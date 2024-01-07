Flexible Harmonic EA

Introducing the world's first customizable EA that empowers you to fine-tune the Fibonacci ratio, allowing you to identify and trade the precise patterns you seek!

EA Introduction

Introducing an exceptional EA designed for traders interested in harmonic and advanced patterns. This one-of-a-kind tool offers a range of unique features that will revolutionize your trading experience.

2 in 1 functionality: you may use this EA as expert advisor or as an indicator. (Please contact seller for optimal EA settings after downloading)

With its proprietary High-Low identifications, you'll have unparalleled accuracy in identifying key levels. The EA operates on various timeframes, enabling you to trade any harmonic or advanced pattern, including popular ones like Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, Crab, and more.

To enhance your success rate, the EA incorporates a proprietary pattern invalidation system. You can customize the XABCD point using Fibonacci ratios to adapt to different market conditions. Additionally, you have full control over entry points, take profit (TP), and stop loss (SL) levels, ensuring a personalized trading approach.

The EA supports pending orders, allowing you to utilize limit or stop orders based on your preferred strategy. Choose between single or multiple trade modes, and benefit from efficient trade management tools. Set specific trade time periods to match your trading preferences and optimize your results.

With this EA, you can accurately test the profitability of your chosen patterns and conveniently execute trades. It's a powerful tool that empowers you to trade with confidence and precision.

  • Proprietary High-Low identifications
  • Operating timeframe
  • Trade any harmonic/advanced patterns, e.g. Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, Crab, etc.
  • Other patterns possible, e.g. head and shoulders pattern
  • Proprietary pattern invalidation to improve success rate
  • Adjustable XABCD Point using Fibonacci ratio
  • Adjustable Entry point, TP, SL
  • Pending orders (limit order or stop order)
  • Single/Multiple trade mode
  • Trade management
  • Trade time period settings

Please contact seller for optimized EA settings and installation instructions.

