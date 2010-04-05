Martingale Mastermind

YOU MUST OPTIMIZE FOR YOUR RISK

The Martingale Mastermind EA is a built on the Martingale strategy, this Expert Advisor aims to capitalize on market fluctuations by strategically adjusting trade sizes during winning or losing streaks.

Disclaimer:

I do not provide files. By purchasing and using this Expert Advisor (EA), you acknowledge that you have thoroughly tested the EA on the strategy tester and understand the associated risks involved in automated trading. You further acknowledge that past performance does not guarantee future results, and the use of this EA carries inherent risks, including the potential loss of invested capital.
The seller only provides the tool for automated trading, and the buyer assumes full responsibility for its use. The seller does not guarantee the profitability or success of the EA, and any trading decisions made by the EA are at the sole discretion and risk of the buyer.






Prodotti consigliati
Project Golden Luna MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Trading strategy: Scalping. The EA   "Project Golden Luna"   is based on trading on zigzag signals using standard indicators, and market entries are made on the breakdown of local extremum levels. As soon as the bot receives a signal, it immediately starts placing several pending orders. And most importantly, this trading expert uses SL protective orders in open trades, which save the trader's deposit from significant losses. However, this robot in most cases does not wait for the price to reach
PowerPlay BullBear
Thomas William Kelly
Experts
Attention Trader: Maximise This 5 Star Trading System +R3 System Is Now In Play Why Is The +R3 PowerPlay BullBear System Different? +R3 trading systems are different because of how they work. In short +R3 systems follow three rules which give consistent performance. By following the +R3 system when trading manually you can have some success by just using one of the laws, but when you combine them you have a trading system which blows everything else out of the water. What Are the 3 Laws To Foll
FREE
Precise Trading
Pan Long Guan
Experts
Limited number of copies will be sold on MQL5 market. Price $500 last one of 10 left at this price Next 10 copies $700. Later the price will increase drastically just to keep the actual users up-to-date and save exclusivity of EA Can be used by any trader (ECN works better) HFT EA, short trading hours, large orders. Dynamic intelligent adjustment of profit and loss stops, slippage points and spread protection measures。 signal     ： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/854491 T elegram ：   https:/
Dreadnought
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Experts
Feature No Martingale, grid trading or averaging in this EA. Logic is original,sound and robust. Augmented by machine learning. Fixed Stoploss and Takeprofit = Safe. Win rate is 99%. ProfitFactor is over 5. One trade at a time. The Ultimate EA Finally,the EA with real edge has come to MQL5 Market. This EA is easy to use.No Optimization is needed. Currency Pairs This EA works on USDJPY. On strategy tester and live trading,choose symbol "USDJPY". Parameters Parameter name Description LotsMet
VR Smart Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
4.33 (165)
Experts
VR Smart Grid - Smart Trading Robot (Advisor), che è in grado di nelle fasi per chiudere molte posizioni di mercato con un profitto fornito dal trader. La chiusura graduale di piccole parti aiuta a ridurre rapidamente ed efficacemente i rischi. L'algoritmo della strategia di trading include diverse strategie di trading accuratamente elaborate . La strategia fondamentale consiste nella creazione di una griglia di posizioni e una chiusura parziale delle posizioni con un profitto fisso. Il robot t
Recovery Grip Meta 4
Marta Gonzalez
1 (1)
Experts
MANUAL OF RECOVERY GRIP The recovery grip system can recover both an isolated loss and a loss produced by a grip or multiple orders, the algorithm gradually compensates the losses until the equity returns to zero. The time it takes for the algorithm to reverse the loss is proportional to the volatility of the pair and the size of the loss.This system allows you to test the algorithm prior to purchase.For this, it has a powerful simulation system in which you can choose whether your loss is a
Smart Golden
Yi Hsiu Tsai
5 (2)
Experts
“Smart Golden” è un prodotto progettato specificamente per il mercato dell'oro, utilizzando una strategia di scalping. E non utilizza metodi di gestione come Martingala, griglia e copertura. Utilizziamo strumenti di intelligenza artificiale (apprendimento automatico) per estrarre caratteristiche robuste dai dati storici sull'oro, che vengono quindi codificate direttamente in “Smart Golden”. Poiché non eseguiamo un addestramento continuo su dati storici specifici (overfitting) o previsioni di Ch
Beluga
SERGEI CHERNOV
Experts
