma
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
AW Classic MACD EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tam otomatik ticaret sistemi. Sinyal olarak klasik bir gösterge kullanılır       Giriş noktalarını tespit etmek için bir trend göstergesi ile bir osilatörü birleştiren   MACD   .   Ortalama alma, ilk ve son sepet siparişlerini kapatma işlevi ve otomatik lot hesaplama işlevini kullanır. Gelişmiş bir kontrol paneli ve üç tür bildirime sahiptir. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Faydalar: Tam otomatik ticaret sistemi Kolay kurulum ve sezgisel panel a
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
HFTHackerMT5
Thomas Bradley Butler
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
* BU, ÇOK SAYIDA EVRİM GEÇİRMİŞ, ESKİ BİR YAPAY ZEKA OLMAYAN HİPOTEZ. VE BU, YAPAY ZEKANIN BİLE DOĞRU ŞEKİLDE KODLAYAMADIĞI BİR ŞEY. ÇALIŞMALARIMA DESTEK VERİN. GİRDİLER NET VE BU, ŞİMDİ SEÇİLEBİLECEK BİR SEÇENEK OLARAK İYİLEŞTİRİLEBİLİR. TEST EDİP KULLANMADAN ÖNCE EA'YI OPTİMİZE EDİN. SADECE OPTİMİZE ETTİNİZSE SATIN ALIN. Bu, optimizasyon yapmayı bilen ve kendi çıkarları doğrultusunda kâr elde etmek isteyen yatırımcılar içindir. RİSK PARAMETRELERİNİZİ SİZ AYARLARSINIZ. İstenirse, işe yaramayan
Matrix Hacker
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT4 Version :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87060 Matrix Hacker yalnızca korunan hesaplar içindir ve rastgele yürüyüş kullanır, geçmiş önemli değildir. EA, piyasada istikrarlı bir temel oluşturmaya ve hem teklifleri hem de teklifleri kapsamaya kararlıdır. Tüccarına göre değişen miktar ve hacimlerde teklifler alır ve satar. Bu, yeni başlayanlar için önerilmez, çünkü hala optimizasyon hakkında bilgi sahibi olmayı ve aşırı kaldıraç kullanmamayı gerektirir. Daha küçük pipleri ölçeklemek
ForexReversal
Thomas Bradley Butler
4 (1)
Göstergeler
Sabır, stressiz saç derisinin anahtarıdır. 200 hareketli ortalamayı geçtiğini gördüğünüzde okları değiştirin ve hareketli ortalama filtresi olmadan son salınım noktasından genişleyerek bir trend oluşturun. 1 dakikalık zaman dilimleri için güzel, gün içi hareketlere ivme kazandırıyor. Kolaylıkla 20 pip alın veya sondaki durakları kullanarak daha büyük trendler için daha uzun kalın. Bu göstergeden gerçekten büyük işlemlerin fotoğraflarındaki örneklere bakın. 1 dakikalık zaman dilimleri en iyi son
NeuroScalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Güncelleme! 100 ve 200 seviyelerine oklar eklendi. Bu gösterge, uç noktalara erişim için doğrudur ve öncelikle 1 dakikalık zaman dilimleri için satın alma pozisyonları için destekler. Diğer zaman dilimleri kullanılabilir ancak seviyeler farklıdır. Daha iyi bir osilatördür ve farkı görmek için diğerleriyle karşılaştırır. Nöro ağ kavramlarını kullanarak günlük ticaret. Bu gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için sinyaller üretmek için temel nöro ağ biçimlerini kullanır. Göstergeyi 1 dakikalık grafik
VolumeDayTrader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
Yalnızca HİSSE SENETLERİ(CFD'ler) İÇİN GÜNLÜK TİCARETİ. Ticaret emek ister. Tüm girişleri ve çıkışları size bildirecek hiçbir kısayol veya gösterge yoktur. Kâr, akıl durumundan gelir. Göstergeler, para yönetimi ve başarı psikolojisi ile birlikte kullanılacak araçlardır. Hacim profilindeki dengesizlikleri bulun. Ticaret fiyat hacmi dengesizlikleri. Kapanışta ve açılışta ve haberlerde birçok dengesizlik olur. Hisse senetlerinde alıcılara karşı satıcılara bakın. Fiyat üzerinde kimin kontrol sahi
GoldBuyBackScalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
4 (1)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge yalnızca XAU/USD, 1 dakikalık grafikler içindir. Her çiftin benzersiz özellikleri ve fiyat hareketleri vardır. Bu gösterge ile V şeklinde geri dönüşler yapın. Saç derisi, takip eden durakları kullanarak satın alır ve daha aşırı oldukları ve ani satışlara neden olabileceği için haberlerden kaçınır. Geriye dönük testte 1 dakikalık zaman dilimine ekleyin ve ters alımları görün. Gösterge asla yeniden boyamaz veya yeniden hesaplamaz. YALNIZCA AKTİF SAATLERDE TİCARET YAPIN
