HFT Challenge Passing

4.79

HFT Challenge Passing is a fully automated High Frequency scalping robot that is specially designed to help you pass your prop firm (proprietary trading firm) challenges and evaluations.

You can see in the description the proof that HFT Challenge Passing has passed Infinity Forex Fund, Quantec and the Social Trading Club challenges. You can also see how the robot behaves with this signal.

HFT Challenge Passing : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108279#!tab=comments&page=2&comment=52289666

Presets : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108279#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=51382182

Warning : the Expert Advisor uses a time filter so trades only start when the american market opens.

This is the cheapest HFT robot on the marketplace today. For those who can't get the same results as me in the backtests, it's because of your choice of broker. To my knowledge, only ICMarkets demo accounts offer the same trade execution conditions as prop firm algo. 

Only two (2) copies left at $169, next price is $200.

Tired of paying people to pass challenges for you? Then HFT Challenge Passing is for you as it allows you to pass most algorithmic challenges such as : 

  • WeFund
  • Pro Trade Funded 
  • Fast Forex Funding
  • Sure Leverage
  • Genesis Forex Funds
  • BFX Funding
  • FAST FOREX
  • KEEPER FUNDED
  • Nova Funding
  • Next Step Funded 
  • InfinityForexFunds (Algo)
  • Quantec Trading Capital
  • Social Trading Club
  • And more...

The strategy is executed with pending orders that are automatically triggered once the price crosses the indicated levels. No Martingale or Grid trading strategies or other dangerous methods, which in the end explode your account.

The challenges I took were with the default settings except for the following points, which you need to change depending on the size of your account.

1. Lots settings

  • Lots : The number of lots to be indicated manually ; (10 is optimal for a 100 000$ account)
  • RiskPercent : The percentage of capital to risk for each trade (set to 0 to use Lots).

2. Challenge settings

  • Drawdown_monitoring : If True The EA will close your trade if reach your indicated daily drawdown of your broker minus 10% ;
  • capital_challenge : The starting capital of your challenge account ;
  • drawndown_percent : daily drawdown in percentage not to be exceeded ;
  • O_drawndown_percent : the overall drawdown in percentage not to be exceeded.
  • Daily_drawdown_reset_Hour : The Hour your prop firm reset the daily drawdown
  • Daily_drawdown_reset_Min : The Hour your prop firm reset the daily drawdown


*Setup :

  • Use of VPS with a latency less then 30ms is is recommended. The lower the latency, you will be able to meet your profit target sooner.
  • Timeframe: 1 Minute or 5 Minute
  • Symbol: US30 (DJ30, WS30), GER30 (DE30) or other indices which your prop firm offers.

    gchk1988
    134
    gchk1988 2024.08.29 01:15 
     

    Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

    willss_fx
    19
    willss_fx 2024.03.30 16:46 
     

    Great BOT - Works on all HFT prop firm accounts Great help from the developer!!

    Mayu.Bayushi
    71
    Mayu.Bayushi 2024.03.26 16:03 
     

    Petite prop firm de valider ce matin pour le deuxième challenge 🥰🥰🤩🤩 merci !!!

    Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
    10113
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore 2024.03.26 16:04
    Tu est le bienvenu. Merci
    leonaap
    24
    leonaap 2024.02.07 12:45 
     

    saludos tendras una lista de los activos que puedo operar con este bot y se puede operar el XAUUSD active el bot en US30 esta la carita sonriendo pero no realiza entrada y estoy en el horario de new york me puedes ayudar por favor como me puedo comunicar contigo para que me ayudes a solucionar por favor

    Victor Ungureanu
    249
    Victor Ungureanu 2024.02.06 20:06 
     

    I want to say one thing... I’m surprised how out of $25,000 within 20 minutes the challenge was completed without any problems, I 100% recommend it to everyone if you need to pass the challenge this is definitely for you. The author responds very quickly and helps without any problems. Thank you

    StefChef
    472
    StefChef 2024.02.02 22:57 
     

    very clean and legit. No problem for HFT Challenges on US30. The .set files are very helpful. The author also seems very helpful.

    Mik Alla
    24
    Mik Alla 2023.12.17 01:43 
     

    Lo consiglio vivamente! Veramente molto semplice da impostare, una volta seguite le impostazioni di settaggio, basta aspettare l'apertura della Borsa di New York è la sfida challenge in pochi minuti è superata.

    Lasse Mathias Baagoe S Christensen
    960
    Lasse Mathias Baagoe S Christensen 2023.12.16 13:30 
     

    I purchased this EA and it works like a charm. I simply waited for New York open and BAM phase 1 was done. The next day, same time I got fully funded on Quantec Trading Capital. With lots set on 3 on US30 5 Min. Overall support was great. I got a reply to my DM in 2 minutes. Overall experience: 5 stars. Very fast HFT bot!

