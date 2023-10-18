Fair Value Gaps with Order Block Detector

The latest version of Indicator is fully integrated into an all-in-one package, including:

  • Fair Value Gaps (FVG). 
  • Implied Fair Value Gap (IFVG). 
  • OrderBlock (OB). 

The options in the settings section are relatively easy to navigate, and you can even use them right away upon activation without encountering difficulties when using the default configuration.

The indicator utilizes an algorithm to automatically draw and identify Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), and Implied Fair Value Gaps (IFVGs), along with providing updates on alerts when necessary.

So, when you combine FVG, IFVG, OB in the same screen, you will observe the most visually distinct support/resistance zones.
Meanwhile, you can use this as a basis to set the most accurate entry points, stoploss, and target prices.

The combination of these three elements assists traders in seeking entry points, setting stop-loss levels, and taking profit according to the SmartMoneyConcept or Michael's Inner Circle Trader (ICT) trading strategy.

------------------

You must be proficient in the ICT or SmartMoneyConcept (SMC) trading strategies to use this indicator.

Thanks!



FREE
Telegram Order
Agus Santoso
Utilitários
Blogs: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765148 Versão MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154458 Versão MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154459 Telegram Order – Gestor de Negociações Inteligente e Notificador do Telegram para MT4 O Telegram Order é um gestor de negociações inteligente e uma ferramenta de notificação para o MetaTrader 4. Monitoriza automaticamente todas as suas ordens (a mercado e pendentes), envia notificações detalhadas para o Telegram (com capturas de e
FREE
Market Structure Break of Structure MT4
Ilya Malev
Indicadores
Market Structure - Break of Structure (MS-BOS) for MT4 Added simple dashboard in the right center of the chart - indicating direction of last cancelled BOS level for main set of Timeframes. This panel can be switched off in parameters All my indicators work only at closed bars, they do not repaint any values (if it is not otherwise mentioned in the description). So that they are fully compatible with autotrading, and are ready for making qualitative technical analysis.   Market Structure - Brea
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicadores
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Cumulative Volume Bands
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicadores
CVB Cumulative Volume Bands: Potencialize Suas Operações com Volume Acumulado! O CVB Cumulative Volume Bands é um indicador avançado projetado para traders que desejam insights precisos baseados em volume acumulado. Utilizando bandas de volume acumulado, este indicador oferece uma leitura clara das pressões de compra e venda no mercado, ajudando a identificar reversões e movimentos fortes. Cumulative Volume Bands for MT5 ! Principais Características: Análise de Volume Acumula
Keltner Raschke indicator
Vadim Zotov
5 (1)
Indicadores
The indicator uses the Chester W. Keltner's channel calculation method, modified by the well-known trader Linda Raschke. Due to the modification, the calculated channel contains a much more complete overview of the price movements, which allows increasing the probability of an accurate prediction of the upcoming price movement. Unlike the classic Keltner method, the base line of the channel is plotted based on the Exponential Moving Average, and the Average True Range is used to calculate the up
FREE
Accumulation Distribution Min
Tran Thi Thanh Hang
Indicadores
When the Accumulation/Distribution indicator grows, it means accumulation (buying) of a particular security, as the overwhelming share of the sales volume is related to an upward trend of prices. When the indicator drops, it means distribution (selling) of the security, as most of sales take place during the downward price movement. Divergences between the Accumulation/Distribution indicator and the price of the security indicate the upcoming change of prices. As a rule, in case of such divergen
SR indicator
Alexander Chertnik
5 (2)
Indicadores
SR is a support and resistance indicator, it shows major highs and lows by different colors. The color of a level is changing if the last high or low are touching it. After the closing of a bar above or below level, it will delete it. extern inputs: loop for candles / colors / drawing time *This indicator signal is not perfect and have to be used with other market analysis and confirmations.
FREE
Fibolopes Z
Leonid Basis
Indicadores
Fibolopes (converted from Envelopes) Indicator is based on the Fibonacci sequence. The input parameter FiboNumPeriod is responsible for the number in the integer sequence (0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5. 8 13, 34, 55, 89...) The indicator will calculate the Main Yellow dot line and 2 bands as a +/- Deviation to it. This indicator is calculating a ZigZag (Aqua line) which combine with Fibolopes together form a system signals for Open (Z crossing Fibolopes) a new position and Close (Z crossing Fibolopes in oppo
Raymond Cloudy Day MT4
The Hung Ngo
Indicadores
Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT4 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
Smart Risk Manager Pro
Amirhossein Bakhtiari
Indicadores
Smart Risk Manager Pro – Arraste e opere com confiança Smart Risk Manager Pro é uma ferramenta profissional de gestão de risco diretamente no gráfico, que calcula o tamanho da posição com base no seu risco em dólares. Basta clicar e arrastar no gráfico e o indicador mostra instantaneamente: Direção (Buy / Sell) Distância em pontos Tamanho de lote recomendado com base no seu valor de RiskUSD A ferramenta é ultra leve, extremamente rápida e foi criada para traders que querem um gráfico limpo e um
Mr Scalp
Andrey Kozak
Indicadores
O sistema de negociação pronto "Mr. Scalp" mostra ao trader sinais prontos quando é necessário abrir transações para venda ou compra. O sistema mostra quando você precisa abrir um pedido e em qual direção. Funciona em todos os pares de moedas e todos os prazos. Visualmente, este indicador mostra com pontos vermelhos e azuis no gráfico os momentos em que o mercado provavelmente reverterá para se mover na direção oposta. O sistema também mostra a direção da tendência atual usando linhas de canal.
