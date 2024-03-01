Trends Prior

The Trend Prior indicator ignores sharp fluctuations and market noise and tracks market trends. Suitable for trading on small and large time frames, it ignores sudden price jumps or corrections in price movements by reducing market noise around the average price value.

The indicator works on all timeframes and currency pairs. The indicator gives fairly accurate signals and is commonly used in both trend and flat markets.

It is advisable to use the indicator in conjunction with other tools for more reliable signals and more informed decisions.

The indicator does not redraw and is a reliable tool for analyzing the market and accurately predicting price behavior.