Beluga is a fully automated expert Advisor that opens orders in the direction of a local trend. Each position is accompanied by a stop and take profit level. There is a trailing stop mechanism. A money management system is provided - with an increase in the Deposit, the volume of the opened position increases, which is calculated automatically. Input parameters: Magic-position ID Lot-fixed lot-used when the money management mechanism is disabled UseFixStoploss - use a fixed stop loss Num
Heikinashi Zone Trader
Lorraine Pierce
4 (1)
Experts
!!!!FIFO COMPLIANT!!!! ONLY 5 COPIES LEFT AT $49 and Price goes up to $99 This is an automated or semi automated expert advisor.  This EA is based on trend...and there's nothing better than the heikin-ashi zone trade candles to show you price action trend. Download the Heikin Ashi Zone candles for   free here. It's recommended to use this EA as a semi automated trader. Example of semi automation: You look at higher time frames of the EURUSD and see it's in a down trend. So you open an M15 chart
Open Range Breakout Advance
Dennis Hein
Experts
It is a   Open Range Breakout System. Only 2/2  copies  of the EA left  at $79! Next price -->  $149 You have different options and settings: Settings: Variable   or   Fix   Lots Range Start / Range End   Update 27.10.2022:  OCO = true/false Risk seperate Long/Short in % Keep Open Position Over Night = true/false Adavance Trade Management true/false LongOrder Allow true/false ShortOrder Allow true/false normal Trailing Stop Loss Step with StopLoss Trigger Longtrailing StopLoss true/false S
Legends never die
Mr Yuttana Noiprathum
Experts
This type of EA operation will be reverse-order, reverse-engineered, there'll be an investment alley, and there'll be the longest-range cutting-off function we've set in order to reduce the speed of closing profits, we can direct the investment ourselves to the management, start-up tips, and play only one pair to reduce the risk of this gold is not destined for use.  Prior to launch, test settings and run tests before using real money.
Rounder EA
Conor Dailey
Experts
ROUNDER Expert Advisor     Rounder was built to trade round numbers as a grid type system . Easy to setup Trailing Stop for Entry Trade "Close All" Chart Button Controllable drawdown with MaxLoss Different options to control behavior  Three lot size modes {SAFE, MEDIUM, AGGRESSIVE} Draws grid at round numbers SETTINGS: MagicNumber: Magic Number used for orders RecoveryTP: Take Profit used if more than one trade is opened OpenOpposite: If open a trade in the opposite direction if true ReverseTrad
Martin Channel
Anatoly Vishnyakov
Experts
Warning, Martingale The EA places two pending BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP orders at a specified distance from the price with a specified take profit. After the first order is opened, the EA places an opposite order mathematically calculates the volume of the opposite order to take the specified profit value, with consideration of the specified price channel. The EA will mathematical calculate the lot size for all subsequent pending orders until the specified profit is reached. A good example of the EA
Cusiosity 12 The Pullback Signal
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Cusiosity    12 The Pullback Signal    It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader.   Cusiosity  12 The Pullback Signal   have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms developed for the identification of areas of chan
Sven AI Trading BOT EA
Sven Unglaube
Experts
Sven AI Trading BOT EA is operating Grid, Martingale, Arbitrage Strategies by new moderne Artificial Intelligence Technologies ! Sven AI Trading BOT EA is using new moderne Artificial Intelligence Grid Technologies for very fast automatical High-Frequency trading of CFDs, Currencies, Forex (FX), Indices, Indexes, Stocks, Shares, ETFs, Gold, Commodities, Metals, ETCs, Futures and Options into MetaTrader 4 Platform ! Sven AI Trading BOT EA is using new High Quantity and High Quality Artificial Int
Compas
Sergey Lisnyak
4.45 (11)
Experts
Compas -   is a fully automatic intraday trading robot, that trades mainly in the Pacific session. The EA Compas is safe and trades one order with a fixed Stop Loss. EA Compas is suitable for investment accounts that require reduced risks. The performance of EA Compas should be evaluated over long distances. The default settings are for GBPCAD M1 Setting For the operation to be correct, follow the instructions: To download the news list, it is necessary to add http://ec.forexprostools.com to th
Dead Pool
Andrei Zubalevich
Experts
Dead Pool robot. Preamble Remember, past results do not guarantee future results. In short, this is the counter-trend MARTINGAIL. For those who do not know what martingale is, read the articles about this strategy. The result of any system depends on how you set it up, and what you prioritize, quick and large profits or long-term but stable profits. When the robot was created, of course, the goal was to create a super profitable system for all time, but in practice this is difficult to achieve.
