HFT Challenge Passing is a fully automated High Frequency scalping robot that is specially designed to help you pass your prop firm (proprietary trading firm) challenges and evaluations.

You can see in the description the proof that HFT Challenge Passing has passed Infinity Forex Fund, Quantec and the Social Trading Club challenges. You can also see how the robot behaves with this signal.

HFT Challenge Passing : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108279#!tab=comments&page=2&comment=52289666

Presets : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108279#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=51382182

Warning : the Expert Advisor uses a time filter so trades only start when the american market opens.

This is the cheapest HFT robot on the marketplace today. For those who can't get the same results as me in the backtests, it's because of your choice of broker. To my knowledge, only ICMarkets demo accounts offer the same trade execution conditions as prop firm algo.

Only two (2) copies left at $169, next price is $ 200.

Tired of paying people to pass challenges for you? Then HFT Challenge Passing is for you as it allows you to pass most algorithmic challenges such as :

WeFund

Pro Trade Funded

Fast Forex Funding

Sure Leverage

Genesis Forex Funds

BFX Funding

FAST FOREX

KEEPER FUNDED

Nova Funding

Next Step Funded

InfinityForexFunds (Algo)

Quantec Trading Capital

Social Trading Club

And more...

The strategy is executed with pending orders that are automatically triggered once the price crosses the indicated levels. No Martingale or Grid trading strategies or other dangerous methods, which in the end explode your account.

The challenges I took were with the default settings except for the following points, which you need to change depending on the size of your account.

1. Lots settings

Lots : The number of lots to be indicated manually ; (10 is optimal for a 100 000$ account)

RiskPercent : The percentage of capital to risk for each trade (set to 0 to use Lots).

2. Challenge settings

Drawdown_monitoring : If True The EA will close your trade if reach your indicated daily drawdown of your broker minus 10% ;

capital_challenge : The starting capital of your challenge account ;

: The starting capital of your challenge account ; drawndown_percent : daily drawdown in percentage not to be exceeded ;

: daily drawdown in percentage not to be exceeded ; O_drawndown_percent : the overall drawdown in percentage not to be exceeded.

: the overall drawdown in percentage not to be exceeded. Daily_drawdown_reset_Hour : The Hour your prop firm reset the daily drawdown

: The Hour your prop firm reset the daily drawdown Daily_drawdown_reset_Min : The Hour your prop firm reset the daily drawdown





*Setup :