    Woodsfx28
    26
    Woodsfx28 2023.12.11 19:59 
     

    Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

    jnorum
    767
    jnorum 2023.12.07 22:49 
     

    I absolutely want to recommend this great EA. At first I didn't have much faith because there are many EAs that promise one thing and then don't deliver, but this EA does deliver. The author was very kind and helped me at all times with the configuration of the EA, in 30 minutes he had overcome the challenge, earning more than double what was required. If you are looking for an EA to overcome your account challenges, use this EA to get it. Of course, follow the author's instructions scrupulously, use it in the companies indicated in the article description and do not modify the parameters of the EA. Absolutamente quiero recomendar este gran EA. Al principio no tenía mucha fe porque hay muchos EA que prometen una cosa y luego no la cumplen, pero este EA sí la cumple. El autor fue muy amable y me ayudó en todo momento con la configuración del EA, en 30 minutos había superado el reto ganando más del doble de lo requerido. Si está buscando un EA para superar los desafíos de su cuenta, utilice este EA para conseguirlo. Eso sí, sigue escrupulosamente las instrucciones del autor, úsalo en las empresas indicadas en la descripción del artículo y no modifiques los parámetros del EA.

    namvu257
    221
    namvu257 2023.12.04 16:32 
     

    Good EA. Passing Quantec challange in 1 day, and the seller is very quick response if have any question.

    Ronald Hoard
    469
    Ronald Hoard 2023.12.02 23:14 
     

    There are two corrections needed for this EA: 1. Fix the display's last three lines - a) Max allowed daily drawdown, b) Daily absolute drawdown, and c) Absolute drawdown. None of these display numbers make any sense. 2. The input Risk % does not work. If we vary the percentage between 0.01% to 1%, the Strategy Tester back-test results are non-linear and also make no sense. In all fairness, I have not tested this on a live account yet because I am concerned that there may be other errors. I think that the author owes his customers a corrected update.

    Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
    10113
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore 2023.12.05 09:51
    Hello thank you for your review. Have you make sure the drawdown monitoring is on true? I tested it many time and there is no problem about it. Next time, before leaving a review come discuss about it with the developer to see if something is really wrong. To conclude as its name says, this EA is dedicated to pass challenges. Thank you.
    pallab das
    117
    pallab das 2023.11.29 16:00 
     

    Just amazing EA. The developer has been very patient with me. Initially it didn't work, but later realized it was my mistake on setting it up properly. The HFT EA was working as designed and behaving as expected. Can't thank the developer enough for helping to test and implement the EA as per my environment. Definitely worth the cheapest paid price for purchasing the EA. Many thanks again.

    Edit: Still works like a charm. Just cleared my 50k 2-stage challenge account. The set files are really helpful.

    Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
    10113
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore 2023.11.29 16:04
    Thank you, you are welcome and next time please read carefully the description of the EA. Good luck in your funded stage. Best!
    anthol
    48
    anthol 2023.11.28 15:56 
     

    incroyable , challenge passer en 1H30 ! merci !

    Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
    10113
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore 2023.11.28 16:00
    Félicitations et bonne chance pour ton compte réel!!!
    Cristian Martín
    237
    Cristian Martín 2023.11.24 22:14 
     

    It promises to work as described, the author is very friendly and answers any questions and helps with adjustments, I will update the review in a few days.

    UPDATE: At first it didn't work for me, the EA didn't do any action, but the creator helped me with everything, even in very late hours to be able to put it the next day, passed the challenge without problems the first time. A 10 star product and service!

    Thank you Bro!

    Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
    10113
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore 2023.11.24 22:18
    Hello Cristian Martín, thank you for your honest review!
    Hyeontag Jeong
    738
    Hyeontag Jeong 2023.11.20 15:56 
     

    Wow! Is this true? I can't contain my excitement right now. I made over 5,000 USD profits on the 100k Quantec challenge in JUST 10 minutes! This is an amazing experience! This EA is significantly cheaper and more powerful than other HFT EAs sold by MQL5. The developer has supported me with everything for the past 3 days. This was also touching. I have already confirmed that this EA works successfully, so I strongly recommend everyone to try it!

    Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
    10113
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore 2023.11.20 16:02
    Thank you for your honest and fantastic review! We're thrilled to hear that you made over 5,000 USD profits in just 10 minutes with our EA. We're here to support you all the way, and wishing you continued be profitable in your funded account!
    İncelemeye yanıt