Mr Beast Cross Distance
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
MR BEAST 3 MA CROSS DISTANCE RECOMENDED EUR USD TIMEFRAME H1 Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading intradía. Tenga en cuenta que el uso de este robot implica ciertos riesgos y no garantiza ganancias consistentes en el mercado de divisas. El robot de trading se basa en algoritmos y estrategias que he diseñado, los cuales se han creado utilizando mi conocimiento y experiencia en el campo del trading. Sin embargo, el rendimien
Zen MT4
Elena Kusheva
Experts
I slippage=0; - allowed slippage, 0 - not used   S cmt=""; - comment on orders   I Magic=20200131; - magic, the order ID of the EA   S WorkTime="00:00-24:00"; - the format is HH: MM-HH:MM, all day 0-24 or 00: 00-24:00   D fix_lot=0.01; / / fix lot - working lot   Order_tp D=100.0; //TP. I recommend – 10.0-take profit in points as for 4 characters! the EA automatically detects 5-character instruments and will increase the value 10 times automatically.   D order_sl=0.0; / / SL-stop loss in points
RoboArter6
Vlastimil Straka
Experts
Expert for portfolio of basic set long term strategies.    You can choose for your AOS trading two ways – first way is pucrhased for EA with grid, martingale and other similar dangerous strategies.   This EAs work great and have very profitables results – days, weeks, maybe months, years?.. Until they didnt blow up your account. The second way is to use EAs based on real trading strategies and logical patterns. On MQL Market are very few of these strategies. The risk of trading with these EAs i
RoboArter7
Vlastimil Straka
Experts
Expert for portfolio of basic set long term strategies.    You can choose for your AOS trading two ways – first way is pucrhased for EA with grid, martingale and other similar dangerous strategies.     This EAs work great and have very profitables results – days, weeks, maybe months, years?.. Until they didnt blow up your account. The second way is to use EAs based on real trading strategies and logical patterns. On MQL Market are very few of these strategies. The risk of trading with these EAs
RoboArter9
Vlastimil Straka
Experts
Expert for portfolio of basic set long term strategies.    You can choose for your AOS trading two ways – first way is pucrhased for EA with grid, martingale and other similar dangerous strategies.     This EAs work great and have very profitables results – days, weeks, maybe months, years?.. Until they didnt blow up your account. The second way is to use EAs based on real trading strategies and logical patterns. On MQL Market are very few of these strategies. The risk of trading with these EAs
Early Morning Scalper ATR
Hajime Tsuro
Experts
Introducing Early Morning Scalper ATR: Precision Trading During Asian Forex Market A breakthrough in forex trading automation, the Early Morning Scalper ATR Expert Adviser offers a fully autonomous solution meticulously engineered for a specific window of opportunity—the early hours of the Asian Forex market. At its core, this innovative tool employs an advanced algorithm that orchestrates forex trading seamlessly. Augmenting its prowess are sophisticated internal indicators, which deftly ident
Xelar EA
DENIS BRAUN
2 (1)
Experts
Robot Name: Xelar EA Description: Xelar EA - Your Gateway to High-Risk, Potentially Highly Profitable Trading Experiences! Are you in search of a trading robot capable of providing risk-loving traders the opportunity to achieve exceptional profits? Xelar EA could be exactly what you've been looking for. This highly specialized trading robot has been developed to conquer the markets in a unique and efficient manner. Information: After every 5 sales, the price increases by $100. Please contact me
Fibonacci Trend Tracker
Luiz Felipe De Oliveira Caldas
Experts
An expert advisor (EA) is an automated trading system designed to execute trades on behalf of traders in the financial markets. In the context of a buy and sell grid system of levels breakout, the EA is programmed to identify key price levels and initiate buy or sell trades when those levels are broken. Here's a step-by-step description of how such an EA might work: Level Identification: The EA identifies significant price levels on the chart, such as support and resistance levels or trendlines.
VolumeTrX2
ALEKSEI CHERNYKH
Experts
VolumeTRX2-это робот созданный по моим параметрам исходя из десятилетнего опыта торговли на рынке Forex. Робот берет сигнал для торговли исходя их свечного анализа и индикатора Volumes. Робот может совершать торговлю по всем валютным парам, таймфрейм торговли для себя определите сами, более стабильные результаты показывает на М5 и M30, есть параметр установки стоплоса и профита, также время торговли. 
Galaxy MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
GALAXY  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  GALAXY      It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER   ALL AUTO MATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES   GALAXY  . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls
Buldozer
Sergey Gritsay
Experts
Советник совершает сделки по сигналам индикаторов из стандартного набора терминала, которые можно включить или отключить в соответствующих настройках советника. Для закрытия ордеров используются два типа, по достижению установленной цели или по обратному сигналу при условии что вся серия сделок находиться в прибыли. Для вычисления объема следующей сделки также используется несколько вариантов. Описание входных параметров: Identification number - Идентификационный номер советника Panel - Включить
Duel MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
YOU WANT TO WIN THE DUEL. Look the market in the eye, feel the trigger on your finger. Take a deep breath and shoot before anyone else. This system allows you to detect the right moment to attack the market. The whistles are already sounding in the air. Dare to win the duel at the market. This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only  $ 10 0 . You can download the demo and test it yourself.   Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety
Multi Strategy Dashboard EA
Kevin Beltran Keena
5 (4)
Experts
Multi instrument and multi time frame EA, with the best indicators.  The MSD EA can be used for automated and manual trading. Click on the '?' button on the dashboard to obtain information about the various elements of the MSD EA. Uses ATR Take Profits, ATR Stop Losses and ATR Trailing Stops. Comes with an FX Currency Strength meter and a Market Sessions indicator. Has the option to place Trade Lines (Buy, Sell, Close, Alarm). When the price reaches the trendline, the EA will perform the approp
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai è progettato per funzionare con l'indicatore Trend Ai, che eseguirà la propria analisi di mercato combinando l'identificazione del trend con punti di ingresso e avvisi di inversione attivabili, e acquisirà tutti i segnali dell'indicatore in modo completamente automatico! L'EA contiene una serie di parametri esterni completamente regolabili che consentono al trader di personalizzare l'expert in base alle proprie preferenze. Non appena appare il punto verde, l'EA si preparerà per u
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1064)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff è un Expert Advisor progettato specificamente per il trading di oro. L'operazione si basa sull'apertura degli ordini utilizzando l'indicatore Gold Stuff, quindi l'EA lavora secondo la strategia "Trend Follow", che significa seguire la tendenza. I risultati in tempo reale possono essere visualizzati qui.  Puoi ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro indicatore Strong Support e Trend Scanner, per favore scrivi in ​​privato. M Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per avere le impostazio
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King   gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.68 (47)
Experts
Capybara EA è un sistema avanzato e automatizzato che segue il trend basato sull'indicatore Hama. Se il mercato diventa ribassista e l'indicatore diventa rosso l'EA venderà, se il mercato diventa rialzista e l'indicatore diventa blu l'EA acquisterà. L'EA è in grado di rilevare con precisione l'inizio di trend rialzisti e ribassisti e controllerà le operazioni aperte in stile martingala/griglia finché non raggiunge TP. Coppie consigliate: tutte le principali coppie come eurusd; audusd; GBPSD; nzd
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor è un sistema pensato per recuperare posizioni non redditizie.   L'algoritmo dell'autore blocca una posizione perdente, la divide in molte parti separate e chiude ciascuna di esse separatamente. La facile configurazione, il lancio ritardato in caso di drawdown, il blocco, la disabilitazione di altri Expert Advisor, la media con il filtraggio delle tendenze e la chiusura parziale di una posizione in perdita sono integrati in un unico strumento. È l'uso della chiusura delle perdit
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Benvenuti a Indicement! PROP FIRM PRONTO! -> scarica i file del set   qui PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   mette a frutto i miei 15 anni di esperienza nella creazione di algoritmi di trading professionali per i mercati
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 99 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCH
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combina un breakout e una strategia trend-following con un massimo di due operazioni al giorno.  Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ottenere bonus personali!  È possibile ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro forte supporto e Trend Scanner indicatore, si prega di pm. Io!   Si prega di notare che non vendo i miei EA o set speciali su telegram, è disponibile solo su Mql5 e i miei file set sono disponibili solo sul mio blog qui.  Fai attenzione ai truffatori e non comprare a
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionale per il trading sull’oro con intelligenza artificiale Cherma MT4 è un sistema di trading automatizzato avanzato, progettato appositamente per operare sull’oro (XAUUSD) nel time frame di 5 minuti. Si basa completamente sull’intelligenza artificiale per analizzare il mercato e individuare con precisione i punti di ingresso e uscita. Questo EA è ideale per i trader che cercano una strategia di scalping veloce ed efficiente, eseguendo decine di operazioni og
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro è un sistema per recuperare i prelievi da altri consulenti o da ordini aperti manualmente. RM Pro ha la capacità di adattarsi automaticamente in modo dinamico. Il trader deve selezionare il livello di rischio e il consulente lavorerà in modalità completamente automatica. Può funzionare in modalità di recupero prelievo e in modalità standby! Se un altro consulente genera un prelievo, RM Pro lo disabiliterà, bloccherà la posizione e avvierà il processo di ripristino del depos
Atlantis Scalper EA mt4
Sergey Kasirenko
Experts
L'EA Atlantis segue una strategia di breakout specificamente progettata per l'oro, al fine di catturare i forti movimenti di prezzo che si verificano quando il mercato dell'oro supera i livelli chiave di domanda e offerta. Non si tratta di una strategia martingala o a griglia. L'EA funziona con uno stop loss dinamico e ha anche uno stop interno automatico integrato quando cambia il trend. Questo EA cercherà le configurazioni di trading ideali 24 ore su 24. Coppia consigliata: xauusd m1, m15 o m
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PIÙ DI 4 ANNI DI RISULTATI COMMERCIALI IN DIRETTA GIÀ     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NUOVA PROMO: Solo poche copie disponibili a 349$ Prossimo prezzo: 449$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis! Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   pacchetto combo Ultimate EA   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !!   LEGGERE LA GUIDA ALL'INSTALLAZIONE PRIMA DI ESEGUIRE L'EA!!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Altri risultati live   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanc
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, noto anche come Green Man per via del suo logo distintivo, è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato specificamente per superare le sfide o le valutazioni delle società di trading proprietarie (prop firms) che consentono strategie di trading ad alta frequenza (HFT). Per un periodo limitato: utilità gratuite del valore di $198 quando acquisti HFT Prop Firm EA Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Monitoraggio delle prestazioni della sfida HFT (a partire da $200):
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
AW Classic MACD EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3.5 (4)
Experts
Sistema di trading completamente automatizzato. Un classico indicatore viene utilizzato come segnali       MACD   , che combina un indicatore di tendenza con un oscillatore per rilevare i punti di ingresso. Utilizza la media, la funzione di chiusura del primo e dell'ultimo paniere di ordini e la funzione di calcolo automatico del lotto. Ha una dashboard avanzata e tre tipi di notifiche. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Benefici: Sistema di tradin
Altri dall’autore
HFTHackerMT5
Thomas Bradley Butler
5 (2)
Experts
* QUESTO È UN VECCHIO EA NON IA, CON MOLTE EVOLUZIONI. E QUESTO È QUALCOSA CHE NEMMENO L'IA SA PROGRAMMARE CORRETTAMENTE. MOSTRATE IL VOSTRO SUPPORTO PER IL MIO LAVORO. GLI INPUT SONO CHIARI E ORA È POSSIBILE SCEGLIERE UN'OPZIONE DI RECUPERO. OTTIMIZZATE L'EA PRIMA DI TESTARLO E UTILIZZARLO. ACQUISTATE SOLO SE AVETE OTTIMIZZATO. Questo è per i trader che sanno come ottimizzare e vogliono ottenere profitti in base ai propri meriti. IMPOSTATE I VOSTRI PARAMETRI DI RISCHIO. Alto tasso di vincita c
Matrix Hacker
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
MT4 Version :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87060 Matrix Hacker est réservé aux comptes couverts et utilise la marche aléatoire, le passé n'a pas d'importance. L'EA se fixe pour garder une assise stable sur le marché et couvrir à la fois les demandes et les offres. Achète et vend des offres et des demandes avec des quantités et des volumes variables selon le commerçant. Ce n'est pas recommandé pour un débutant car cela nécessite toujours de connaître l'optimisation et de ne pas surex
ForexReversal
Thomas Bradley Butler
4 (1)
Indicatori
La pazienza è la chiave per uno scalping senza stress. Scambia le frecce quando vedi che supera la media mobile di 200 e fai una tendenza allargando o dall'ultimo punto di oscillazione senza alcun filtro per la media mobile. Bello per intervalli di tempo di 1 minuto, catturando lo slancio delle mosse intraday. Prendi 20 pip con facilità o rimani più a lungo per le tendenze più grandi, utilizzando i trailing stop. Guarda gli esempi nelle foto di operazioni davvero grandi da questo indicatore. I
NeuroScalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
5 (1)
Indicatori
Aggiornare! Le frecce sono state aggiunte ai livelli 100 e 200. Questo indicatore è accurato per l'accesso agli estremi e ai supporti per le posizioni di acquisto principalmente per intervalli di tempo di 1 minuto. È possibile utilizzare altri intervalli di tempo, ma i livelli sono diversi. È un oscillatore migliore e si confronta con gli altri per vedere la differenza. Commercio diurno utilizzando concetti di rete neuro. Questo indicatore utilizza forme elementari di reti neuronali per genera
VolumeDayTrader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicatori
DAYTRADING solo per AZIONI (CFD). Il trading richiede lavoro. Non ci sono scorciatoie o indicatori che ti diranno tutte le entrate e le uscite. Il profitto viene dallo stato d'animo. Gli indicatori sono strumenti da utilizzare insieme alla gestione del denaro e alla psicologia del successo. Trova gli squilibri nel profilo del volume. Squilibri di volume dei prezzi commerciali. Molti squilibri si verificano in chiusura e apertura e notizie. Guarda gli acquirenti rispetto ai venditori nelle azi
GoldBuyBackScalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
4 (1)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è per XAU/USD, solo grafici a 1 minuto. Ogni coppia ha caratteristiche e movimenti di prezzo unici. Scambia inversioni a forma di V con questo indicatore. Acquisti del cuoio capelluto utilizzando i trailing stop ed evita le notizie in quanto sono più estremi e possono causare vendite improvvise. Allega un intervallo di tempo di 1 minuto nel backtest e guarda gli acquisti di inversione. L'indicatore non ridipinge né ricalcola mai. COMMERCIO SOLO DURANTE L'ORARIO ATTIVO
TrueSupplyandDemand
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicatori
This is based on short term strength or weakness and not on moving averages.  Moving averages are used for filter only. Trade supply and demand with arrows. Supply and demand breakouts and strength of the buyers or sellers .  Don't trade buy arrow to sell arrow.  Trade the strength with trendlines or moving averages and use stops.  The arrow can have some strong moves.  Trade on all time frames.  Try it out in the back tester. The pips can be made with this indicator, follow the arrows and make
ScalpingMaster
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicatori
Master scalping with this indicator.  Trade on any time frame for scalps on buy or sells.  Follow trends using a 200 moving average and stops and targets.  Use with your own system.  This indicator can give pips if following it correctly.  Stick to rules and pick up pips daily.  Use as entries in a trend, scalp for a few pips or exit on opposite signal.  Best to follow higher time frame trends. Indicator doesn't repaint or recalculate. Rules: Don't trade overnight, only trade during active sessi
DayTradeKing
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicatori
This indicator is good for small time frames like 1 and 5 minutes and made for day trading. The indicator never repaints or recalculates. The indicator works is for trading swing points in day trading, following bulls or bears.  Its a simple to use, non cluttered indicator with a high success rate.  This indicator works well to capture ranges.  All indicators come with limitations and no indicator or system is always accurate. Use money management for long term trading success.   Place in backte
DTKGold
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicatori
This is the DayTradeKing for gold on a 1 minute time frame.  It is a different calculation for the range. Use a 200 period moving average as a filter.  Always use stops and avoid news, wait for more conformation.  This looks to capture intraday ranges. Put it in the back tester on 1 minute to see the price action and how it works. Trade with trend Use filter Use stops Alerts are added for pop ups and sound. 
SuperArrowScalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicatori
Trade trends with the Super Scalper Use on all time frames and assets it is  designed for scalping trends. Works good on small time frames for day trading.  The arrows are easy to follow.  This is a simple no repaint/no recalculate arrow indicator to follow trends with.  Use in conjunction with your own system or use moving averages.  Always use stops just below or above the last swing point or your own money management system The indicator comes with push notifications, sound alerts and email
Levels Trading
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicatori
This indicator is a simple stripped down version of any advanced support and resistance indicator.  All the support and resistance indicators work from a number of bars that have developed over time. Get rid of clutter and confusing levels.  Find levels according to a number of bars. Look at days, session, numbers of hours, periods of consolidation.  Watch levels develop and use as breakout points, or areas of buyers and sellers.  Features and things to consider This indicator is for a frame of
ForexReversalEA
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57345 Questo EA si basa sull'indicatore Forex Reversal. Se preferisci scambiare manualmente il sistema, scarica l'indicatore e provalo. L'EA seguirà la tendenza e aprirà le posizioni di conseguenza. I risultati mostrano guadagni stabili con un drawdown inferiore, ma sperimentali nel back tester, nell'ottimizzatore e nei time frame per vedere cosa funziona. Tutti i risultati mostrati sono ipotetici. Nota: questa non è una martingala o una griglia. l'indic
HFTHacker
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
QUESTA È TORNATA ALLA VERSIONE SEMPLICE SENZA RECUPERO A CAUSA DELLA COMPLESSITÀ E DELLA CONFUSIONE PER GLI UTENTI NELL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE OTTIMIZZA EA PRIMA DI TESTARE E UTILIZZARE. ACQUISTA SOLO SE HAI OTTIMIZZATO. Questo è per i trader che sanno come ottimizzare e vogliono essere redditizi in base ai propri meriti. IMPOSTI I TUOI PARAMETRI DI RISCHIO. Alto tasso di vincita con stop per le negoziazioni che non funzionano se lo desideri. Riduci il rischio per la longevità. Questo funziona su tutt
MarketMaker
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
Automatizza il commercio della domanda e dell'offerta. Fare un mercato. Questo EA è stato realizzato e ispirato dal popolare indicatore di domanda e offerta che tutti vendono e imitano. L'EA continua a fare trading e copertura, creando un mercato. Può essere negoziato anche su conti non di copertura. È necessario valutare i rischi e utilizzare i tempi, le dimensioni dei lotti, le capacità di copertura. L'ho scambiato per circa un mese in totale a intermittenza e su più coppie contemporaneamen
Top Trader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicatori
Top Trader Indicator This is an arrow reversal indicator. This is with deviations and arrows.  Trade a blue arrow for buy and trade a red arrow for sell.  Change the time period and the deviations of the bands.  This is similar to others but these arrows don't repaint.  Load in back tester and study which periods and deviations work the best.  It works on all time frames.  15 min to 1 hr would give good results for take profits.  Try according to your own risk management.
Quant Bot
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
Quant Bot è per il trading di tendenza sull'intervallo di un'ora per EUR/USD. Non esiste un file impostato, ma se vengono utilizzate altre coppie, potrebbe essere necessaria l'ottimizzazione. Informazioni sul bot: Utilizza la generazione genetica e utilizza l'ATR per il commercio. Il periodo di camminata in avanti è stato utilizzato per prevenire l'adattamento della curva L'EA utilizza gli stop su ogni operazione. La gestione del denaro è un aumento con la % del saldo Il periodo di ritorno è
Crypto Net
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
I tempi del broker saranno diversi da quelli in cui è stata costruita la strategia. Crypto Net è per il trading di BTCUSD . Usa l'evoluzione genetica per evolvere la strategia. Questa tendenza degli scambi EA che segue gli indicatori si trovano ATR e Ichimoku. Questo è stato costruito e ha superato una serie di solidi test tra cui Monte Carlo e Walk Forward. Ingressi: Percentuale di conto che rappresenta il rischio minimo. Numero massimo di lotti Tempi per smettere di fare trading Nient'a
PropTrader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
*OTTIMIZZA EA PRIMA DELL'USO* Strategia di trading Forex ottimizzata per EUR/USD Raggiungere una ricchezza sostanziale entro un anno o due con un Expert Advisor (EA) è un'affermazione non realistica. Il backtesting e il trading reale si concentrano sulla coppia di valute EUR/USD. Informazioni su questa strategia: Ciò rappresenta l’iterazione iniziale della nostra strategia, con il potenziale per ulteriori progressi. Testato rigorosamente con dati di qualità al 100%, è esente da errori MT4. L
Down Under
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
Down Under scambia la coppia AUD/USD in un intervallo di tempo di 1 ora. Questo EA scambia ATR e OHLC. È formattato per questa coppia in questo intervallo di tempo. Il compounding viene utilizzato con un min. dimensione del lotto e un max. dimensione del lotto. La percentuale dei saldi è composta da operazioni vincenti. Poiché il saldo oscilla, così fa la dimensione del lotto. Impostazioni: mm rischio % mm lotti lotti massimi Non c'è nient'altro da cambiare. Questo non ha capacità di marti
Cable Trader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
GBP/USD 1hr Questo EA scambia slancio e sessioni. Questo ha una componente di lotto fissa e continuerà a modificare il TP man mano che si sviluppa. Impostazioni: Dimensione del lotto Non c'è nient'altro da cambiare. Questo non ha capacità di martingala o copertura. L'unica altra caratteristica da cambiare è se stai negoziando, CFD su GBP/USD. Modificalo con il decimale sulla piattaforma del broker. Dichiarazione di non responsabilità sui rischi I futures, le opzioni e il trading di va
Euclidean
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
Euclidea è un algoritmo di trading unico che ho inventato 8 anni fa. Questo EA fa parte di questo sistema. Funziona come un sistema chiuso. L'EA avvierà un acquisto quando il grado dell'angolo è corretto per catturare una tendenza. Lo stop loss è del 10% dall'angolo. È così semplice. Ingressi: % del saldo in lotti 1 micro lotto per $ 1.000 Volume lotti superiori = la quantità massima di lotti Livello di profitto = il valore predefinito è 50 pip Come e cose da considerare: Lo stop loss è inte
Pip Scalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicatori
UN INDICATORE PER TUTTI Pip Scalper è per le tendenze dello scalping. Rimani nelle tendenze più a lungo con questo indicatore. Funziona su tutti i tempi e le risorse. Raccogli pip giornalieri con questo strumento. Usa la media mobile 200 per filtrare le operazioni. Si consigliano tempi più brevi. Utilizzare per il day trading. Informazioni e modalità di utilizzo: Pips Scalper si basa sul trend trading a lungo termine. Acquista in blu Vendi su Rosso Usa 200 medie mobili come filtro e fai tra
Evolved Trends
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OTTIMIZZARE PRIMA DEL TEST E UTILIZZARE PER TROVARE I MIGLIORI INPUT Ehi, commercianti! Vuoi un Expert Advisor all'avanguardia per la tua piattaforma MT4? Non guardare oltre le tendenze evolute! Questo potente algoritmo di trading, creato con la tecnologia di apprendimento automatico, si concentra sul trading di GBP/USD su intervalli di tempo di 1 ora. Ma ehi, sentiti libero di sperimentare altre risorse e intervalli di tempo per l'ottimizzazione! Basta personalizzare gli input in modo che cor
Combine Winner
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicatori
Trade any Forex combine out there.  Many prop firms offer challenge or instant funding combines.  The biggest problem is controlling the loss.  With this indicator you can get a visual system that can limit loss and teach discipline.  This uses the MACD and the strategy is scalping.  You can determine the risk and reward.  Visually follow small trends for scalps.  Trade during active sessions.  It's just a simple system to instill discipline while limiting loss and scalping pips with the paramet
Holy Grail Arrow
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicatori
Holy Grail arrow is for scalping.  The period you use will determine the trend.  You can try different time frames and periods to see what works best for your strategy.  Filters can be applied like a moving average or trendlines.  The 1 minute works good for scalps and always trade during active periods and avoid consolidation times.  Using other indicators to determine trends is recommended but this can also be a free flowing scalping system alone with tp and sl. Inputs: Period = trend period
Twenty Eight Forex Pairs
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE No EA turns hundreds into millions in a year or 2.  This is a lie if presented this way. Trade Twenty Eight Forex Pairs.  Use this EA to trade the pairs and time frames with tp and sl according to risk.  This comes with advanced money management built in.  It has break evens and take profits on 50% with sl and tp accordingly.  1 hour recommended but try on others for intraday or swing trading.
Fulltrend
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicatori
Improve trading with this indicator.  Find areas of buys or sells in Fibonacci retracement areas.  Fulltrend is for scalping and making swing trades.  Fib levels are added for take profits and stop losses. This works on any time frame and can be used by itself or together with other systems and indicators for filters. The indicator doesn't repaint.  Alerts are added and can be true or false.  No need to sit glued to the computer, just set on charts and listen or the alerts to come.  Take a posi
Scalping Code
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicatori
Scalping Code is for trend scalping.  It is simple to use and is profitable.  It can work on any time frame and any asset.  This indicator can be used on it's own or together with another system.  The arrow does not repaint or recalculate.   The rules are as follows:   A blue arrow above the moving average is a buy. An exit for the buy above the moving average is a red arrow or target. A red arrow below the moving average is a sell. An exit for the red below the moving average is a blue arrow
Order Flow Volume
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTIMIZE BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE FOR A YEAR TO FIND BEST VALUES Order Flow is unique in that is trades the volume.  It was built on EUR/USD and is optimized from  11/11/2021 to 10/24/2022 on 1 hour charts.  Optimization inputs for money management are used.  This EA uses strict money management, it is not a get rich quick martingale or EA without a sl. Trading is about risk management, not gambling.   Run on EUR/USD 1 hour chart or if you want to find other assets and time frames to optimize th
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione