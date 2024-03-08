Angle Prices i4

The Angle Prices indicator is a tool that calculates the price angle based on price analysis, interpreting the time vector in the form of price points on the price chart. In other words, the X axis and Y axis are represented as price points, so you can actually calculate the angle with two axes of the same dimension. This allows traders to obtain information about the direction of price movement and possible entry or exit points for trades. Let's look at the main characteristics and interpretation of the signals of this indicator.





Main characteristics:

Price Angle: The indicator calculates the price angle based on the time vector associated with the price points on the chart. This helps determine the speed and direction of price movement.

: The smoothing option allows you to average the angle value, which can make signals more stable and reduce noise. Levels: The indicator displays levels for more convenient perception of signals and determination of intersections.

Signal interpretation:

Sell signal : When the angle line crosses the upper level from bottom to top, this can be considered a sell signal. Such a crossover indicates the possible start of a downward price movement.

Features (see screenshots):

In the screenshots you can see the interpretation of the indicator signals:

Sell Signal : When the angle line crosses the upper level from bottom to top, it is considered a sell signal. A trader may be considering opening a short position.

Buy signal : Crossing the lower level angle line from top to bottom can be a buy signal. A trader may be considering opening a long position.

Price Pullbacks : Any time price makes a pullback following an indicator signal, it could be a time to trade further in the direction of the main trend.

Various signal configurations: The screenshots show various situations where the angle lines cross the levels, which provides a variety of signals for the trader.

Important things to consider:

The indicator does not redraw even on a zero candle, so decisions can be made immediately.

It is important to use this indicator in combination with other tools and strategies to confirm signals.

The Angle Prices indicator can be a powerful tool for traders by providing signals based on price angle. However, as with any indicator, it is important to conduct a comprehensive analysis and use it in combination with other methods to make informed decisions in the market.