TrueSupplyandDemand
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
This is based on short term strength or weakness and not on moving averages.  Moving averages are used for filter only. Trade supply and demand with arrows. Supply and demand breakouts and strength of the buyers or sellers .  Don't trade buy arrow to sell arrow.  Trade the strength with trendlines or moving averages and use stops.  The arrow can have some strong moves.  Trade on all time frames.  Try it out in the back tester. The pips can be made with this indicator, follow the arrows and make
ScalpingMaster
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
Master scalping with this indicator.  Trade on any time frame for scalps on buy or sells.  Follow trends using a 200 moving average and stops and targets.  Use with your own system.  This indicator can give pips if following it correctly.  Stick to rules and pick up pips daily.  Use as entries in a trend, scalp for a few pips or exit on opposite signal.  Best to follow higher time frame trends. Indicator doesn't repaint or recalculate. Rules: Don't trade overnight, only trade during active sessi
DayTradeKing
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
This indicator is good for small time frames like 1 and 5 minutes and made for day trading. The indicator never repaints or recalculates. The indicator works is for trading swing points in day trading, following bulls or bears.  Its a simple to use, non cluttered indicator with a high success rate.  This indicator works well to capture ranges.  All indicators come with limitations and no indicator or system is always accurate. Use money management for long term trading success.   Place in backte
DTKGold
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
This is the DayTradeKing for gold on a 1 minute time frame.  It is a different calculation for the range. Use a 200 period moving average as a filter.  Always use stops and avoid news, wait for more conformation.  This looks to capture intraday ranges. Put it in the back tester on 1 minute to see the price action and how it works. Trade with trend Use filter Use stops Alerts are added for pop ups and sound. 
SuperArrowScalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
Trade trends with the Super Scalper Use on all time frames and assets it is  designed for scalping trends. Works good on small time frames for day trading.  The arrows are easy to follow.  This is a simple no repaint/no recalculate arrow indicator to follow trends with.  Use in conjunction with your own system or use moving averages.  Always use stops just below or above the last swing point or your own money management system The indicator comes with push notifications, sound alerts and email
Levels Trading
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
This indicator is a simple stripped down version of any advanced support and resistance indicator.  All the support and resistance indicators work from a number of bars that have developed over time. Get rid of clutter and confusing levels.  Find levels according to a number of bars. Look at days, session, numbers of hours, periods of consolidation.  Watch levels develop and use as breakout points, or areas of buyers and sellers.  Features and things to consider This indicator is for a frame of
ForexReversalEA
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57345 Bu EA, Forex Ters Göstergesine dayanmaktadır. Sistemi manuel olarak takas etmeyi tercih ediyorsanız, göstergeyi indirin ve deneyin. EA, trendi takip edecek ve buna göre pozisyonlar açacaktır. Sonuçlar, daha düşük düşüş ile istikrarlı kazançlar gösteriyor, ancak neyin işe yaradığını görmek için arka test cihazı, optimize edici ve zaman dilimlerinde denemeler yapın. Gösterilen tüm sonuçlar varsayımsaldır. Not: Bu bir martingale veya ızgara değildir.
HFTHacker
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
BU, KULLANICILAR İÇİN OPTİMİZASYONDAKİ KARMAŞIKLIK VE KARIŞIKLIK NEDENİYLE KURTARMA OLMADAN BASİT VERSİYONA GERİ DÖNDÜ TEST VE KULLANMADAN ÖNCE EA'YI OPTİMİZE EDİN. SADECE OPTİMİZE ETMİŞSENİZ SATIN ALIN. Bu, nasıl optimize edileceğini bilen ve kendi değerlerine göre karlı olmak isteyen yatırımcılar içindir. RİSK PARAMETRELERİNİZİ SİZ AYARLARSINIZ. Seçerseniz işe yaramayan işlemler için durdurmalarla yüksek kazanma oranı. Uzun ömürlülük için riski azaltın. Bu, tüm hesaplarda çalışır ve bir risk
MarketMaker
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
Arz ve talep ticaretini otomatikleştirin. Pazar yap. Bu EA, herkesin sattığı ve taklit ettiği popüler arz ve talep göstergesinden esinlenerek yapılmıştır. EA, bir piyasa oluşturarak ticarete ve riskten korunmaya devam ediyor. Riskten korunma amaçlı olmayan hesaplarda da işlem görebilir. Riskleri değerlendirmeli ve zaman dilimlerini, parti büyüklüklerini ve riskten korunma yeteneklerini kullanmalıdır. Toplamda yaklaşık bir ay boyunca aynı anda birden fazla çift üzerinde işlem yaptım. Sistem
Top Trader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
Top Trader Indicator This is an arrow reversal indicator. This is with deviations and arrows.  Trade a blue arrow for buy and trade a red arrow for sell.  Change the time period and the deviations of the bands.  This is similar to others but these arrows don't repaint.  Load in back tester and study which periods and deviations work the best.  It works on all time frames.  15 min to 1 hr would give good results for take profits.  Try according to your own risk management.
Quant Bot
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quant Bot, EUR/USD için bir saatlik zaman diliminde trend ticareti içindir. Set dosyası yok, ancak diğer çiftler kullanılıyorsa, optimizasyona ihtiyacı olabilir. Bot hakkında: Genetik üretimi kullanır ve ticaret yapmak için ATR'yi kullanır. Eğrinin oturmasını önlemek için ileri yürüme periyodu kullanıldı EA, her ticarette durak kullanır. Para yönetimi, bakiye yüzdesi ile bir ölçeklendirmedir Geri çekilme dönemi 2003-2020 arasındadır ve ileriye yürüme 2020-2022 arasındadır. (Resimlere bakın).
Crypto Net
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aracı süreleri, stratejinin oluşturulduğundan farklı olacaktır. Crypto Net, 1 saatlik zaman dilimlerinde BTCUSD  Stratejiyi geliştirmek için genetik evrimi kullanır. Bu EA, ATR ve Ichimoku göstergelerini takip eden trendi ticaret yapıyor. Bu, Monte Carlo ve Walk Forward dahil olmak üzere bir dizi sağlam testten geçirildi ve geçti. Girişler: Minimum risk olan hesabın yüzdesi. Maksimum lot sayısı Ticareti durdurma zamanları Başka hiçbir şey değişmez.
PropTrader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
*KULLANMADAN ÖNCE EA'YI OPTİMİZE EDİN* EUR/USD için Optimize Edilmiş Forex Ticaret Stratejisi Bir Uzman Danışman (EA) ile bir veya iki yıl içinde önemli bir servete ulaşmak gerçekçi olmayan bir iddiadır. Geriye dönük testler ve gerçek ticaret, EUR/USD döviz çiftine odaklanır. Bu Strateji Hakkında: Bu, daha fazla ilerleme potansiyeliyle birlikte stratejimizin ilk yinelemesini temsil ediyor. %100 kaliteli verilerle titizlikle test edilmiştir, MT4 hataları içermez. Strateji, mantıksal bir trend
Down Under
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
Down Under, AUD/USD çiftini 1 saatlik bir zaman diliminde işlem görür. Bu EA, ATR ve OHLC'yi takas eder. Bu zaman çerçevesinde bu çift için biçimlendirilmiştir. Bileşik bir min ile kullanılır. parti büyüklüğü ve maks. lot büyüklüğü. Bakiyelerin yüzdesi, kazanan işlemlerde birleştirilir. Bakiye dalgalandıkça, parti büyüklüğü de değişir. Ayarlar: mm risk % mm sürü maksimum lot Değişecek başka bir şey yok. Bunun martingale veya riskten korunma yetenekleri yoktur. Değiştirilecek tek diğer özel
Cable Trader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
GBP/USD 1hr. Bu EA, momentum ve oturumları takas eder. Bunun sabit bir parti bileşeni vardır ve geliştikçe TP'yi değiştirmeye devam edecektir. Ayarlar: Lot büyüklüğü Değişecek başka bir şey yok. Bunun martingale veya riskten korunma yetenekleri yoktur. Değiştirilecek tek diğer özellik, işlem yapıyorsanız, GBP/USD CFD'leridir. Bunu, komisyoncu platformunda ondalık basamakla değiştirin. Risk Reddi Vadeli İşlemler, Opsiyonlar ve Döviz ticaretinin hepsinin büyük potansiyel ödülleri vardır,
Euclidean
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
Öklid, 8 yıl önce bulduğum benzersiz bir ticaret algoritmasıdır. Bu EA, bu sistemin bir parçasıdır. Kapalı sistem olarak çalışmaktadır. EA, bir trend yakalamak için açı derecesi doğru olduğunda bir satın alma başlatacaktır. Durdurma kaybı, açıdan %10'dur. Bu kadar basit. Girişler: % del saldo in lotti 1 micro lotto per $ 1.000 lotlarda bakiye yüzdesi Hacim üst lotlar = maksimum lot miktarı Kâr seviyesini al = varsayılan 50 pip Nasıl yapılır ve dikkate alınması gerekenler: Stoploss yerleşikti
Pip Scalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
HERKES İÇİN BİR GÖSTERGE Pip Scalper è per le tendenze dello scalping. Rimani nelle tendenze più a lungo con questo indicatore. Funziona su tutti i tempi e le risorse. Raccogli pip giornalieri con questo strumento. Usa la media mobile 200 per filtrare le operazioni. Si consigliano tempi più brevi. Utilizzare per il day trading. Informazioni e modalità di utilizzo: Pips Scalper si basa sul trend trading a lungo termine. Acquista in blu Vendi su Rosso Usa 200 medie mobili come filtro e fai tr
Evolved Trends
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
TEST ÖNCESİ OPTİMİZASYON YAPIN VE EN İYİ GİRDİLERİ BULMAK İÇİN KULLANIN Hey tüccarlar! MT4 platformunuz için son teknoloji ürünü bir Uzman Danışman mı istiyorsunuz? Evrimleşmiş Trendlerden başka bir yere bakmayın! Makine öğrenimi teknolojisiyle oluşturulan bu güçlü ticaret algoritması, 1 Saatlik zaman dilimlerinde GBP/USD ticareti yapmaya odaklanır. Ancak optimizasyon için diğer varlıkları ve zaman çerçevelerini denemekten çekinmeyin! Girişleri kendi risk toleransınıza uyacak şekilde özelleşti
Combine Winner
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
Trade any Forex combine out there.  Many prop firms offer challenge or instant funding combines.  The biggest problem is controlling the loss.  With this indicator you can get a visual system that can limit loss and teach discipline.  This uses the MACD and the strategy is scalping.  You can determine the risk and reward.  Visually follow small trends for scalps.  Trade during active sessions.  It's just a simple system to instill discipline while limiting loss and scalping pips with the paramet
Holy Grail Arrow
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
Holy Grail arrow is for scalping.  The period you use will determine the trend.  You can try different time frames and periods to see what works best for your strategy.  Filters can be applied like a moving average or trendlines.  The 1 minute works good for scalps and always trade during active periods and avoid consolidation times.  Using other indicators to determine trends is recommended but this can also be a free flowing scalping system alone with tp and sl. Inputs: Period = trend period
Twenty Eight Forex Pairs
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE No EA turns hundreds into millions in a year or 2.  This is a lie if presented this way. Trade Twenty Eight Forex Pairs.  Use this EA to trade the pairs and time frames with tp and sl according to risk.  This comes with advanced money management built in.  It has break evens and take profits on 50% with sl and tp accordingly.  1 hour recommended but try on others for intraday or swing trading.
Fulltrend
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
Improve trading with this indicator.  Find areas of buys or sells in Fibonacci retracement areas.  Fulltrend is for scalping and making swing trades.  Fib levels are added for take profits and stop losses. This works on any time frame and can be used by itself or together with other systems and indicators for filters. The indicator doesn't repaint.  Alerts are added and can be true or false.  No need to sit glued to the computer, just set on charts and listen or the alerts to come.  Take a posi
Scalping Code
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
Scalping Code is for trend scalping.  It is simple to use and is profitable.  It can work on any time frame and any asset.  This indicator can be used on it's own or together with another system.  The arrow does not repaint or recalculate.   The rules are as follows:   A blue arrow above the moving average is a buy. An exit for the buy above the moving average is a red arrow or target. A red arrow below the moving average is a sell. An exit for the red below the moving average is a blue arrow
Order Flow Volume
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
OPTIMIZE BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE FOR A YEAR TO FIND BEST VALUES Order Flow is unique in that is trades the volume.  It was built on EUR/USD and is optimized from  11/11/2021 to 10/24/2022 on 1 hour charts.  Optimization inputs for money management are used.  This EA uses strict money management, it is not a get rich quick martingale or EA without a sl. Trading is about risk management, not gambling.   Run on EUR/USD 1 hour chart or if you want to find other assets and time frames to optimize th
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt